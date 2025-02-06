Infrared LED Market to Surpass USD 2322 Million by 2032, at 16.5% CAGR | SNS Insider

Infrared LED Market Size & Growth Report

The Infrared LED Market Driven by demand in security, biometrics, automotive, and consumer electronics & advancements in night vision and facial recognition.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Size & Industry Insights

As Per the SNS Insider,“The Infrared LED Market was valued at USD 587.6 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 2322 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 16.5% from 2024 to 2032.”

Increasing applications in consumer electronics, automotive, and security systems coupled with the technological advancement in the manufacturing process improving energy efficiency and performance in infrared LEDs are key factors for growth in this market. Because an extensive range of industries is incorporating infrared LEDs into their applications, the market has been growing steadily.

850nm-950nm Segment Leads Infrared LED Market Driven by Optimal Performance

The 850nm-950nm segment dominated the Infrared LED Market in 2023 and accounted for a market share of 52%. This is largely due to widespread use in infrared LEDs in various applications, which include night vision, security cameras, and automotive sensing, which operate at a wavelength that shows optimal performance in this range. LEDs in the spectral range above offer better energy efficiency and longevity compared to the other wavelengths.

SWOT Analysis of Key Players as follows:
- Epileds Technologies
- Everlight Electronics
- High Power Lighting
- OSRAM
- Lite-On Technology
- Epistar Corporation
- Excelitas Technologies
- Kingbright
- Lextar Electronics
- Nichia Corporation

Lighting Segment Leads Infrared LED Market Driven by Energy Efficiency Benefits

The lighting segment dominated the Infrared LED Market, holding 26% of the share in 2023. Infrared LEDs are becoming increasingly popular in lighting applications because of their low power consumption, long lifespan, and improved visibility in low light conditions. Such benefits are especially attractive for automotive lighting, street lighting, and indoor illumination, where infrared capabilities can improve performance while saving energy.

Consumer Electronics Segment Dominated in Infrared LED Market Growth

The consumer electronics segment accounted for the largest 46% share in 2023. Dominance in the consumer electronics industry is attributed to the growing number of infrared LED applications in gadgets such as remotes, smart home devices, and sensors; all these aspects are part and parcel of present-day consumer electronics. The main reasons for wide usage in the consumer electronics market are the size reduction and increasing capabilities of the infrared LEDs.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

BY SPECTRAL RANGE
700nm–850nm
850nm–940nm
940nm–1020nm
1020nm–1720nm

BY APPLICATION
Biometrics
Lighting
Surveillance
Imaging
Remote Sensing

BY END-USE
Aerospace & Defense
BFSI
E-Commerce
Healthcare
Automotive
Consumer Electronics
Education

Asia-Pacific to Lead Infrared LED Market Growth with Europe Following Closely

The Asia-Pacific region is likely to remain dominated in the Infrared LED market over the forecast period 2024-2032. The region's strong presence in the optoelectronics industry, with a concentration of market players in countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea, creates an environment that fosters the growth of infrared LED technology. Availability of skilled professionals and significant governmental investments in technological research and development further enhance the growth of the market in this region.

Europe is likely to hold the second largest share in the infrared LED market for the forecast period. The infrared LED market in Europe could be riding on the back of the rapid expansion in the automotive sector. There is an increasing demand for infrared LEDs both in automotive sensors and in driving lights, as well as autonomous vehicles. Germany is the largest automotive market in Europe and, therefore, the largest in the adoption of infrared LEDs.

You just read:

About

About Us: SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

