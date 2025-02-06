Architectural Coatings Market is Projected to Grow to USD 128.63 Billion With Growing CAGR 3.9% From 2025 to 2034

Architectural Coatings Market

The growing demand for home decor is driving the market demand.

The foremost function of architectural coatings is to offer an ornamental finish while providing a safeguard against ecological elements such as moisture, UV radiation, and mechanical wear” — Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Our architectural coatings market report has been prepared using advanced methodologies and research techniques to help businesses make strategic business decisions.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐜𝐨𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 𝐔𝐒𝐃 88.08 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 2024. 𝐋𝐨𝐨𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐨 𝐔𝐒𝐃 128.63 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 2034, 𝐞𝐱𝐡𝐢𝐛𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐮𝐚𝐥 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 3.9% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 2025 𝐭𝐨 2034.𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:In the construction industry, substances and their durability are of supreme significance. They are distinct preservative coatings administered to buildings and frameworks. They oblige not just to improve aesthetic interest but also to safeguard against ecological and mechanical strains.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:Resistant and attractive, powder coating is a dry finishing procedure where powdered paint is electrostatically spread to surfaces and then treated under heat. Architectural coatings involving paint, varnishes, and finishes play an important part in home décor by converting interiors and exteriors, permitting homeowners to line up their homes with recent outline trends or demonstrate distinct styles, pushing the architectural coatings market demand.𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬:Growing Approval Of DIY Projects: The market demand is pushed by the growing approval of DIY projects. DIY fanatics frequently accept chores such as painting walls, rearranging furniture, or generating accent elements, all of which need supreme coatings involving paints, primers, and finishes, boosting the demand for architectural coatings market growth.Escalating Urbanization: The escalating urbanization worldwide is a prime factor propelling the market. As per a report issued by the United Nations Habitat, urban regions are already abode to 55 percent of the globe’s population and that amount is expected to grow to 68 percent by 2050.Surging Ecological Concerns: The surging ecological worries have notably pushed the demand for green architectural coatings as consumers and administrative organizations classify green building practices.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐀𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:• NIPSEA Group• BASF• Asian Paints• Axalta Coating Systems• Brillux GmbH & Co. KG• Colorado Commercial & Residential Painting• IFS Coatings• Kansai Paint Co., Ltd• KEIM Mineral Coatings of America, Inc.• Masco Corporation• RPM International Inc.• Akzo Nobel N.V.• PPG Industries, Inc.• The Sherwin-Williams Company• Engineered Polymer Solutions (EPS)• Berger Paints𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞:𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:• The architectural coatings market segmentation is based on resin type, technology, application, end user, and region.• By resin type analysis, the acrylic segment held the largest market share. This is due to better presentation attributes and inventiveness.• By application analysis, the residential segment accounted for major architectural coatings market share in 2024. This is due to the continuous demand for contemporary housing advancements and restoration projects.𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:The research report covers all the major regions and sub-regions of the architectural coatings market. The study provides market insights into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share. This is primarily because of speedy urbanization, population growth and escalating funding in construction ventures.Europe: Europe is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2034. The region's surging concentration on urban resurgence projects, infrastructure improvisation, and cost-effective construction operations in nations such as Germany, France, and the United Kingdom.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞:𝐅𝐀𝐐𝐬:What are the quantitative units covered in the architectural coatings market?The quantitative units covered in the market are revenue in USD billion and CAGR from 2025 to 2034.What does the architectural coatings market report cover?The market report covers revenue forecast, market competitive landscape, growth factors, and industry trends.Which resin type segment held the largest market share in 2024?The acrylic segment held the largest market share in 2024.What is the growth rate of the market?The global market is projected to register a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period.𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:Membrane Separation Market:Protective Relay Market:2-Ethylhexanol Market:Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Market:Water Soluble Films Market:𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 & 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐈𝐧𝐜:Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. 