Solum Global Inc. Announces U.S. Healthcare Collaboration and Licensing Agreement with AI Company Life2, Inc.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solum Global Inc. (“Solum Global, Solum or the Company”) a transparent digital network with a fully decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and stablecoin (sgUSD) for storing, trading, and transferring digital and real-world assets enabling immediate settlement between individuals, businesses, and governments, announced today a collaboration and licensing agreement with Artificial Intelligence company Life2, Inc., to address fraud, waste, abuse and other financial inefficiencies in the U.S healthcare industry.

“Solum Global and Life2 are redefining the future of healthcare finance by driving smarter, data-backed decision-making and unlocking new levels of operational excellence. This partnership transforms financial operations by integrating Life2’s predictive AI analytics with Solum’s blockchain-based RCM solution—reducing billing errors, detecting fraud, and optimizing workflow outcomes. With real-time insights, providers can improve forecasting, enhance cash flow, and streamline administration,” stated Sterling Griffin, Vice President and Co-Founder of Solum Global Inc.

The U.S. healthcare system faces mounting inefficiencies, rising costs, and security risks, making innovation imminent. The National Health Care Anti-Fraud Association estimates the annual cost of healthcare accounts for an estimated 3% to 10% of all expenditures, totaling between $147 billion and $490 billion annually. Meanwhile, data breaches remain a persistent threat, routinely exposing sensitive personal information. In 2023 alone, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Office for Civil Rights (OCR) published that 725 breaches compromised over 133 million records across healthcare and insurance companies. Partnering with Life2, Inc. means harnessing the power of AI-driven analysis to uncover hidden financial inefficiencies in historical medical records. By leveraging deep domain expertise, large-scale data sets, advanced modeling techniques, and AI-driven machine learning, Life2 tackles complex market challenges beyond the reach of human problem-solving. This partnership empowers providers, hospitals, and insurers to detect billing errors, waste, and fraud while accurately predicting and optimizing future medical expenditures, driving smarter financial and operational decisions.

“We are excited to collaborate with Solum Global to tackle the deep-rooted challenges within the U.S. healthcare system. By highlighting continual and substantial losses caused by financial leakage and actively partnering with the Solum team on their seamless, end-to-end solution, we are helping drive meaningful change. Together, we are working to reshape American healthcare by reducing costs for patients, providers, and payers," said Rick Egan, CEO of Life2, Inc.

Solum Global is revolutionizing U.S. healthcare by integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI), smart contracts, and its stablecoin (sgUSD) with a proprietary electronic health wallet (EHW) slated for release in Q2 2025. This blockchain-powered web3 platform modernizes revenue cycle management (RCM), replacing outdated web2 systems with a seamless, secure, and automated solution. By leveraging blockchain’s programmability, security, immutability, and smart contract billing, Solum facilitates instant payments through the EHW using sgUSD, a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin. The Solum Global electronic health wallet addresses these challenges by providing a secure, blockchain-powered solution that streamlines transactions, reduces fraud, and enhances data protection. By providing individuals with greater control over their health information, Solum Global is setting a new standard for security and efficiency in healthcare.

About Solum Global Inc.

Solum Global is a transparent digital network with a fully decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol for storing, trading, and transferring digital and real-world assets, enabling immediate settlement between individuals, businesses, and governments. Utilizing cutting-edge blockchain technology, Artificial Intelligence (AI), smart contracts, the Company’s stablecoin (sgUSD), and a proprietary electronic health wallet (EHW), Solum Global provides a seamless solution that addresses the significant challenges inherent in the U.S. healthcare industry. For more information, visit www.solum.global.

About Life2, Inc.

Life2’s core Intellectual Property utilizes deep domain expertise in the use of AI, machine learning, large-scale data sets, and advanced analytics to address complex market needs that cannot be addressed by human problem-solving. Specializing in outcome analytics - proprietary technology that sits at the apex of data analysis, Life2 aggregates, organizes, and analyzes data to provide continuous, real-time, per-person, and per-event risk and intervention analysis that optimizes desired future outcomes. Outcomes can be financial, operational, clinical, or any other type of target metric across all sectors of the healthcare market. For more information, visit https://www.life2inc.com/.

