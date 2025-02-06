Global Influenza Diagnostics Market Expected to Reach USD 2.45 Billion by 2032 | SNS Insider

Influenza Diagnostics Market

Driven by Technological Advancements and Rising Disease Burden, Influenza Diagnostics Market to Grow at 5.69% CAGR from 2024-2032

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the latest report by SNS Insider, the Influenza Diagnostics Market , valued at USD 1.49 billion in 2023, is projected to reach USD 2.45 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 5.69%.The Influenza Diagnostics Market is expected to continue significant growth with the ongoing advancement in diagnostic technology and increased demand for faster and more accurate testing methods. The market is likely to expand further with a heightened public health focus and the growing economic burden of influenza as both traditional and molecular diagnostic technologies continue to evolve.Get a Free Sample Report of Influenza Diagnostics Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/4668 Key Players in Influenza Diagnostics Market• 3M Company: 3M Molecular Diagnostics System• Abbott Laboratories: BinaxNOW Influenza A & B Card• Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD): BD Veritor System for Rapid Detection of Flu A & B• Meridian Bioscience, Inc.: ImmunoCard STAT! Flu A & B• Quidel Corporation: Sofia Influenza A+B FIA• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd: cobas Influenza A/B Test• SA Scientific Ltd: Rapid Influenza Test Kit• SEKISUI Diagnostics: QuickVue Influenza A+B Test• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.: TaqMan Influenza A/B PCR Test• Hologic, Inc.: Panther Fusion Influenza A/B Assay• Siemens (Germany): CLINITEK Status+ for Influenza A/B• Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. (China): MINDRAY Rapid Test for Influenza• Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands): Philips Respironics Influenza A/B Test• NeuroLogica Corp. (U.S.): CereTom for Infectious Disease Detection• Shimadzu Medical (India) Pvt. Ltd. (Japan): PCR Detection Systems for Influenza• GENERAL ELECTRIC (U.S.): GE Healthcare Diagnostic Imaging for Influenza• Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (U.S.): Quest Influenza A & B Test• Sysmex India Pvt. Ltd. (Japan): Sysmex Flu Test• Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan): Hitachi Medical Systems for Infectious Disease Testing• Canon Inc. (Japan): Canon Medical Influenza Testing Solutions• FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (U.K.): Fujifilm Rapid Influenza Test• GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (U.S.): ePlex Respiratory Pathogen Panel- By Product: Test Kits and Reagents Lead, Instruments Show Rapid GrowthTest kits and reagents segment are the main products in the Influenza Diagnostics market, representing about 61% of the market share in 2023. They have been widely accepted because they are easily accessible and affordable, as well as very easy to use, especially in resource-poor settings. The instruments segment is growing at the fastest rate, with a 7.04% CAGR from 2024 to 2032, as molecular diagnosis and automation keep improving the correctness and efficiency in testing. Diagnostic systems, putting more emphasis on accurate diagnosis while providing health service, will hasten the purchase of such enhanced instruments.- By End-Use, the hospital segment accounted for 46% of the market share in 2023.These are important healthcare settings because they are capable of delivering a complete continuum of patient care from diagnosis to treatment. Testing is integrated seamlessly with patient management, which contributes to improved healthcare outcomes. The diagnostic laboratories segment is experiencing growth at the fastest pace with a CAGR of 6.45% from 2024 to 2032. The growth in demand for specialized testing and advancements in diagnostics technology would ensure growth in this segment.- By Test, the traditional flu tests segment accounted for about 65% of the market share in 2023.These long-established diagnostic methods, such as RIDTs and viral culture techniques, are preferred because of their long history of reliability and relatively lower cost. The molecular influenza diagnostic tests segment is anticipated with a projected CAGR of 6.31% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032. The growth will be due to the technological advancement in the improvement of test sensitivity and specificity.Influenza Diagnostics Market SegmentationBy Product• Test Kit and Reagents• Instruments• OthersBy End-use• Hospitals and clinic• Diagnostic Labs• OthersBy Test• Traditional Influenza Diagnostic Tests- Rapid Influenza Diagnostic Tests (RIDTs)- Direct Fluorescent Antibody (DFA) Tests- Viral Culture- Serological Assays• Molecular Influenza Diagnostic Tests- Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR)- Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Tests (INAAT)- Loop-Mediated Isothermal-based Amplification Assays- Transcription Mediated Isothermal-based Amplification Assays- North America Dominated in 2023, While Asia Pacific Projected the Fastest GrowthIn 2023, North America dominated the market with around 34% of the market share due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, significant investments in medical technology, and extensive research activities. The economic burden of influenza further emphasizes the need for efficient diagnostic solutions. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.65% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2032, driven by enhanced access to healthcare, awareness, and government support, thus an attractive opportunity for growing diagnostic technology markets in emerging economies.Buy Full Research Report on Influenza Diagnostics Market 2024-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/4668 Table of Contents – Major Key Points1. Introduction2. Executive Summary3. Research Methodology4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting6. Competitive Landscape7. Influenza Diagnostics Market by Product8. Influenza Diagnostics Market by End-use9. Influenza Diagnostics Market by Test10. Regional Analysis11. Company Profiles12. Use Cases and Best Practices13. 