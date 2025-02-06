Mercado Libre CEO and Founder Marcos Galperin Reflects on the company's 25-Year Journey and DNA in Latest Episode of Inside Mercado Libre

Montevideo, Uruguay, 6 February 2025, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercado Libre (NASDAQ: MELI), the leading e-commerce and fintech platform in Latin America, drops the fifth episode of its podcast series, Inside Mercado Libre, "Marcos Galperin on MELI's Culture” featuring its CEO and founder Marcos Galperin. The Inside Mercado Libre podcast, hosted by Investor Relations Officer, Richard Cathcart, provides investors with unique access to the company executives’ strategic views.

In this special episode Marcos Galperin reflects on the company’s 25-year journey and culture that have fueled its transformation into a Latin American powerhouse —hard work, meritocracy, excellence, entrepreneurship and long-term focus—and how it has shaped a dynamic and competitive ecosystem. He also discusses the team’s ambitions, emphasizing that despite their achievements, there is no room for complacency as they strive to further expand their impact across Latin America.

For Galperin, “there's still so much to do, there's still so many opportunities and the fact that we're willing to take risks and make big bets to continue growing and the fact that we're growing at the same rates that we were growing 25 years ago is amazing.” The team, of over 85,000 talented employees across Latin America, continuously evaluates threats, explores new business opportunities, shares and learns from mistakes and successes and strives to do better. This teamwork ensures Mercado Libre remains adaptable and competitive in a rapidly evolving industry.

Listen to the latest episode "Marcos Galperin on MELI's Culture” on Spotify . Previous episodes “Strategy and Growth Opportunities with Leandro Cuccioli”, “Advertising with Sean Summers”, “Logistics with Agustin Costa”, and “Artificial Intelligence with Sebastian Barrios”, can be accessed here .

About Mercado Libre

Founded in 1999, MercadoLibre, Inc (NASDAQ: MELI) is the leading company in e-commerce and financial technology in Latin America, with operations in 18 countries. It offers a complete ecosystem of solutions for individuals and businesses to buy, sell, advertise, obtain credit and insurance, collect, send money, save, and pay for goods and services both online and offline. Mercado Libre looks to facilitate access to commerce and financial services in Latin America, a market that offers great opportunities and high growth potential. It uses world-class technology to create intuitive solutions tailored to the local culture to transform the lives of millions of people in the region. More information at http://investor.mercadolibre.com/

PR BOND Florencia Bonnin flor@prbond.com

