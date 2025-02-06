Colorectal Cancer Therapeutics Market to Surpass USD 22.0 Billion by 2032, Growing at a 6.2% CAGR | SNS Insider
According to Research by SNS Insider, The Colorectal Cancer Therapeutics Market size was estimated at USD 12.7 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 22.0 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period of 2024-2032.
The Colorectal Cancer (CRC) therapeutics market is seeing a rapid increase in growth with the rising prevalence, advancement in diagnostics and treatment, and growing awareness. Key drivers include the approval of targeted therapies such as FoundationOne Liquid CDx, the emergence of biosimilars after the expiration of biologic patents, and government policies for early diagnosis.
Key Players in Colorectal Cancer Therapeutics Market
• Merck & Co., Inc.
• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
• Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
• Amgen, Inc.
• Bayer AG
• Sanofi
• Genentech, Inc.
• Eli Lilly and Company
• Pfizer Inc.
• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
• Taiho Pharmaceutical (Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.)
• Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
• Novartis AG
• Ipsen Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.
- By Drug Class, Immunotherapy accounted for 83.0% of the market share in 2023
This is because of its targeted approach and excellent efficacy. It helps to boost the body's immune system in recognizing and destroying cancer cells. For example, drugs such as pembrolizumab (Keytruda) and nivolumab (Opdivo) have been proven to be effective in patients with MSI-H or dMMR CRC, conditions usually more resistant to traditional therapies. Immunotherapies also show prolonged survival with fewer side effects compared to chemotherapy, thus an ideal drug for long-term treatment. Additionally, their usage in earlier stages of CRC and the growing number of clinical trials are further broadening their market reach. Immunotherapy's success in other types of cancers also inspired its application in CRC and solidified it as a dominant player in the therapeutics space.
- North America Dominated in 2023, While Asia Pacific Projected the Fastest Growth
In 2023, North America held the largest market share of colorectal cancer therapeutics at 42.6%. This growth is driven by high CRC incidence rates, increased treatment adoption, and higher drug prices, compounded by lifestyle factors such as rising alcohol consumption. Asia Pacific is witness to lead with the fastest CAGR of 6.7% from 2024 to 2032. This is attributed to the increasing population with an aging profile and increased awareness through public and private sector efforts, including pilot CRC screening programs in China.
Recent Trends
- Sep 2024, Merck, known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, announced that the Phase 3 KEYFORM-007 trial, which evaluated the investigational fixed-dose combination of favezelimab (Merck's anti-LAG-3 antibody) and pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA), Merck's anti-PD-1 therapy, did not meet its primary endpoint of overall survival (OS) in patients with previously treated, PD-L1 positive microsatellite stable (MSS) metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC).
- August 2024, Bevacizumab is in Phase II under development by F. Hoffmann-La Roche for colorectal cancer. GlobalData states that the drugs in Phase II, according to their benchmark, have a 25% Phase Transition Success Rate (PTSR) of advancing to Phase III.
