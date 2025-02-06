FTI Delta Strengthens Telecommunications Practice with Two Senior Hires

WASHINGTON, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the addition of Matteo Dominianni and Alexey Timashkov as Senior Managing Directors in FTI Delta, the firm’s strategy consulting practice within the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment.

Mr. Dominianni and Mr. Timashkov bring a wealth of experience, having held senior leadership roles at companies such as Orange, Boston Consulting Group, AlixPartners and Telecom Italia.

“We’ve seen the telecom and media industries disrupted by new technologies, but that also creates space for incredible growth,” said Luke Schaeffer, Global Leader of Strategy and Transformation at FTI Consulting. “We are thrilled to welcome Alexey and Matteo to the FTI Delta TMT team. Their collective experience and innovative solutions will be invaluable as we help our clients navigate these emerging challenges and capitalize on opportunities.”

Mr. Dominianni, who is based in New York, brings a combination of consulting, investment banking and telecom industry expertise. Focusing on telecom, he specializes in operational improvements, cost optimization and enhancing valuations through organic and inorganic growth.

In his role with FTI Delta, Mr. Dominianni will address complex client needs across telecom, media and technology, working with private equity-backed portfolio companies as well as public companies. He has expertise in front-office and back-office optimization for standalone entities, as well as in M&A advisory across the deal continuum.

Mr. Timashkov, who is based in Dallas, brings extensive global experience in corporate leadership roles within the telecom and technology sectors, combined with more than a decade of experience in strategy consulting. He advises executives on strategy, operational productivity, market opportunity identification and new product launches.

Mr. Timashkov has deep expertise in improving operational performance, reducing fiber broadband deployment costs and migrating from legacy business support systems and operations support systems to modern digital solutions. He has also served as an interim Chief Digital Officer, driving digital transformation, launching new digital products and building AI and digital capabilities.

“Having Alexey and Matteo join FTI Delta is a tremendous asset,” said Shawn O’Donnell, a Senior Managing Director and Telecommunication, Media & Technology U.S Lead. “Their industry leadership, combined with hands-on operational experience, gives them unique insights into the challenges and opportunities our clients face. Their expertise will be crucial as we help our clients navigate the ever-evolving telecom landscape.”

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 8,300 employees located in 34 countries and territories, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $3.49 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2023. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. More information can be found at www.fticonsulting.com.

FTI Consulting, Inc.

555 12th Street NW

Washington, DC 20004

+1.202.312.9100

Investor Contact:

Mollie Hawkes

+1.617.747.1791

mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com

Media Contact:

Matthew Bashalany

+1.617.897.1545

matthew.bashalany@fticonsulting.com

