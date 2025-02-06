Smith Baggett, Founder of flaminGO Charger, Secures Major Appearance on Shark Tank

PULASKI, GA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smith Baggett , founder of flaminGO , a newly released pre-charged phone charger, has secured an appearance on Shark Tank, marking a major milestone in his entrepreneurial journey. The episode, airing this Friday, highlighted Baggett’s innovative approach to solving a common problem - ensuring people always have reliable power on the go.A fourth-generation cattle rancher and auctioneer from Pulaski, Georgia, Baggett grew up in a small rural community about 40 miles west of Savannah. While his roots are in ranching, his entrepreneurial mindset led him to develop flaminGO, a compact, pre-charged phone charger with a patented 3-in-1 tip that works with micro USB, USB-C, and iPhone devices. The charger is also rechargeable, making it a sustainable and reusable solution for everyday power needs."I’ve spent my life solving problems - on the ranch, in the auction ring, and now in business. flaminGO was born out of necessity, and my goal has always been to create a product that is both practical and reliable. This opportunity on Shark Tank is a game-changer, and I’m excited to bring flaminGO to more people who need a simple and effective charging solution," said Baggett.Weighing just 2 ounces and measuring 2 inches by 2 inches, flaminGO is small enough to fit in a pocket, backpack, or purse, making it the perfect travel companion. It can even charge vape pens and earbuds, adding to its versatility.With this Shark Tank appearance, Baggett is poised to take flaminGO to the next level, expanding its reach and ensuring more people have access to a convenient, pre-charged power source when they need it most.Learn more at https://flamingocharger.com/ About FlaminGOFlaminGO offers the world’s most portable, pre-charged charger with a unique 3-in-1 charging tip. Perfect for charging smartphones, earbuds, and more, flaminGO’s compact and rechargeable design makes it a must-have for anyone on the go.Contact Information

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.