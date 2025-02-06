DOLL AMIR & ELEY PARTNERS MICHAEL AMIR AND HUNTER ELEY NAMED TOP COMMERCIAL LITIGATORS

Michael Amir Hunter Eley

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Doll Amir & Eley LLP (DAE) announced today that Founding Partners Michael Amir and Hunter Eley have been recognized by Daily Journal as “Leading Commercial Litigators.” According to the publication, the annual supplement honors “the top performing bet-the-company litigators across the country.”“Michael Amir is a Co-Founder of Doll Amir & Eley, where he has demonstrated leadership and legalacumen over his 25-year career,” states the profile. “Known for his record of winning bet-the-company cases, Mr. Amir has represented a diverse range of clients in high-stakes litigation, including health organizations, banks, technology, companies, educational institutions, large national corporations, medium-sized companies and high net-worth individuals.”Named a “Legal Visionary” by the Los Angeles Times in 2024, Mr. Amir has represented clients as lead counsel in complex matters in all phases of litigation, currently “representing a regional physician association in a lawsuit against a large health care conglomerate, alleging various forms of anticompetitive behavior,” according to Daily Journal. In a recent case, “Amir successfully represented a large HMO in a lawsuit against a dermatologist accused of committing massive fraud by charging millions for medical services that were never performed.”Hunter R. Eley is a Co-Founder and Managing Partner of DAE, also serving as chair of the firm’s financial services practice. Mr. Eley’s experience extends across all lines of the consumer lending business, including issues arising out of retail and online banking, mortgage lending and servicing, credit cards, healthcare loans and auto loans. “With 25 years of experience, his expertise spans all levels of litigation, including arguing cases of first impression in the Ninth Circuit, handling appeals in the California Court of Appeal and routinely appearing in state and federal trial courts nationwide,” states the publisher.“Some of Mr. Eley's recent notable achievements include prevailing on an issue of first impression to defeat statewide class action claims at the pleading stage for one of the nation's largest insurance companies,” according to the profile. The publication continues, “He was also selected as national counsel to defend a major tech company against a wave of "Right to Repair" class actions in multiple jurisdictions across the country.”Frequently honored for his legal acumen and impact, Mr. Eley was recognized by Lawdragon in its “2025’s 500 Leading Litigators in America.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.