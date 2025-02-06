Ex-Google Marketing Executive Launches Agency Transforming Small Business Growth with Big Brand Strategies

Former Google Executive Suzy Crawford Applies Major Brand Marketing Tactics to Help Small and Medium-Sized Businesses Grow

LADERA RANCH, Calif., Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crawford Marketing Group, founded by former Google marketing executive Suzy Crawford, is transforming how businesses scale by applying effective, big-brand marketing strategies to small and medium-sized enterprises. With over 10 years of industry experience and a proven track record of driving success for top global brands, Suzy is now leveraging her expertise to help businesses achieve explosive growth.

The Transition from Google to Empowering Businesses

As a key player in Google’s Media & Entertainment department, Suzy worked closely on advertising campaigns for large brands such as Universal Pictures and NBC. While in this role, she realized that the strategies behind the most innovative marketing campaigns can be used on businesses of any size. Aware of the challenges smaller businesses face in accessing the same high-level strategies used by big brands, Suzy founded Crawford Marketing Group to address this gap.

“During my time at Google, I saw firsthand how effective marketing can transform a business. However, many smaller businesses don’t have access to the same tools, strategies, and expertise. I created Crawford Marketing Group to change that,” said Suzy.

Proven Results for Businesses of All Sizes

Since its inception, Crawford Marketing Group has been instrumental in driving measurable growth for clients across various industries, including local businesses, tech startups, coaches, course creators, and more. The agency’s approach blends proprietary creative methods, such as their Organic Ad Blueprint, with high-level strategies honed during Suzy’s time at Google.

Key achievements include:

Helping clients double revenue within 30 days.

Scaling a client from $80K in monthly revenue to $200K in just 30 days.

Reducing customer acquisition costs by 67% through data-driven ad strategies.



Big Brand Strategies Tailored for Every Business

Crawford Marketing Group’s methodology focuses on customizing big-brand marketing tactics for businesses at every stage of growth. From comprehensive digital ad campaigns to high-converting funnel creation and creative strategy, the agency provides an end-to-end solution that guarantees tangible results.

“We take the guesswork out of marketing,” Suzy explains. “Our clients benefit from strategies that have been tested and proven at the highest level. Whether you’re a startup looking to make a splash or an established business ready to scale, we’ve got you covered.”

About Crawford Marketing Group

Founded in 2023, Crawford Marketing Group is a full-service marketing agency specializing in ads, creative strategy, and funnel optimization. Led by former Google executive Suzy Crawford, the agency combines innovative strategies with a personalized approach to help businesses achieve sustainable growth.

For more information about Crawford Marketing Group and how they can help your business scale, visit www.crawford-marketing.com or contact team@crawford-marketing.com.

