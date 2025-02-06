Stratodesk Names Carahsoft Stratodesk Edge, North America Distributor of the Year for 2024

Company Recognized for Commitment to Joint Customers and Business Success

RESTON, Va., Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that it has been named the Stratodesk Edge, North America Distributor of the Year for 2024. The award recognizes Carahsoft’s continuous support to Stratodesk and Carahsoft’s joint customers and its unwavering commitment to mutual business growth.

“As our North America Distributor of the Year, Carahsoft has excelled in supporting our team and growing our business through integrated, customer success, marketing and more,” said Steve Thompson, CRO at Stratodesk. “Carahsoft’s dedicated team of marketing and sales experts work with each partner to expand outreach into the Public Sector and help generate new business opportunities and visibility. We look forward to continued growth with such a committed partner.”

As Stratodesk’s Public Sector Distributor, Carahsoft executed multiple successful marketing initiatives to drive visibility and engagement. These efforts included featuring Stratodesk in the HIMSS24 Webinar Series and launching a dedicated partner webinar series that showcased Stratodesk’s solutions and enhanced its presence within Carahsoft’s extensive partner ecosystem. Stratodesk further expanded its market reach by sponsoring the Government, Education and Healthcare Reception at VMware Explore 2024, which generated numerous business opportunities. The company also leveraged Carahsoft’s broader marketing platform, participating in networking receptions and large-scale events such as TechNet Cyber to strengthen its Public Sector reach.

“Being named Stratodesk Edge North America Distributor of the Year for 2024 validates our commitment to delivering exceptional value,” said Will Jones, Senior Vice President of MultiCloud Solutions at Carahsoft. “Our sales and marketing teams have consistently demonstrated their ability to create and execute strategic sales and marketing activities that drive meaningful results. This collaboration has opened new opportunities in the Public Sector, and we look forward to building on this momentum with Stratodesk and our reseller partners.”

For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (703) 871-8585 or Stratodesk@carahsoft.com

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com

