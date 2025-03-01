The Haven Academy Honored with 2024 Best of Georgia Award

CANTON, GA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Haven Academy, a leader in innovative and personalized education, has been named a 2024 Best of Georgia Award recipient. This prestigious recognition, based on votes from students and families, highlights the academy’s commitment to creating a safe, flexible, and enriching environment where their learners can thrive.Founded in 2012, The Haven Academy which once was only known as Canton Homeschool Resources, offers a secular and Cognia-accredited hybrid and full-time private school options for kindergarten through 12th grade education. Enrichment classes, summer camps, and workshops are also held on campus. In 2024, the school expanded and built a custom five-acre campus designed to prioritize safety, engaging hands-on learning, emotional well-being, and academic excellence. "Our goal is to create a safe, happy, and supportive environment that students and staff look forward to coming to each day," says founder Dr. Tammy Cesinger.The Best of Georgia Award is particularly significant because it reflects the trust and appreciation of the families who make up The Haven Academy’s community. With an over 90% retention rate among staff and students, the school has built a strong culture of connection and support. "This award is a tribute to the relationships we’ve built and the positive impact we strive to make every day," adds middle school administrator, Renee Barrineau.The Haven Academy has the ability to meet the unique needs of its students. With full-time and hybrid homeschooling options, Advanced Placement and honors courses, remedial support, on level programs, flexible attendance policies, and dual enrollment opportunities, Haven can provide a personalized educational experience for students. Middle and high school students enjoy their extended one-hour lunch period where they play outdoor or indoor games, join in club activities, and hang out with friends. Elementary students love their daily Physical Education class and plenty of time outside enjoying creative play. Families also value the optional Fridays, which feature small group tutoring, enrichment programs and classes, and musical theater. “We offer a small school where administration and teachers have the ability to make connections with students and parents which is not as easily done in large schools,” said elementary administrator Tiffany Holsenbeck.Inclusivity and respect are at the heart of The Haven Academy’s philosophy, creating a space where students feel valued regardless of their background or goals. "We strive to foster an environment where students can truly flourish," says high school administrator Leah Smith. "That’s why so many families choose to stay with us year after year. Our teachers love coming to school each day and it shows. Attitude is contagious and with students and staff all enjoying Haven, it truly creates a special place”.As The Haven Academy celebrates this milestone, it remains focused on its mission of providing an educational haven where students can achieve their fullest potential.

