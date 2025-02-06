People Counting System Market Set to Reach USD 3.10 Billion by 2032, at 13.4% CAGR | SNS INSIDER

People Counting System Market is growing with demand in retail, transportation & smart buildings, driven by AI, IoT, and video analytics for occupancy tracking.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Size & Industry Insights

As Per the SNS Insider,“The People Counting System Market was valued at USD 1.0 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to USD 3.10 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 13.4% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.”

As demand for better crowd management, enhanced security and space optimization at commercial, retail, transportation, and smart buildings are increasing, the market for people counting systems are gaining momentum.

SWOT Analysis of Key Players as follows:
Axis Communications AB (Sweden)
RETAILNEXT INC. (US)
Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd. (China)
iris-GmbH infrared & intelligent sensors (Germany)
VIVOTEK Inc. (Taiwan)
V-Count (UK)
Eurotech (Italy)
Irisys (Infrared Integrated Systems) (UK).
Hella Aglaia Mobile Vision
Shoppertrak
Dilax Intelcom

Key Market Segmentation:

By Offering, hardware holds the largest share of the People Counting System market in 2023, as the demand for accurate, reliable, and real-time data collection has been increasing.

By Technology, the video-based segment dominated the People Counting System market share in 2023, owing to the ability of video-based systems to provide accurate counts in highly detailed footfall data in different environments.

By Type, the bidirectional segment dominated the People Counting System market share in 2023, as this type offers more complete and precise information owing to its capability to sense people entering and existing in a space.

By Mounting Platform, the ceiling-mounted segment dominated the People Counting System market share in 2023, as they are most often strategically placed on the ceiling, which allows them to cover more area with fewer sensors and also provide better accuracy.

By End-Use, the retail industry held a major share of the People Counting System market in 2023 owing to the huge requirement for analyzing customer behavior, space optimization, and improving store performance.

North America Leads IoT Market in 2023 & Asia Pacific to See Rapid Growth

North America had the highest market share in 2023 because of the adoption of IoT in advance, stable structure, and high presence of key players. Market growth in the region was attributable to advanced manufacturing capabilities, high demand for smart devices, and investments in next-gen connectivity such as 5G.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to have the most rapid CAGR growth from 2024-2032, This growth can be attributed to the rapid urbanization, digital transformation, and adoption of IoT in various sectors such as manufacturing, agriculture, and healthcare in the region. Furthermore, in coming years, IoT adoption is likely to gain momentum and such market growth will be aided by enhancing IoT infrastructure, development of wireless technologies, and government initiatives for smart cities and automation.

Recent Developments:

-In January 2025, RetailNext launched Traffic 3.0, enhancing in-store analytics with features like passby analytics, group counting, and real-time occupancy monitoring.
-In March 2024, VIVOTEK unveiled its "Make Tomorrow Easier, Today!" vision at ISC West 2024, showcasing innovations like Edge AI analytics, cloud solutions, and AI-powered Deep Search.
-In January 2024, V-Count introduced Nano, a highly accurate people-counting sensor with advanced features like age and gender recognition, queue management, and privacy compliance.

Table of Content - Major Points Analysis

Chapter 1. Introduction

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Research Methodology

Chapter 4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape

Chapter 7. People Counting System Market Segmentation, by Offering

Chapter 8. People Counting System Market Segmentation, by Technology

Chapter 9. People Counting System Market Segmentation, by Type

Chapter 10. People Counting System Market Segmentation, by Mounting Platform

Chapter 11. People Counting System Market Segmentation, by End-Use

Chapter 12. Regional Analysis

Chapter 13. Company Profiles

Chapter 14. Use Cases and Best Practices

Chapter 15. Conclusion

Continued…

