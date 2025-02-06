Automated Optical Inspection Market to Exceed USD 5085 Million by 2032 | SNS INSIDER

Automated Optical Inspection Market Size & Growth Report

The AOI Market is expanding with demand for precision in PCB manufacturing, driven by AI, machine vision, and increasing electronics production.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Size & Industry InsightsAs Per the SNS Insider,“The Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Market was valued at USD 942.5 million in 2023 and is expected to grow to USD 5085.28 million by 2032, at a CAGR of 20.6% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.”The Automated Optical Inspection market is expanding as a result of high-quality electronics demand, rising complex circuit boards, and faster production times. Moreover, the development of AI, machine learning, and image processing technologies is improving inspection accuracy and efficiency, further increasing the implementation of AOI systems in automotive, consumer electronics, telecommunications, and other industries.Get Free Sample Report of Automated Optical Inspection Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/2139 SWOT Analysis of Key Players as follows:- Cyber Optics- GOPEL electronic- MIRTEC- OMRON Corporation- Test Research- Daiichi Jitsugyo- KOH YOUNG- Nordson Corporation- Saki Corporation- ViscomKey Market Segmentation:By Type: In 2023, 2D Automated Optical Inspection systems captured the largest share in the market, owing to their low cost, ease of integration, and capability to inspect uncomplicated and conventional PCB assemblies.By Technology: The inline segment held the largest market share in 2023 due to its incorporation into the production line, allowing for real-time detection of defects and reducing production downtime.By Application: The assembly Phase accounted for the largest market share in AOI applications in 2023. In this stage, AOI ensures early-stage defect detection, which significantly helps with product reliability and eliminates expensive rework costs in high-volume manufacturing.By Industry: The automotive industry held the largest share of the Automated optical inspection (AOI) systems market in 2023. Automotive electronics like advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and electric vehicle (EV) components need high-precision inspection to ensure their quality and safety, making photonic-based inspection very promising.Make an Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/2139 Asia Pacific Dominates AOI Market in 2023 North America Set for Rapid GrowthThe Asia-Pacific region led the Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) market in 2023, as the region includes high manufacturing hubs such as China, Japan, and South Korea. As these states are the main players in electronics, automotive, and semiconductor mfg. This is consequently boosting the requirement of AOI systems ensuring quality output.North America is expected to experience the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2032, the transition of the automotive sector towards electric vehicles and autonomous systems, as well as the adoption of smart manufacturing in industries, such as aerospace and consumer electronics, is expected to boost the need for the next-generation high-performance AOI systems in North America.Recent Developments:-In July 2024, GÖPEL electronic upgraded its Automated Optical Inspection system with a new 3D camera module, enhancing defect detection and inspection accuracy.-In October 2024, Kopin Corporation received its first order for the SXGA-R15 microdisplay assembly from Mirtec, designed for 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) systems.-In September 2024, OMRON launched the VT-X950, an automated X-ray inspection solution designed for the power semiconductor industry.Connect with Our Expert for any Queries @ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/2139 Table of Content - Major Points AnalysisChapter 1. IntroductionChapter 2. Executive SummaryChapter 3. Research MethodologyChapter 4. Market Dynamics Impact AnalysisChapter 5. Statistical Insights and Trends ReportingChapter 6. Competitive LandscapeChapter 7. Automated Optical Inspection Market Segmentation, by TypeChapter 8. Automated Optical Inspection Market Segmentation, by TechnologyChapter 9. Automated Optical Inspection Market Segmentation, by ApplicationChapter 10. Automated Optical Inspection Market Segmentation, by IndustryChapter 11. Regional AnalysisChapter 12. Company ProfilesChapter 13. Use Cases and Best PracticesChapter 14. ConclusionContinued…Purchase Single User PDF of Automated Optical Inspection Market Forecast Report @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/2139

