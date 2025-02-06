Continuous Passive Motion Devices Market Growth, Insights, Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecasts Report 2033

Emergen Research Logo

The growing number of joint reconstruction procedures for arthroplasty is predicted to promote growth in the continuous passive motion devices market.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Continuous Passive Motion Devices market is expected to grow from an estimated USD 831.5 million in 2024 to USD 1346.3 million in 2033, at a CAGR of 5.50%. The global Continuous Passive Motion (CPM) devices market is witnessing significant growth due to the rising number of joint reconstruction procedures and increased adoption in home care settings. According to the American Joint Replacement Registry, over 427,000 joint replacement procedures were performed between 2012 and 2015, with a 102% increase reported in the following year. This number is projected to reach 4 million annually by 2030. As the prevalence of trauma-related injuries and fractures continues to rise, CPM devices are becoming essential for post-surgical rehabilitation and mobility restoration.

Get Free Sample Report and Related Graphs & Charts @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/3591

Technological Advancements and Smart Innovations Propel Market Growth

The integration of smart technologies, including Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity, is revolutionizing CPM devices, allowing real-time monitoring and data analysis. These advancements help improve patient outcomes, provide real-time feedback to healthcare professionals, and support personalized rehabilitation plans. According to the World Health Organization, the global demand for rehabilitation equipment is expected to grow by 6.8% annually, reflecting a strong market opportunity for innovation and expansion.

Increased Home Care Adoption Boosts Market Expansion

The shift towards home healthcare has accelerated the adoption of CPM devices in home settings, offering patients cost-effective and comfortable rehabilitation solutions. With enhanced portability and user-friendly features, these devices enable patients to continue their recovery at home, reducing the burden on healthcare facilities. Recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) indicates a 20% increase in the use of CPM devices in home care settings over the past two years, highlighting a growing preference for at-home rehabilitation solutions.

Market Challenges: High Costs and Limited Reimbursement

Despite the promising growth, high costs and limited insurance coverage remain key challenges in the CPM devices market. According to the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, the average cost of CPM devices ranges between $2,000 and $10,000, posing financial hurdles for many patients. A 2023 study by the National Institutes of Health reveals that reimbursement policies cover only select conditions and treatments, discouraging wider adoption due to high out-of-pocket expenses. Addressing these concerns through cost reductions, improved insurance coverage, and rental options could significantly enhance market accessibility.

Market Segmentation: Knee and Hip CPM Devices Leading Growth

The market is segmented based on device type, including Knee Joint CPM Devices, Shoulder Joint CPM Devices, Hip Joint CPM Devices, and others. Knee Joint CPM Devices dominated the market in 2023 due to their widespread use in post-surgical rehabilitation for knee arthroplasty and ACL repairs. These devices enhance blood flow, prevent stiffness, and aid in pain management, making them a preferred choice among healthcare providers and patients.

Hip Joint CPM Devices are expected to experience the fastest growth rate in the coming years. The increasing number of hip replacement surgeries and the benefits of passive motion therapy in recovery are driving demand. These devices help patients maintain joint mobility with minimal physical exertion, reducing pain and swelling while promoting faster recovery.

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/continuous-passive-motion-devices-market

Continuous Passive Motion Devices Top Companies and Competitive Landscape

The continuous passive motion (CPM) devices industry focuses on therapeutic equipment designed to facilitate recovery and rehabilitation through the gentle movement of joints over a controlled range of motion. Such devices are applied widely in post-operative care, especially after knee and shoulder surgeries, to prevent stiffness and promote mobility. The rising need for effective rehabilitation solutions and improvements in medical technology drives this market.

The key players in CPM devices include Furniss Corporation Ltd., Surgi-Care, Inc., Bio-Med International Pvt Ltd, and CHINESPORT Spa Cap. (Chinesport Rehabilitation) offering innovations of products for specific patient needs. As healthcare providers are looking to increase the good outcomes of the patients, they will require CPM devices, which will further propel the rehabilitative market.

In November 2023, Salona Global, shortly to be rebranded Evome Medical Technologies, introduced the Biodex SpaceTek Knee gadget, a unique portable medical device developed to treat patients with knee replacements and injuries.

This device, created in partnership with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), is specifically designed for use in space. It uses technology comparable to the Biodex S4 isokinetic machine with dynamometers.

Some of the key companies in the global Continuous Passive Motion Devices Market include:

The Furniss Corporation Ltd.

Surgi-Care, Inc.

Bio-Med International Pvt Ltd.

CHINESPORT Spa Cap. (Chinesport Rehabilitation)

BTL Corporate

Chattanooga (DJO, LLC)

Biodex

Kinetic UK

Kinex Medical Company, LLC

HMS Medical Systems

Continuous Passive Motion Devices Latest Industry Updates

In March 2023, HMS Medical Systems released KNEEFLEX Es Continuous Passive Motion (CPM) technology. This gadget improves precision, safety, and efficiency for both patients and healthcare providers. The KNEEFLEX Es promotes knee mobility recovery by applying advanced algorithms to provide continuous and accurate motion, which is critical for optimal rehabilitation outcomes.

In October 2022, Chattanooga unveiled the AlterG Anti-Gravity Treadmill M6200, a cutting-edge gadget designed for gait training and rehabilitation with customisable body weight support. This revolutionary invention has several applications in physical rehabilitation, including continuous passive motion exercises. Visit Chattanooga's official website for more details about the product.

In May 2023, Rimec announced a substantial agreement with OrthoCanada to distribute its continuous passive motion devices in the Canadian market. As stated on its website, this strategic agreement demonstrates Rimec's dedication to expanding its market presence for such devices.

Request For Customization Report@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/3591

Continuous Passive Motion Devices Market Segmentation Analysis

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

Knee Joint CPM Devices

Shoulder Joint CPM Devices

Hip Joint CPM Devices

Ankle Joint CPM Devices

Others

Design Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

Portable Devices

Fixed Devices

Demographics Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

Children (Below 18)

Adult (18 and above)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

Buy the full research report at @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/3591

Look Over transcripts provided by Emergen Research

Continuous Passive Motion Devices Market Size@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/continuous-passive-motion-devices-market/market-size

Continuous Passive Motion Devices Market Share@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/continuous-passive-motion-devices-market/market-share

Continuous Passive Motion Devices Market Trends@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/continuous-passive-motion-devices-market/market-trends

Continuous Passive Motion Devices Regional Market Demand@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/continuous-passive-motion-devices-market/regional-market-demand

Continuous Passive Motion Devices Market Analysis@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/continuous-passive-motion-devices-market/market-analysis

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.