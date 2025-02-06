Whole Genome Sequencing Market to Surpass USD 22.2 Billion by 2032, Growing at 20.6% CAGR | SNS Insider

Whole Genome Sequencing Market

Whole Genome Sequencing Market Poised for Rapid Growth Amidst Technological Advancements and Rising Demand for Precision Medicine

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Research by SNS Insider, The Whole Genome Sequencing Market was estimated at USD 4.13 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 22.2 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 20.6% during the forecast period of 2024-2032. The WGS market is expected to register fast growth based on advancements in sequencing technology and increased adoption in several industries.Key Players in Whole Genome Sequencing Market• Illumina, Inc.• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.• BGI Group• Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (PacBio)• Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd.• Agilent Technologies, Inc.• 10x Genomics, Inc., and others.Get a Free Sample Report of Whole Genome Sequencing Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/4665 - By Product & Service, Consumables segment accounted for the largest share of 61.1% in the whole genome sequencing market in 2023.The dominance of the segment is due to the demand for high-quality reagents, kits, and consumables has increased because of the increasing requirement for genomic studies and personalized medicine. Their frequent purchase ensures steady revenue for manufacturers while ongoing innovations enhance their reliability, further driving market growth. The services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 25.1% during the forecast period. The growth in the need for specialized services such as data analysis, bioinformatics, and interpretation, due to the increasing prevalence of whole genome sequencing in personalized medicine and research, is driving the market.- By Type: Large Whole Genome Sequencing held the largest market share of 58.6% in 2023The dominance is due to covering a broad range of applications, from cancer genomics to population studies. It allows researchers to understand genetic variations, making it highly valuable for disease mechanism and evolutionary biology research. The Small Whole Genome Sequencing segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 24.7%. This segment, which focuses on smaller genomes such as bacteria and viruses, is gaining prominence due to its applications in infectious diseases, antibiotic resistance, microbiome studies, and precision agriculture.- By Workflow, the sequencing segment leads the way in the marketThe Sequencing segment accounted for 52.0% of market share in 2023, because it plays a central role in streamlining the sequencing process from sample preparation to analysis. Technological advances and improvements in automation and bioinformatics have made sequencing workflows indispensable in research and clinical applications. Data Analysis segment is expected to be the growing market at 23.7% CAGR in data analytics as the demand for genomic sequences, generated because of advanced technologies for sequencing increases the volumes that require faster turnarounds or immediate interpretation from which predictive analytics benefits.- By Application: Human Whole Genome Sequencing dominated the market in 2023.It is vital for providing personalized healthcare solutions as it provides precise diagnoses and targeted treatments. With a focus on preventive medicine, an increase in genetic disorders, and advances in sequencing technology, human WGS has become more accessible and hence dominant. The Microbial Whole Genome Sequencing segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period of 2024 to 2032. Antibiotic resistance, infectious diseases, and rising interest in microbiome research are major drivers for the growth. Microbial WGS is highly relevant to understanding pathogens and trace outbreaks, and its applications would contribute greatly to public health, personalized medicine, and agricultural innovation.- By End-Use: The Academic & Research Institutes segment occupied the highest share in 2023.The Academic & Research institutions are currently leading in genomic research mainly due to substantial funding and more advanced sequencing technologies. Collaboration with biotech companies and healthcare providers helps bring genomic data into more applications, further cementing their leadership in the market. The fastest growth is expected for Hospitals & Clinics, with the fastest CAGR. The growing adoption of personalized medicine and the higher incidence of chronic and genetic diseases increase the demand for genomic testing. Improving regulatory frameworks means that the healthcare industry is increasingly turning to WGS for more accurate diagnostics and tailored treatments.Whole Genome Sequencing Market SegmentationBy Product & Service• Instruments• Consumables• ServicesBy Type• Large Whole Genome Sequencing• Small Whole Genome SequencingBy Workflow• Pre-sequencing• Sequencing• Data AnalysisBy Application• Human Whole Genome Sequencing• Plant Whole Genome Sequencing• Animal Whole Genome Sequencing• Microbial Whole Genome SequencingBy End-Use• Academic & Research Institutes• Hospitals & Clinics• Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies• Others- North America dominated the whole-genome sequencing market in 2023 with a share of 51.9%.Robust investments, government funding, and solid research infrastructure fueled the region. The U.S. market is most likely to expand further, owing to its supporting regulatory framework and leading biotechnology players. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate with a 25.4% CAGR, driven by technological advancements, government support, and initiatives like China's "Healthy China 2030" plan, along with Japan's focus on precision medicine. 