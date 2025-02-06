MANCINI SHENK FOUNDING PARTNER MICHAEL MANCINI NAMED TOP COMMERCIAL LITIGATOR

Michael Mancini

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mancini Shenk announced today that the Daily Journal has recognized Founding Partner Michael Mancini as a “Leading Commercial Litigator.” According to the publication, the annual supplement honors “the top performing bet-the-company litigators across the country.”“Co-founder Michael V. Mancini opened the doors of the business litigation boutique Mancini Shenk in 2018 to focus on investor and shareholder cases, entertainment industry disputes and cannabis litigation,” states the feature. Mancini has represented internationally recognized businesses, notable angel investors, startups, world-famous celebrities, small local businesses, and private individuals.Named a 2024 “Legal Visionary” by Los Angeles Times, Mancini has substantial experience in high-stakes business, breach of contract, entertainment, and unfair competition cases. He has negotiated advantageous settlements, secured case-ending pretrial rulings, excluded damaging evidence and expert testimony, fended off abusive evidentiary motions, taken and defended key depositions, and handled private arbitration proceedings and civil jury and bench trials in State and Federal courts. “In an entertainment case, Mancini represented a film production company in a dispute over the misdirection of production funds,” Daily Journal shares. ‘We sued seven defendants for theft, wire fraud, RICO violations and check kiting,’ Mancini said. He won about $1.5 million plus nearly $100,000 in fees.”A leader in his community, Mancini has dedicated over 225 hours to socially conscious pro bono advocacy. He is a member of the American Bar Association and the Los Angeles County Bar Association and serves on the board of directors of Los Angeles Italian American Lawyers Association. In addition, Mancini is a proud graduate of the Los Angeles County Bar Association’s Traditional Trial Advocacy (TAP) Project.

