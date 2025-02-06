Denny’s Offers Free Weddings in Las Vegas Chapel on Valentine’s Day

America’s Diner enhances wedding chapel experience, including a surprise officiant for couples who can’t help falling in love!

Spartanburg, SC, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Love is on Denny’s menu this Valentine's Day! On Friday, February 14, America’s Diner invites lovebirds to renew their vows or tie the knot at no cost at the iconic Denny’s Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas [450 Fremont Street].

Those who get hitched between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. PT will experience Denny’s wedding package for FREE*, only on Valentine’s Day. The Valentine’s Day package, normally $199, includes a special officiant who may have some couples “shake, rattle and rolling” down the aisle. Other features include music, a custom pancake cake, professional photography, fresh floral decor, matching ‘Bride’ and ‘Groom’ swag, and much more. Couples hungry to wed can reserve a spot at the Denny’s chapel by visiting dennys.com. Walk-ins also are welcome.

A wedding hotspot for years, the Denny’s Chapel has married thousands of couples since opening its doors in 2019. New for 2025, some couples will have the chance to get married by an iconic blue suede shoes songbird!

“At Denny's, we believe love and pancakes are the perfect pairing, and there is no better time to celebrate than on Valentine’s Day in our Las Vegas wedding chapel," said Patty Treviño, chief brand officer at Denny’s. "We love offering couples a fun and memorable way to say, ‘I do,’ plus an iconic Denny's breakfast on us the next morning."

Couples interested in tying the knot can reserve their spot today at dennys.com. Walk-ins will be accepted based on availability. If you can’t make it on Valentine’s Day, Denny’s Wedding Chapel is available year-round.

For more information, visit www.dennys.com/vegas-weddings.

*This free, limited-time offer is available only on Valentine’s Day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT at Denny’s on 450 Fremont Street in Las Vegas. Call the restaurant at (702) 471-0056 or visit the link above to reserve your spot, as spaces are limited.

About Denny’s Corp

Denny's is a Spartanburg, S.C. - based family dining restaurant brand that has been welcoming guests to our booths for more than 70 years. Our guiding principle is simple: We love to feed people. Denny’s provides craveable meals at a meaningful value across breakfast, lunch, dinner, and late night. Whether it's at our brick-and-mortar locations, via Denny's on Demand (the first delivery platform in the family dining segment), or at The Meltdown, Banda Burrito, and The Burger Den, our three virtual restaurant concepts, Denny’s is ready to delight guests whenever and however they want to order. Our longstanding commitment to supporting our local communities in need is brought to life with our Mobile Relief Diner (that delivers hot meals to our neighbors during times of disaster), Denny's Hungry for Education™ scholarship program, and our annual fundraiser with No Kid Hungry.

Denny's is one of the largest franchised full-service restaurant brands in the world, based on the number of restaurants. As of December 25, 2024, the Denny’s brand consisted of 1,499 restaurants, 1,438 of which were franchised and licensed restaurants and 61 of which were company-operated. This includes 165 restaurants in Canada, Costa Rica, Curacao, El Salvador, Guam, Guatemala, Honduras, Indonesia, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Puerto Rico, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom.

To learn more about Denny's, please visit our brand website at www.dennys.com or the brand's social channels via Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn or YouTube.

