Colliers Reports Fourth Quarter Results

Robust revenue growth

Strengthened momentum across all business segments

Fourth quarter and full year operating highlights:

Three months ended Twelve months ended December 31 December 31 (in millions of US$, except EPS) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues $ 1,501.6 $ 1,235.2 $ 4,822.0 $ 4,335.1 Adjusted EBITDA (note 1) 225.3 198.4 644.2 595.0 Adjusted EPS (note 2) 2.26 2.00 5.75 5.35 GAAP operating earnings 121.4 132.6 389.2 300.9 GAAP diluted net earnings per share 1.47 1.42 3.22 1.41

TORONTO, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ and TSX: CIGI) (“Colliers” or the “Company”) today announced operating and financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024. All amounts are in US dollars.

For the fourth quarter, revenues were $1.50 billion, up 22% (22% in local currency) and Adjusted EBITDA (note 1) was $225.3 million, up 14% (15% in local currency) versus the prior year quarter. Adjusted EPS (note 2) was $2.26, up 13% from $2.00 in the prior year quarter. Fourth quarter adjusted EPS would have been approximately $0.02 higher excluding foreign exchange impacts. The GAAP operating earnings were $121.4 million as compared to $132.6 million in the prior year quarter. The GAAP diluted net earnings per share were $1.47, up 4% from $1.42 in the prior year quarter. The fourth quarter GAAP diluted net earnings per share would have been approximately $0.02 higher excluding foreign exchange impacts.

For the full year, revenues were $4.82 billion, up 11% (11% in local currency) and adjusted EBITDA (note 1) was $644.2 million, up 8% (9% in local currency) versus the prior year. Adjusted EPS (note 2) was $5.75, relative to $5.35 in the prior year. Adjusted EPS would have been approximately $0.03 higher excluding foreign exchange impacts. The GAAP operating earnings were $389.2 million compared to $300.9 million in the prior year, favourably impacted by revenue growth as well as the reversal of contingent consideration expense related to an acquisition. The GAAP diluted net earnings per share were $3.22 compared to $1.41 in the prior year. The GAAP diluted net earnings per share would have been approximately $0.03 higher excluding foreign exchange impacts.

“In the fourth quarter, Colliers delivered robust revenue growth and strengthened momentum across all business segments. Engineering revenues recorded the highest percentage increase driven by recent acquisitions in Canada, the US and Australia. Real Estate Services performed strongly in both Capital Markets and Leasing, while Investment Management experienced modest growth compared to the previous year,” said Jay S. Hennick, Chairman & CEO of Colliers.

“Over the past few years, Colliers has evolved into a stronger, more resilient company with three high-value growth engines – Real Estate Services, Engineering, and Investment Management – supported by recurring revenues that now account for 70% of our earnings.”

“Looking ahead to 2025, we expect another year of solid growth. Our enterprising culture thrives with experienced operational leadership fully aligned with our shareholders. Our global Engineering platform, now boasting over 8,000 professionals, is underpinned by strong recurring revenues and robust contractual backlogs, offering significant growth opportunities internally and through acquisition. We are also seeing near-term catalysts: Capital Markets is showing a cyclical recovery as interest rates and asset valuations stabilize, and in Investment Management, improved institutional allocations and fundraising conditions, coupled with several new vintages of closed-end products launching this year, position us well for future growth. In addition, we have accelerated our plans to integrate and streamline our Investment Management operations. This sets the stage for future opportunities and creates optionality as we continue to build one of the world’s leading mid-market alternative asset managers with nearly $100 billion in assets under management,” he concluded.

About Colliers

Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) is a global diversified professional services and investment management company. Operating through three industry-leading platforms – Real Estate Services, Engineering, and Investment Management – we have a proven business model, an enterprising culture, and a unique partnership philosophy that drives growth and value creation. For 30 years, Colliers has consistently delivered approximately 20% compound annual returns for shareholders, fuelled by visionary leadership, significant inside ownership and substantial recurring earnings. With annual revenues exceeding $4.8 billion, a team of 23,000 professionals, and $99 billion in assets under management, Colliers remains committed to accelerating the success of our clients, investors, and people worldwide. Learn more at corporate.colliers.com, X @Colliers or LinkedIn.

Consolidated Revenues by Line of Service

Three months ended Change Change Twelve months ended Change Change (in thousands of US$) December 31 in US$

% in LC

% December 31 in US$

% in LC

% (LC = local currency) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Leasing 359,364 318,706 13% 14% 1,157,484 1,063,355 9% 9% Capital Markets 255,705 207,423 23% 25% 765,297 702,472 9% 10% Outsourcing 328,459 $ 317,321 4% 4% 1,148,829 1,090,911 5% 6% Real Estate Services $ 943,528 843,450 12% 13% $ 3,071,610 $ 2,856,738 8% 8% Engineering $ 421,361 262,482 61% 61% $ 1,237,384 $ 990,477 25% 25% Investment Management (1) $ 136,616 129,134 6% 6% $ 512,593 $ 487,457 5% 5% Corporate 112 102 NM NM 437 469 NM NM Total revenues $ 1,501,617 $ 1,235,168 22% 22% $ 4,822,024 $ 4,335,141 11% 11% (1) Investment Management local currency revenues, excluding pass-through performance fees (carried interest), were up 1% and 2% for the three and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2024, respectively.

Fourth quarter consolidated revenues were up 22% on a local currency basis driven by robust growth across all service lines, particularly Engineering and Capital Markets. Consolidated internal revenue growth measured in local currencies was 10% (note 5) versus the prior year quarter.

For the full year, consolidated revenues increased 11% on a local currency basis, led by Engineering. Consolidated internal revenues measured in local currencies were up 6% (note 5).

Segmented Fourth Quarter Results

Real Estate Services revenues totalled $943.5 million, up 12% (13% in local currency) versus $843.4 million in the prior year quarter with strong growth in all service lines. Revenue growth was led by Capital Markets, which was up 23%, as transaction activity rebounded across all geographies, particularly Europe and the US, and most asset classes. Leasing momentum increased from earlier this year with several large office and industrial transactions in the quarter. Outsourcing revenues increased on a modest uptick in valuation activity. Adjusted EBITDA was $136.2 million, up 12% (14% in local currency) compared to $121.7 million in the prior year quarter with the margin flat due to continued strategic investments in recruiting in key markets. The GAAP operating earnings were $107.9 million, relative to $96.2 million in the prior year quarter.

Engineering revenues totalled $421.4 million, up 61% (61% in local currency) compared to $262.5 million in the prior year quarter. Net service revenues (note 4), which exclude sub-consultant and other pass-through expenses, were $300.2 million relative to $186.9 million in the prior year quarter, up 61% (61% in local currency) driven by the favourable impact of recent acquisitions and strong internal growth with the demand for technical and multi-disciplined professional services increasing across most end-markets. Adjusted EBITDA was $38.1 million, up 51% (51% in local currency) compared to $25.2 million in the prior year quarter. The GAAP operating earnings were $8.0 million relative to $11.9 million in the prior year quarter and were primarily impacted by higher intangible asset amortization expense related to recent acquisitions.

Investment Management revenues were $136.6 million, relative to $129.1 million in the prior year quarter, up 6% (6% in local currency) including historical pass-through performance fees of $12.8 million relative to $6.2 million in the prior year quarter. Excluding performance fees, revenue was up 1% (1% in local currency), as expected. Adjusted EBITDA was $54.4 million, also up 1% (1% in local currency) compared to the prior year quarter. The GAAP operating earnings were $38.0 million in the quarter versus $41.5 million in the prior year quarter. AUM was up $98.9 billion, up slightly from $98.8 billion as of September 30, 2024.

Unallocated global corporate costs as reported in Adjusted EBITDA were $3.4 million relative to $2.4 million in the prior year quarter. The corporate GAAP operating loss was $32.5 million compared to $17.1 million in the prior year quarter.

Segmented Full Year Results



Real Estate Services revenues totalled $3.07 billion, up 8% (8% in local currency) versus $2.86 billion in the prior year. All service lines delivered solid growth with transaction activity rebounding relative to the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA was $333.4 million, up 14% (15% in local currency) compared to $291.7 million in the prior year, with the margin benefitting from service mix as well as operating leverage. The GAAP operating earnings were $231.4 million, relative to $188.2 million in the prior year quarter.

Engineering revenues totalled $1.24 billion, up 25% (25% in local currency) compared to $990.5 million in the prior year. Net service revenues (note 4), which exclude sub-consultant and other pass-through expenses, were $931.2 million relative to $716.4 million in the prior year, up 30% (30% in local currency) driven by the favourable impact of recent acquisitions and internal growth. Adjusted EBITDA was $109.9 million, up 14% (14% in local currency) compared to $96.8 million in the prior year. The GAAP operating earnings were $40.6 million relative to $54.6 million in the prior year.

Investment Management revenues were $512.6 million, relative to $487.5 million in the prior year, up 5% (5% in local currency) including historical pass-through performance fees of $23.6 million relative to $6.8 million in the prior year. Excluding performance fees, revenue was up 2% (2% in local currency) driven by additional management fees from new investor capital commitments. Adjusted EBITDA was $213.7 million, flat compared to the prior year, with the margin impacted by incremental investments in new products and strategies as well as fundraising talent. The GAAP operating earnings were $199.1 million versus $103.1 million in the prior year, with the variance largely attributable to the reversal of contingent consideration expense related to a fundraising condition in a recent acquisition. AUM was $98.9 billion at year-end, up from $98.2 billion as of December 31, 2023.

Unallocated global corporate costs as reported in Adjusted EBITDA were $12.8 million relative to $7.4 million in the prior year from additional claim reserves taken in the Company’s captive insurance operation and higher performance-based incentive compensation. The corporate GAAP operating loss was $81.9 million compared to $45.0 million in the prior year.

Outlook for 2025

The Company expects growth in 2025 both internally and from completed acquisitions. On a consolidated basis, high single digit to low-teens percentage revenue growth and low-teens Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS growth are expected. The outlook reflects currently prevailing foreign exchange rates, which are closely tied to international trade uncertainty. The outlook drivers by segment are described in the accompanying earnings call presentation.

The financial outlook is based on the Company’s best available information as of the date of this press release, and remains subject to change based on numerous macroeconomic, geopolitical, international trade, health, social and related factors. Continued interest rate volatility and/or lack of credit availability for commercial real estate transactions could materially impact the outlook. The outlook does not include future acquisitions.

Conference Call



Colliers will be holding a conference call on Thursday, February 6, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the quarter’s results. The call will be simultaneously web cast and can be accessed live or after the call at corporate.colliers.com in the Events section.

Forward-looking Statements



This press release includes or may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include the Company's financial performance outlook and statements regarding goals, beliefs, strategies, objectives, plans or current expectations. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements contemplated in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include: economic conditions, especially as they relate to commercial and consumer credit conditions and consumer spending, particularly in regions where the business may be concentrated; commercial real estate and real asset values, vacancy rates and general conditions of financial liquidity for real estate transactions; trends in pricing and risk assumption for commercial real estate services; the effect of significant movements in capitalization rates across different asset types; a reduction by companies in their reliance on outsourcing for their commercial real estate needs, which would affect revenues and operating performance; competition in the markets served by the Company; the ability to attract new clients and to retain clients and renew related contracts; the ability to attract new capital commitments to Investment Management funds and retain existing capital under management; the ability to retain and incentivize employees; increases in wage and benefit costs; the effects of changes in interest rates on the cost of borrowing; unexpected increases in operating costs, such as insurance, workers' compensation and health care; changes in the frequency or severity of insurance incidents relative to historical experience; the effects of changes in foreign exchange rates in relation to the US dollar on the Company's Canadian dollar, Euro, Australian dollar and UK pound sterling denominated revenues and expenses; the impact of pandemics on client demand for the Company's services, the ability of the Company to deliver its services and the health and productivity of its employees; the impact of global climate change; the impact of political events including elections, referenda, trade policy changes, immigration policy changes, hostilities, war and terrorism on the Company's operations; the ability to identify and make acquisitions at reasonable prices and successfully integrate acquired operations; the ability to execute on, and adapt to, information technology strategies and trends; the ability to comply with laws and regulations, including real estate investment management and mortgage banking licensure, labour and employment laws and regulations, as well as the anti-corruption laws and trade sanctions; and changes in government laws and policies at the federal, state/provincial or local level that may adversely impact the business.

Additional information and risk factors identified in the Company’s other periodic filings with Canadian and US securities regulators are adopted herein and a copy of which can be obtained at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and are subject to change. All forward-looking statements in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Except as required by applicable law, Colliers undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Summary unaudited financial information is provided in this press release. This press release should be read in conjunction with the Company's consolidated financial statements and MD&A to be made available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase an interest in any fund.

Colliers International Group Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (in thousands of US$, except per share amounts) Three months Twelve months ended December 31 ended December 31 (unaudited) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues $ 1,501,617 $ 1,235,168 $ 4,822,024 $ 4,335,141 Cost of revenues 894,598 731,254 2,899,949 2,596,823 Selling, general and administrative expenses 414,033 326,603 1,339,063 1,185,469 Depreciation 17,510 14,818 66,239 54,608 Amortization of intangible assets 47,666 36,269 155,363 147,928 Acquisition-related items (1) 6,410 (6,406 ) (27,802 ) 47,096 Loss on disposal of operations - - - 2,282 Operating earnings 121,400 132,630 389,212 300,935 Interest expense, net 23,181 22,347 85,779 94,077 Equity earnings from non-consolidated investments (2,030 ) (707 ) (7,270 ) (5,078 ) Other (income) expense 54 (205 ) (410 ) (841 ) Earnings before income tax 100,195 111,195 311,113 212,777 Income tax 18,699 29,974 74,177 68,086 Net earnings 81,496 81,221 236,936 144,691 Non-controlling interest share of earnings 18,894 17,593 53,968 56,560 Non-controlling interest redemption increment (12,515 ) (3,805 ) 21,243 22,588 Net earnings attributable to Company $ 75,117 $ 67,433 $ 161,725 $ 65,543 Net earnings per common share Basic $ 1.49 $ 1.42 $ 3.24 $ 1.43 Diluted (2) $ 1.47 $ 1.42 $ 3.22 $ 1.41 Adjusted EPS (3) $ 2.26 $ 2.00 $ 5.75 $ 5.35 Weighted average common shares (thousands) Basic 50,507 47,333 49,897 45,680 Diluted 51,036 47,582 50,182 46,274



Notes to Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings

(1) Acquisition-related items include contingent acquisition consideration fair value adjustments, contingent acquisition consideration-related compensation expense and transaction costs.

(2) Diluted EPS for the year ended December 31, 2023 is calculated using the "if-converted" method of calculating earnings per share in relation to the Convertible Notes, which were fully converted or redeemed by June 1, 2023. As such, the interest (net of tax) on the Convertible Notes is added to the numerator and the additional shares issuable on conversion of the Convertible Notes are added to the denominator of the earnings per share calculation to determine if an assumed conversion is more dilutive than no assumption of conversion. The "if-converted" method is used if the impact of the assumed conversion is dilutive.

(3) See definition and reconciliation above.

Colliers International Group Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands of US$) December 31, December 31, (unaudited) 2024 2023 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 176,257 $ 181,134 Restricted cash (1) 41,724 37,941 Accounts receivable and contract assets 869,948 726,764 Mortgage warehouse receivables (2) 77,559 177,104 Prepaids and other assets 323,117 306,829 Warehouse fund assets 110,779 44,492 Current assets 1,599,384 1,474,264 Other non-current assets 220,299 188,745 Warehouse fund assets 94,334 47,536 Fixed assets 227,311 202,837 Operating lease right-of-use assets 398,507 390,565 Deferred tax assets, net 79,258 59,468 Goodwill and intangible assets 3,481,524 3,118,711 Total assets $ 6,100,617 $ 5,482,126 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 1,140,605 $ 1,104,935 Other current liabilities 109,439 75,764 Long-term debt - current 6,061 1,796 Mortgage warehouse credit facilities (2) 72,642 168,780 Operating lease liabilities - current 92,950 89,938 Liabilities related to warehouse fund assets 86,344 - Current liabilities 1,508,041 1,441,213 Long-term debt - non-current 1,502,414 1,500,843 Operating lease liabilities - non-current 383,921 375,454 Other liabilities 135,479 151,333 Deferred tax liabilities, net 78,459 43,191 Liabilities related to warehouse fund assets 14,103 47,536 Redeemable non-controlling interests 1,152,618 1,072,066 Shareholders' equity 1,325,582 850,490 Total liabilities and equity $ 6,100,617 $ 5,482,126 Supplemental balance sheet information Total debt (3) $ 1,508,475 $ 1,502,639 Total debt, net of cash and cash equivalents (3) 1,332,218 1,321,505 Net debt / pro forma adjusted EBITDA ratio (4) 2.0 2.2



Notes to Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(1) Restricted cash consists primarily of cash amounts set aside to satisfy legal or contractual requirements arising in the normal course of business.

(2) Mortgage warehouse receivables represent mortgage loans receivable, the majority of which are offset by borrowings under mortgage warehouse credit facilities which fund loans that financial institutions have committed to purchase.

(3) Excluding mortgage warehouse credit facilities.

(4) Net debt for financial leverage ratio excludes restricted cash and mortgage warehouse credit facilities, in accordance with debt agreements.

Colliers International Group Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands of US$) Three months ended Twelve months ended December 31 December 31 (unaudited) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cash provided by (used in) Operating activities Net earnings $ 81,496 $ 81,221 $ 236,936 $ 144,691 Items not affecting cash: Depreciation and amortization 65,176 51,087 221,602 202,536 Loss on disposal of operations - - - 2,282 Gains attributable to mortgage servicing rights (4,185 ) (5,436 ) (15,363 ) (17,722 ) Gains attributable to the fair value of loan premiums and origination fees (3,776 ) (5,422 ) (13,000 ) (16,335 ) Deferred income tax (16,615 ) 10,522 (30,538 ) (9,924 ) Other 44,105 17,374 44,581 112,450 166,201 149,346 444,218 417,978 Increase in accounts receivable, prepaid expenses and other assets (45,720 ) (70,451 ) (209,951 ) (203,727 ) Increase (decrease) in accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities (22,071 ) 15,118 16,054 9,036 Increase (decrease) in accrued compensation 111,622 54,793 63,173 (70,395 ) Contingent acquisition consideration paid (250 ) (469 ) (3,357 ) (39,115 ) Mortgage origination activities, net 4,078 6,633 14,861 20,667 Sales to AR Facility, net 1,447 2,133 1,011 31,217 Net cash provided by operating activities 215,307 157,103 326,009 165,661 Investing activities Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (44,766 ) 952 (517,176 ) (60,343 ) Purchases of fixed assets (19,574 ) (24,113 ) (65,085 ) (84,524 ) Purchases of warehouse fund assets (46,231 ) (73,039 ) (319,250 ) (122,604 ) Proceeds from disposal of warehouse fund assets - 24,258 76,438 74,627 Cash collections on AR Facility deferred purchase price 35,776 33,106 137,581 124,313 Other investing activities 6,041 (17,656 ) (95,610 ) (65,452 ) Net cash used in investing activities (68,754 ) (56,492 ) (783,102 ) (133,983 ) Financing activities Increase (decrease) in long-term debt, net (198,110 ) (117,779 ) 221,573 92,046 Purchases of non-controlling interests, net 6,721 (8,072 ) (11,068 ) (32,661 ) Dividends paid to common shareholders - - (14,674 ) (13,517 ) Distributions paid to non-controlling interests (5,316 ) (9,578 ) (71,618 ) (77,400 ) Issuance of subordinate voting shares - - 286,924 - Other financing activities 12,979 15,981 41,075 23,726 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (183,726 ) (119,448 ) 452,212 (7,806 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 9,896 (679 ) 3,787 (3,839 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (27,277 ) (19,516 ) (1,094 ) 20,033 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 245,258 238,591 219,075 199,042 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 217,981 $ 219,075 $ 217,981 $ 219,075

Colliers International Group Inc. Segmented Results (in thousands of US dollars) Real Estate Investment (unaudited) Services Engineering Management Corporate Total Three months ended December 31 2024 Revenues $ 943,528 $ 421,361 $ 136,616 $ 112 $ 1,501,617 Adjusted EBITDA 136,164 38,115 54,374 (3,363 ) 225,290 Operating earnings (loss) 107,884 7,995 37,976 (32,455 ) 121,400 2023 Revenues $ 843,450 $ 262,482 $ 129,134 $ 102 $ 1,235,168 Adjusted EBITDA 121,722 25,207 53,825 (2,376 ) 198,378 Operating earnings (loss) 96,229 11,918 41,540 (17,057 ) 132,630 Real Estate Investment Services Engineering Management Corporate Total Twelve months ended December 31 2024 Revenues $ 3,071,610 $ 1,237,384 $ 512,593 $ 437 $ 4,822,024 Adjusted EBITDA 333,400 109,929 213,675 (12,759 ) 644,245 Operating earnings (loss) 231,392 40,609 199,105 (81,894 ) 389,212 2023 Revenues $ 2,856,738 $ 990,477 $ 487,457 $ 469 $ 4,335,141 Adjusted EBITDA 291,710 96,803 213,925 (7,445 ) 594,993 Operating earnings (loss) 188,220 54,585 103,139 (45,009 ) 300,935



Notes

Non-GAAP Measures

1. Reconciliation of net earnings to Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net earnings, adjusted to exclude: (i) income tax; (ii) other income; (iii) interest expense; (iv) loss on disposal of operations; (v) depreciation and amortization, including amortization of mortgage servicing rights ("MSRs"); (vi) gains attributable to MSRs; (vii) acquisition-related items (including contingent acquisition consideration fair value adjustments, contingent acquisition consideration-related compensation expense and transaction costs); (viii) restructuring costs and (ix) stock-based compensation expense, including related to the CEO's performance-based long-term incentive plan ("LTIP"). We use Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate our own operating performance and our ability to service debt, as well as an integral part of our planning and reporting systems. Additionally, we use this measure in conjunction with discounted cash flow models to determine the Company's overall enterprise valuation and to evaluate acquisition targets. We present Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measure because we believe such measure is useful to investors as a reasonable indicator of operating performance because of the low capital intensity of the Company's service operations. We believe this measure is a financial metric used by many investors to compare companies, especially in the services industry. This measure is not a recognized measure of financial performance of the consolidated Company under GAAP in the United States, and should not be considered as a substitute for operating earnings, net earnings or cash flow from operating activities, as determined in accordance with GAAP. Our method of calculating Adjusted EBITDA may differ from other issuers and accordingly, this measure may not be comparable to measures used by other issuers. A reconciliation of net earnings to Adjusted EBITDA appears below.

Three months ended Twelve months ended December 31 December 31 (in thousands of US$) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net earnings $ 81,496 $ 81,221 $ 236,936 $ 144,691 Income tax 18,699 29,974 74,177 68,086 Other income, including equity earnings from non-consolidated investments (1,976 ) (912 ) (7,680 ) (5,919 ) Interest expense, net 23,181 22,347 85,779 94,077 Operating earnings 121,400 132,630 389,212 300,935 Loss on disposal of operations - - - 2,282 Depreciation and amortization 65,176 51,087 221,602 202,536 Gains attributable to MSRs (4,185 ) (5,436 ) (15,363 ) (17,722 ) Equity earnings from non-consolidated investments 2,030 707 7,270 5,078 Acquisition-related items 6,410 (6,406 ) (27,802 ) 47,096 Restructuring costs 9,365 15,435 23,285 27,701 Stock-based compensation expense 25,094 10,361 46,041 27,087 Adjusted EBITDA $ 225,290 $ 198,378 $ 644,245 $ 594,993

2. Reconciliation of net earnings and diluted net earnings per common share to adjusted net earnings and Adjusted EPS

Adjusted EPS is defined as diluted net earnings per share adjusted for the effect, after income tax, of: (i) the non-controlling interest redemption increment; (ii) loss on disposal of operations; (iii) amortization expense related to intangible assets recognized in connection with acquisitions and MSRs; (iv) gains attributable to MSRs; (v) acquisition-related items; (vi) restructuring costs and (vii) stock-based compensation expense, including related to the CEO's LTIP. We believe this measure is useful to investors because it provides a supplemental way to understand the underlying operating performance of the Company and enhances the comparability of operating results from period to period. Adjusted EPS is not a recognized measure of financial performance under GAAP, and should not be considered as a substitute for diluted net earnings per share from continuing operations, as determined in accordance with GAAP. Our method of calculating this non-GAAP measure may differ from other issuers and, accordingly, this measure may not be comparable to measures used by other issuers. A reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted net earnings and of diluted net earnings per share to adjusted EPS appears below.

Similar to GAAP diluted EPS, Adjusted EPS is calculated using the "if-converted" method of calculating earnings per share in relation to the Convertible Notes, which were fully converted or redeemed by June 1, 2023. As such, the interest (net of tax) on the Convertible Notes is added to the numerator and the additional shares issuable on conversion of the Convertible Notes are added to the denominator of the earnings per share calculation to determine if an assumed conversion is more dilutive than no assumption of conversion. The "if-converted" method is used if the impact of the assumed conversion is dilutive. The "if-converted" method is dilutive for the Adjusted EPS calculation for all periods where the Convertible Notes were outstanding.

Three months ended Twelve months ended December 31 December 31 (in thousands of US$) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net earnings $ 81,496 $ 81,221 $ 236,936 $ 144,691 Non-controlling interest share of earnings (18,894 ) (17,593 ) (53,968 ) (56,560 ) Interest on Convertible Notes - - - 2,861 Loss on disposal of operations - - - 2,282 Amortization of intangible assets 47,666 36,269 155,363 147,928 Gains attributable to MSRs (4,185 ) (5,436 ) (15,363 ) (17,722 ) Acquisition-related items 6,410 (6,406 ) (27,802 ) 47,096 Restructuring costs 9,365 15,435 23,285 27,701 Stock-based compensation expense 25,094 10,361 46,041 27,087 Income tax on adjustments (24,287 ) (13,313 ) (50,403 ) (48,359 ) Non-controlling interest on adjustments (7,409 ) (5,534 ) (25,740 ) (22,667 ) Adjusted net earnings $ 115,256 $ 95,004 $ 288,349 $ 254,338 Three months ended Twelve months ended December 31 December 31 (in US$) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Diluted net earnings per common share(1) $ 1.47 $ 1.42 $ 3.22 $ 1.38 Interest on Convertible Notes, net of tax - - - 0.04 Non-controlling interest redemption increment (0.25 ) (0.08 ) 0.42 0.47 Loss on disposal of operations - - - 0.05 Amortization expense, net of tax 0.50 0.47 1.98 1.92 Gains attributable to MSRs, net of tax (0.05 ) (0.07 ) (0.17 ) (0.21 ) Acquisition-related items 0.08 (0.14 ) (0.75 ) 0.83 Restructuring costs, net of tax 0.14 0.24 0.35 0.43 Stock-based compensation expense, net of tax 0.37 0.16 0.70 0.44 Adjusted EPS $ 2.26 $ 2.00 $ 5.75 $ 5.35 Diluted weighted average shares for Adjusted EPS (thousands) 51,036 47,582 50,182 47,504 (1) Amount shown for the year ended December 31, 2023, reflects the "if-converted" method's dilutive impact on the adjusted EPS calculation.

3. Reconciliation of net cash flow from operations to free cash flow

Free cash flow is defined as net cash flow from operating activities plus contingent acquisition consideration paid, less purchases of fixed assets, plus cash collections on AR Facility deferred purchase price less distributions to non-controlling interests. We use free cash flow as a measure to evaluate and monitor operating performance as well as our ability to service debt, fund acquisitions and pay dividends to shareholders. We present free cash flow as a supplemental measure because we believe this measure is a financial metric used by many investors to compare valuation and liquidity measures across companies, especially in the services industry. This measure is not a recognized measure of financial performance under GAAP in the United States, and should not be considered as a substitute for operating earnings, net earnings or cash flow from operating activities, as determined in accordance with GAAP. Our method of calculating free cash flow may differ from other issuers and accordingly, this measure may not be comparable to measures used by other issuers. A reconciliation of net cash flow from operating activities to free cash flow appears below.

Three months ended Twelve months ended December 31 December 31 (in thousands of US$) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 215,307 $ 157,103 $ 326,009 $ 165,661 Contingent acquisition consideration paid 250 469 3,357 39,115 Purchase of fixed assets (19,574 ) (24,113 ) (65,085 ) (84,524 ) Cash collections on AR Facility deferred purchase price 35,776 33,106 137,581 124,313 Distributions paid to non-controlling interests (5,316 ) (9,578 ) (71,618 ) (77,400 ) Free cash flow $ 226,443 $ 156,987 $ 330,244 $ 167,165

4. Reconciliation of Engineering revenue to net service revenue

Net service revenue is defined as revenue excluding pass-through subconsultant and other direct expenses to better reflect the operating performance of our Engineering segment.

Three months ended Twelve months ended December 31 December 31 (in thousands of US$) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Engineering revenues $ 421,361 $ 262,482 $ 1,237,384 $ 990,477 Subconsultant and other direct expenses (121,187 ) (75,582 ) (306,142 ) (274,030 ) Engineering net service revenues $ 300,174 $ 186,900 $ 931,242 $ 716,447

5. Local currency revenue and Adjusted EBITDA growth rate and internal revenue growth rate measures

Percentage revenue and Adjusted EBITDA variances presented on a local currency basis are calculated by translating the current period results of our non-US dollar denominated operations to US dollars using the foreign currency exchange rates from the periods against which the current period results are being compared. Percentage revenue variances presented on an internal growth basis are calculated assuming no impact from acquired entities in the current and prior periods. Revenue from acquired entities, including any foreign exchange impacts, are treated as acquisition growth until the respective anniversaries of the acquisitions. We believe that these revenue growth rate methodologies provide a framework for assessing the Company's performance and operations excluding the effects of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations and acquisitions. Since these revenue growth rate measures are not calculated under GAAP, they may not be comparable to similar measures used by other issuers.

6. Assets under management

We use the term assets under management ("AUM") as a measure of the scale of our Investment Management operations. AUM is defined as the gross market value of operating assets and the projected gross cost of development assets of the funds, partnerships and accounts to which we provide management and advisory services, including capital that such funds, partnerships and accounts have the right to call from investors pursuant to capital commitments. Our definition of AUM may differ from those used by other issuers and as such may not be directly comparable to similar measures used by other issuers.

7. Adjusted EBITDA from recurring revenue percentage

Adjusted EBITDA from recurring revenue percentage is computed on a trailing twelve-month basis and represents the proportion of Adjusted EBITDA (note 1) that is derived from Engineering, Outsourcing and Investment Management service lines. All these service lines represent medium to long-term duration revenue streams that are either contractual or repeatable in nature. Adjusted EBITDA for this purpose is calculated in the same manner as for our debt agreement covenant calculation purposes, incorporating the expected full year impact of business acquisitions and dispositions.

COMPANY CONTACTS:

Jay S. Hennick

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Christian Mayer

Chief Financial Officer

(416) 960-9500

