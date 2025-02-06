Drone Battery Market in South Asia & Oceania to Reach US$ 1.32 Billion by 2034

Advancements in battery tech and rising demand for efficient drone batteries will create new opportunities for suppliers in South Asia & Oceania.

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report by Fact.MR, the drone battery market in South Asia & Oceania is projected to reach US$ 610.7 million in 2024, with an impressive 8% CAGR anticipated over the next decade. Advancements in battery technology and the rising demand for high-performance drone batteries are expected to drive growth, creating lucrative opportunities for suppliers in the region.The growing use of drones in South Asia and Oceania across many industries is expected to increase demand for drone accessories and batteries. Additional factors driving sales are rising disposable income and reasonably priced consumer drones. Furthermore, the region's battery providers stand to gain greatly from the expanding usage of drones for delivery and the development of drone technology. Drone battery consumption is predicted to increase as a result of growing military and defense spending in South Asia and Oceania brought on by heightened geopolitical tensions. High-performance batteries are becoming more and more necessary as nations in the region integrate drones into their defense plans as they become more and more essential to modern warfare. Because military drones need powerful, long-lasting power sources that can resist harsh environments, battery makers have the chance to create sophisticated, robust systems that satisfy military-grade requirements. Local supply dynamics, price patterns, changing product standards, safety laws, and technology developments are all expected to have an impact on market expansion.Key Takeaways from the Market Study:The drone battery market in South Asia and Oceania is expected to grow at a noteworthy 8% CAGR from 2024 to 2034, reaching US$ 1.32 billion.India, Australia, New Zealand, and Malaysia are poised to become key markets for drone battery suppliers in South Asia & Oceania, driven by the increasing adoption of drones across various applications. Australia, in particular, is witnessing rapid growth in drone usage due to its diverse landscapes and expanding drone applications across multiple industries. The Australian drone battery market is valued at US$ 143.7 million in 2024 and is expected to grow at a 7.8% CAGR, reaching US$ 305 million by 2034. The government has implemented strict drone regulations, focusing on flight range and battery life, which emphasizes the need for high-quality, long-lasting batteries. To succeed in Australia, drone battery manufacturers should develop products that enhance battery performance while ensuring compliance with regulatory guidelines, enabling users to maximize their drone capabilities without restrictions.Meanwhile, India is emerging as a crucial market for drone battery manufacturers, largely due to government initiatives such as ‘Make in India’, aimed at promoting domestic manufacturing. The country’s drone battery market is projected to rise from US$ 120.8 million in 2024 to US$ 280 million by 2034, expanding at a robust 8.7% CAGR. India’s cost-effective labor market presents an opportunity for drone battery manufacturers to establish production facilities and improve profitability. Additionally, the growing integration of drones across industries—including agriculture, logistics, and surveillance—is expected to drive sustained demand for high-performance drone batteries. With government support and a thriving drone ecosystem, India offers a promising landscape for drone battery suppliers seeking long-term growth in the region.Key players in Drone Battery Industry:Key players in the Drone Battery Industry are DJI; Autel Robotics; Yuneec; Tattu; HES Energy Systems; Turnigy.Rising Demand for LiPo Drone Batteries in Industrial and Commercial ApplicationsLithium polymer (LiPo) batteries are the preferred choice for most drones due to their high specific energy, lightweight design, and enhanced safety features. Compared to other battery types, LiPo batteries are less prone to explosions, making them ideal for drones that must comply with strict safety regulations. Their long lifespan and superior power-holding capacity further contribute to their widespread adoption in drone applications. These attributes make LiPo batteries particularly suitable for drones used in critical operations where efficiency and reliability are paramount.The growing deployment of drones across industrial and commercial sectors has significantly increased the demand for high-performance drone batteries. As industries in South Asia & Oceania continue integrating drones for tasks such as agriculture, logistics, surveillance, and infrastructure inspection, drone battery manufacturers are focusing on developing specialized batteries tailored for different drone types. Innovation in battery technology is expected to enhance power efficiency, flight duration, and durability, ensuring that industrial and commercial drones operate seamlessly under varying conditions. 