USAHS Welcomes a Preeminent Expert to Lead Occupational Therapy Programs

The University plans to continue expanding and refining its OT curriculum across all five of its campuses

DALLAS, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences (USAHS) proudly announces the appointment of Lynn Kilburg, DHSc, MBA, OTR/L, as Associate Dean of Occupational Therapy (OT) Programs for all five of its campuses. With accomplishments spanning more than two decades in occupational therapy education and clinical practice, Dr. Kilburg brings extensive knowledge and executive experience to the position.

In her new role, Dr. Kilburg oversees the academic and clinical education of students across each of the University’s OT degree programs — Master of Occupational Therapy , Doctor of Occupational Therapy and Post-Professional Doctorate in Occupational Therapy . She will also lead enhancements to the OT curriculum and continued expansion of USAHS' innovative hybrid immersion modality. Dr. Kilburg will shoulder responsibilities across USAHS’ campuses, positioning her to foster interdepartmental collaboration, ensure academic excellence, and guide USAHS faculty and students in their professional growth.

Recognizing both the growing national shortage of OTs , particularly in rural areas, and common mismatches between academic learning and workforce demands, Dr. Kilburg is committed to bridging the gap between the classroom and the workplace. Her work will center on preparing USAHS OT graduates for the complexities of the modern healthcare environment while raising awareness of occupational therapy’s potential to improve patient outcomes and the health of communities.

“Occupational therapy is a cornerstone of healthcare, and ensuring students are well-prepared to meet the changing needs of individuals and communities is essential,” said Dr. Kilburg. “I am honored to join USAHS and lead efforts that will not only strengthen our programs but also enhance the visibility and impact of the profession nationwide.”

A respected voice in occupational therapy, Dr. Kilburg serves as the Chair of the Accreditation Council for Occupational Therapy Education (ACOTE) Executive Committee and is a member of the American Occupational Therapy Association. She also serves as a peer reviewer for the Higher Learning Commission, ensuring the quality of education across institutions.

Dr. Kilburg holds a Doctor of Health Science from Nova Southeastern University as well as an MBA and undergraduate degrees in Occupational Therapy and Psychology from St. Ambrose University. Her distinguished career includes leadership roles as Dean and Associate Dean of the College of Health and Human Services at St. Ambrose University. She also directed the OT program at St. Ambrose, spearheading curriculum innovations, accreditation processes, and program expansions.

“Dr. Kilburg’s appointment reflects USAHS’ commitment to providing health sciences education of the highest quality,” said Brian Goldstein, Ph.D., President and Chief Academic Officer of USAHS. “Her leadership and vision will undoubtedly help us shape the future of occupational therapy education and address the rehabilitation needs of our communities in the years ahead.”

As the demand for occupational therapists continues to rise, USAHS remains a leader in preparing professionals equipped to meet the challenges of modern healthcare. Under Dr. Kilburg’s supervision, the OT programs at USAHS aim to set new standards in academic innovation and workforce readiness.

About USAHS

The University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences (USAHS) is a graduate institution dedicated to educating, mentoring and inspiring the next generation of health sciences practitioners. The University offers physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech-language pathology, nursing and healthcare administration graduate programs as well as continuing education. Founded in 1979, USAHS has a network of five campuses that span three states—California, Florida and Texas—and is institutionally accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC), 1080 Marina Village Parkway, Suite 500, Alameda, CA 94501, (501) 748-9001, www.wascsenior.org . The University is transforming society by instructing tomorrow’s healthcare providers to be competent, confident and a force for good through its Certified B Corp status. Follow USAHS on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , YouTube and TikTok . To learn more, visit: usa.edu/.

Contact Info: Caroline Hansen [chansen@wearecsg.com]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/df60c396-679d-4610-8e55-01b6e817471e

Lynn Kilburg, DHSc, MBA, OTR/L, Associate Dean of Occupational Therapy (OT) Programs at the University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences Lynn Kilburg, DHSc, MBA, OTR/L, Associate Dean of Occupational Therapy (OT) Programs at the University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.