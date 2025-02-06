iCustoms Unveils iAgent : The Next Big Leap in Trade Compliance with AI Agents

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- iCustoms , a global leader in trade compliance innovation, today announced the launch of iAgent , a cutting-edge AI agent designed to streamline the complex world of customs declarations.iAgent’s highly autonomous AI agents are designed to make independent decisions and take proactive actions, drastically reducing the need for user input.By simply uploading customs documents, iAgent seamlessly automates time-consuming and repetitive tasks such as declaration completion, providing businesses with a powerful solution to efficiently navigate the complexities and high volumes of global trade.“At iCustoms, we understand that businesses need more than just a way to identify problems—they need tools that enable them to take swift, effective action,” said Adnan Zaheer, CEO of iCustoms."With iAgent, we’re empowering companies of all sizes to scale operations with smart, efficient solutions. This revolutionary solution simplifies cross-border trade like never before and helps businesses make smarter, quicker decisions.”iAgent is a breakthrough in global trade management. Designed to simplify operations and boost efficiency so businesses can stay a step ahead of the curve.In a world of ever-shifting trade landscapes, iAgent equips businesses to tackle cross-border challenges, both today and in the future.About iCustoms:iCustoms is a leading AI-powered trade compliance platform, helping businesses optimise their cross-border trade operations and maintain regulatory compliance. Trusted by top brands, iCustoms’ innovative platform is used globally to streamline trade processes and reduce risk.To learn more, visit www.icustoms.ai

