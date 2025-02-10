stc Group Charts New Era as the First Operator In The Middle East to Achieve Running On ODA Accreditation From TM Forum

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TM Forum , the leading global alliance of telco and tech companies, has announced that stc Group, a leading digital enabler, has become the first carrier in the Middle East to achieve ‘ Running on ODA ’ accreditation. This achievement reinforces stc Group’s position as a regional leader, aligning technology advancements with a strategic vision to build a dynamic, customer-centric future for telecommunications across the Middle East and beyond.TM Forum’s Running on ODA recognizes Communications Service Providers (CSPs) building software architectures and delivery capabilities to TM Forum’s industry standard Open Digital Architecture (ODA) and Open APIs – proven to deliver advanced business agility.ODA has been critical to stc Group’s Digital Transformation Program, OSS Next Generation Program, and daily operations. ODA’s modular, cloud-native framework, functional components, and principles like composability and autonomy enabled stc to assess capabilities, build transformation roadmaps, and establish target architectures. By leveraging ODA’s functional architecture, guidelines, and Open APIs, stc has standardized integrations, enhanced operational efficiency, and enabled autonomous networks, positioning the company as a leader in aligning with global TM Forum standards.Upon receiving the award, Yazeed Alfaris, stc Group’s Vice President of Technology Strategy and Architecture, remarked: "Achieving Running on ODA status reflects our relentless focus on innovation. ODA empowers stc Group to deliver smarter solutions, faster services, and unparalleled value to our customers, all while paving the way for sustainable growth.”George Glass, CTO, TM Forum: “In adopting ODA and Open API standards, stc is transforming its operations to deliver better, faster, and more cost-effective services to customers. This is not just about deploying new technology, it's about enabling a new way of doing business through composable, plug and play components that will redefine customer experiences, transform business agility and unlock growth. Our congratulations to stc on this significant achievement.”ODA replaces traditional monolithic software stacks with a composable component-based modular architecture that underpins rapid product and service innovation. Built on TM Forum’s Generation 5 Open APIs, ODA helps to simplify, modernize, and automate operations, enabling significant cost savings and creating new revenue opportunities.To gain Running on ODA accreditation, CSPs undergo an in-depth evaluation with TM Forum using the ODA Success Framework. This holistic process assesses six key dimensions critical to achieving business results with ODA: principles and rules, skills, Open APIs, components, agile governance, and process models.stc Group is the 15th CSP to achieve Running on ODA accreditation, joining AT&T, Axiata, BT Group, CityFibre, Deutsche Telekom, Jio, NTT Group, Orange, SES Astra, Telefonica, Telia, Telstra, TELUS, and Vodafone. A further 19 CSPs are working towards accreditation and TM Forum estimates that more than a billion subscribers globally are now served by carriers that are Running on ODA. Additionally, to date, 94 organizations have certified 1,390 Open APIs, verifying their conformance to the ODA standards and frameworks.To find out more about TM Forum’s Open Digital Architecture visit: https://www.tmforum.org/oda or come and see us at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona 3rd – 6th March in Hall 3.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.