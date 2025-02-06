Submit Release
Colliers Reports Fourth Quarter Results

Robust revenue growth

Strengthened momentum across all business segments 

Fourth quarter and full year operating highlights:

    Three months ended   Twelve months ended
    December 31   December 31
(in millions of US$, except EPS)   2024     2023     2024     2023
                         
Revenues $ 1,501.6   $ 1,235.2   $ 4,822.0   $ 4,335.1
Adjusted EBITDA (note 1)   225.3     198.4     644.2     595.0
Adjusted EPS (note 2)   2.26     2.00     5.75     5.35
                         
GAAP operating earnings   121.4     132.6     389.2     300.9
GAAP diluted net earnings per share   1.47     1.42     3.22     1.41

TORONTO, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ and TSX: CIGI) (“Colliers” or the “Company”) today announced operating and financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024. All amounts are in US dollars.

For the fourth quarter, revenues were $1.50 billion, up 22% (22% in local currency) and Adjusted EBITDA (note 1) was $225.3 million, up 14% (15% in local currency) versus the prior year quarter. Adjusted EPS (note 2) was $2.26, up 13% from $2.00 in the prior year quarter. Fourth quarter adjusted EPS would have been approximately $0.02 higher excluding foreign exchange impacts. The GAAP operating earnings were $121.4 million as compared to $132.6 million in the prior year quarter. The GAAP diluted net earnings per share were $1.47, up 4% from $1.42 in the prior year quarter. The fourth quarter GAAP diluted net earnings per share would have been approximately $0.02 higher excluding foreign exchange impacts.

For the full year, revenues were $4.82 billion, up 11% (11% in local currency) and adjusted EBITDA (note 1) was $644.2 million, up 8% (9% in local currency) versus the prior year. Adjusted EPS (note 2) was $5.75, relative to $5.35 in the prior year. Adjusted EPS would have been approximately $0.03 higher excluding foreign exchange impacts. The GAAP operating earnings were $389.2 million compared to $300.9 million in the prior year, favourably impacted by revenue growth as well as the reversal of contingent consideration expense related to an acquisition. The GAAP diluted net earnings per share were $3.22 compared to $1.41 in the prior year. The GAAP diluted net earnings per share would have been approximately $0.03 higher excluding foreign exchange impacts.

“In the fourth quarter, Colliers delivered robust revenue growth and strengthened momentum across all business segments. Engineering revenues recorded the highest percentage increase driven by recent acquisitions in Canada, the US and Australia. Real Estate Services performed strongly in both Capital Markets and Leasing, while Investment Management experienced modest growth compared to the previous year,” said Jay S. Hennick, Chairman & CEO of Colliers.

“Over the past few years, Colliers has evolved into a stronger, more resilient company with three high-value growth engines – Real Estate Services, Engineering, and Investment Management – supported by recurring revenues that now account for 70% of our earnings.”

“Looking ahead to 2025, we expect another year of solid growth. Our enterprising culture thrives with experienced operational leadership fully aligned with our shareholders. Our global Engineering platform, now boasting over 8,000 professionals, is underpinned by strong recurring revenues and robust contractual backlogs, offering significant growth opportunities internally and through acquisition. We are also seeing near-term catalysts: Capital Markets is showing a cyclical recovery as interest rates and asset valuations stabilize, and in Investment Management, improved institutional allocations and fundraising conditions, coupled with several new vintages of closed-end products launching this year, position us well for future growth. In addition, we have accelerated our plans to integrate and streamline our Investment Management operations. This sets the stage for future opportunities and creates optionality as we continue to build one of the world’s leading mid-market alternative asset managers with nearly $100 billion in assets under management,” he concluded.

About Colliers

Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) is a global diversified professional services and investment management company. Operating through three industry-leading platforms – Real Estate Services, Engineering, and Investment Management – we have a proven business model, an enterprising culture, and a unique partnership philosophy that drives growth and value creation. For 30 years, Colliers has consistently delivered approximately 20% compound annual returns for shareholders, fuelled by visionary leadership, significant inside ownership and substantial recurring earnings. With annual revenues exceeding $4.8 billion, a team of 23,000 professionals, and $99 billion in assets under management, Colliers remains committed to accelerating the success of our clients, investors, and people worldwide. Learn more at corporate.colliers.com, X @Colliers or LinkedIn.

Consolidated Revenues by Line of Service 

    Three months ended Change Change   Twelve months ended Change Change
(in thousands of US$)   December 31 in US$
% 		in LC
% 		  December 31 in US$
% 		in LC
%
(LC = local currency)   2024   2023   2024   2023
                                 
Leasing     359,364     318,706 13% 14%     1,157,484     1,063,355 9% 9%
Capital Markets     255,705     207,423 23% 25%     765,297     702,472 9% 10%
Outsourcing     328,459   $ 317,321 4% 4%     1,148,829     1,090,911 5% 6%
Real Estate Services   $ 943,528     843,450 12% 13%   $ 3,071,610   $ 2,856,738 8% 8%
                                 
Engineering   $ 421,361     262,482 61% 61%   $ 1,237,384   $ 990,477 25% 25%
                                 
Investment Management (1)   $ 136,616     129,134 6% 6%   $ 512,593   $ 487,457 5% 5%
                                 
Corporate     112     102 NM NM     437     469 NM NM
Total revenues   $ 1,501,617   $ 1,235,168 22% 22%   $ 4,822,024   $ 4,335,141 11% 11%
(1) Investment Management local currency revenues, excluding pass-through performance fees (carried interest), were up 1% and 2% for the three and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2024, respectively.

Fourth quarter consolidated revenues were up 22% on a local currency basis driven by robust growth across all service lines, particularly Engineering and Capital Markets. Consolidated internal revenue growth measured in local currencies was 10% (note 5) versus the prior year quarter.

For the full year, consolidated revenues increased 11% on a local currency basis, led by Engineering. Consolidated internal revenues measured in local currencies were up 6% (note 5).

Segmented Fourth Quarter Results

Real Estate Services revenues totalled $943.5 million, up 12% (13% in local currency) versus $843.4 million in the prior year quarter with strong growth in all service lines. Revenue growth was led by Capital Markets, which was up 23%, as transaction activity rebounded across all geographies, particularly Europe and the US, and most asset classes. Leasing momentum increased from earlier this year with several large office and industrial transactions in the quarter. Outsourcing revenues increased on a modest uptick in valuation activity. Adjusted EBITDA was $136.2 million, up 12% (14% in local currency) compared to $121.7 million in the prior year quarter with the margin flat due to continued strategic investments in recruiting in key markets. The GAAP operating earnings were $107.9 million, relative to $96.2 million in the prior year quarter.

Engineering revenues totalled $421.4 million, up 61% (61% in local currency) compared to $262.5 million in the prior year quarter. Net service revenues (note 4), which exclude sub-consultant and other pass-through expenses, were $300.2 million relative to $186.9 million in the prior year quarter, up 61% (61% in local currency) driven by the favourable impact of recent acquisitions and strong internal growth with the demand for technical and multi-disciplined professional services increasing across most end-markets. Adjusted EBITDA was $38.1 million, up 51% (51% in local currency) compared to $25.2 million in the prior year quarter. The GAAP operating earnings were $8.0 million relative to $11.9 million in the prior year quarter and were primarily impacted by higher intangible asset amortization expense related to recent acquisitions.

Investment Management revenues were $136.6 million, relative to $129.1 million in the prior year quarter, up 6% (6% in local currency) including historical pass-through performance fees of $12.8 million relative to $6.2 million in the prior year quarter. Excluding performance fees, revenue was up 1% (1% in local currency), as expected. Adjusted EBITDA was $54.4 million, also up 1% (1% in local currency) compared to the prior year quarter. The GAAP operating earnings were $38.0 million in the quarter versus $41.5 million in the prior year quarter. AUM was up $98.9 billion, up slightly from $98.8 billion as of September 30, 2024.

Unallocated global corporate costs as reported in Adjusted EBITDA were $3.4 million relative to $2.4 million in the prior year quarter. The corporate GAAP operating loss was $32.5 million compared to $17.1 million in the prior year quarter.

Segmented Full Year Results

Real Estate Services revenues totalled $3.07 billion, up 8% (8% in local currency) versus $2.86 billion in the prior year. All service lines delivered solid growth with transaction activity rebounding relative to the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA was $333.4 million, up 14% (15% in local currency) compared to $291.7 million in the prior year, with the margin benefitting from service mix as well as operating leverage. The GAAP operating earnings were $231.4 million, relative to $188.2 million in the prior year quarter.

Engineering revenues totalled $1.24 billion, up 25% (25% in local currency) compared to $990.5 million in the prior year. Net service revenues (note 4), which exclude sub-consultant and other pass-through expenses, were $931.2 million relative to $716.4 million in the prior year, up 30% (30% in local currency) driven by the favourable impact of recent acquisitions and internal growth. Adjusted EBITDA was $109.9 million, up 14% (14% in local currency) compared to $96.8 million in the prior year. The GAAP operating earnings were $40.6 million relative to $54.6 million in the prior year.

Investment Management revenues were $512.6 million, relative to $487.5 million in the prior year, up 5% (5% in local currency) including historical pass-through performance fees of $23.6 million relative to $6.8 million in the prior year. Excluding performance fees, revenue was up 2% (2% in local currency) driven by additional management fees from new investor capital commitments. Adjusted EBITDA was $213.7 million, flat compared to the prior year, with the margin impacted by incremental investments in new products and strategies as well as fundraising talent. The GAAP operating earnings were $199.1 million versus $103.1 million in the prior year, with the variance largely attributable to the reversal of contingent consideration expense related to a fundraising condition in a recent acquisition. AUM was $98.9 billion at year-end, up from $98.2 billion as of December 31, 2023. 

Unallocated global corporate costs as reported in Adjusted EBITDA were $12.8 million relative to $7.4 million in the prior year from additional claim reserves taken in the Company’s captive insurance operation and higher performance-based incentive compensation. The corporate GAAP operating loss was $81.9 million compared to $45.0 million in the prior year. 

Outlook for 2025
The Company expects growth in 2025 both internally and from completed acquisitions. On a consolidated basis, high single digit to low-teens percentage revenue growth and low-teens Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS growth are expected. The outlook reflects currently prevailing foreign exchange rates, which are closely tied to international trade uncertainty. The outlook drivers by segment are described in the accompanying earnings call presentation. 

The financial outlook is based on the Company’s best available information as of the date of this press release, and remains subject to change based on numerous macroeconomic, geopolitical, international trade, health, social and related factors. Continued interest rate volatility and/or lack of credit availability for commercial real estate transactions could materially impact the outlook. The outlook does not include future acquisitions. 

Conference Call

Colliers will be holding a conference call on Thursday, February 6, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the quarter’s results. The call will be simultaneously web cast and can be accessed live or after the call at corporate.colliers.com in the Events section.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release includes or may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include the Company's financial performance outlook and statements regarding goals, beliefs, strategies, objectives, plans or current expectations. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements contemplated in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include: economic conditions, especially as they relate to commercial and consumer credit conditions and consumer spending, particularly in regions where the business may be concentrated; commercial real estate and real asset values, vacancy rates and general conditions of financial liquidity for real estate transactions; trends in pricing and risk assumption for commercial real estate services; the effect of significant movements in capitalization rates across different asset types; a reduction by companies in their reliance on outsourcing for their commercial real estate needs, which would affect revenues and operating performance; competition in the markets served by the Company; the ability to attract new clients and to retain clients and renew related contracts; the ability to attract new capital commitments to Investment Management funds and retain existing capital under management; the ability to retain and incentivize employees; increases in wage and benefit costs; the effects of changes in interest rates on the cost of borrowing; unexpected increases in operating costs, such as insurance, workers' compensation and health care; changes in the frequency or severity of insurance incidents relative to historical experience; the effects of changes in foreign exchange rates in relation to the US dollar on the Company's Canadian dollar, Euro, Australian dollar and UK pound sterling denominated revenues and expenses; the impact of pandemics on client demand for the Company's services, the ability of the Company to deliver its services and the health and productivity of its employees; the impact of global climate change; the impact of political events including elections, referenda, trade policy changes, immigration policy changes, hostilities, war and terrorism on the Company's operations; the ability to identify and make acquisitions at reasonable prices and successfully integrate acquired operations; the ability to execute on, and adapt to, information technology strategies and trends; the ability to comply with laws and regulations, including real estate investment management and mortgage banking licensure, labour and employment laws and regulations, as well as the anti-corruption laws and trade sanctions; and changes in government laws and policies at the federal, state/provincial or local level that may adversely impact the business.

Additional information and risk factors identified in the Company’s other periodic filings with Canadian and US securities regulators are adopted herein and a copy of which can be obtained at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and are subject to change. All forward-looking statements in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Except as required by applicable law, Colliers undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. 

Summary unaudited financial information is provided in this press release. This press release should be read in conjunction with the Company's consolidated financial statements and MD&A to be made available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase an interest in any fund. 

Colliers International Group Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings
(in thousands of US$, except per share amounts)
          Three months     Twelve months
          ended December 31     ended December 31
(unaudited)     2024       2023       2024       2023  
Revenues   $ 1,501,617     $ 1,235,168     $ 4,822,024     $ 4,335,141  
                             
Cost of revenues     894,598       731,254       2,899,949       2,596,823  
Selling, general and administrative expenses     414,033       326,603       1,339,063       1,185,469  
Depreciation     17,510       14,818       66,239       54,608  
Amortization of intangible assets     47,666       36,269       155,363       147,928  
Acquisition-related items (1)     6,410       (6,406 )     (27,802 )     47,096  
Loss on disposal of operations     -       -       -       2,282  
Operating earnings     121,400       132,630       389,212       300,935  
Interest expense, net     23,181       22,347       85,779       94,077  
Equity earnings from non-consolidated investments     (2,030 )     (707 )     (7,270 )     (5,078 )
Other (income) expense     54       (205 )     (410 )     (841 )
Earnings before income tax     100,195       111,195       311,113       212,777  
Income tax     18,699       29,974       74,177       68,086  
Net earnings     81,496       81,221       236,936       144,691  
Non-controlling interest share of earnings     18,894       17,593       53,968       56,560  
Non-controlling interest redemption increment     (12,515 )     (3,805 )     21,243       22,588  
Net earnings attributable to Company   $ 75,117     $ 67,433     $ 161,725     $ 65,543  
                             
Net earnings per common share                        
                             
  Basic   $ 1.49     $ 1.42     $ 3.24     $ 1.43  
                             
  Diluted (2)   $ 1.47     $ 1.42     $ 3.22     $ 1.41  
                             
Adjusted EPS (3)   $ 2.26     $ 2.00     $ 5.75     $ 5.35  
                             
Weighted average common shares (thousands)                        
    Basic     50,507       47,333       49,897       45,680  
    Diluted     51,036       47,582       50,182       46,274  


Notes to Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings
(1) Acquisition-related items include contingent acquisition consideration fair value adjustments, contingent acquisition consideration-related compensation expense and transaction costs.
(2) Diluted EPS for the year ended December 31, 2023 is calculated using the "if-converted" method of calculating earnings per share in relation to the Convertible Notes, which were fully converted or redeemed by June 1, 2023. As such, the interest (net of tax) on the Convertible Notes is added to the numerator and the additional shares issuable on conversion of the Convertible Notes are added to the denominator of the earnings per share calculation to determine if an assumed conversion is more dilutive than no assumption of conversion. The "if-converted" method is used if the impact of the assumed conversion is dilutive.
(3) See definition and reconciliation above.

Colliers International Group Inc.          
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets          
(in thousands of US$)
             
    December 31,   December 31,
(unaudited) 2024   2023
             
Assets          
Cash and cash equivalents $ 176,257   $ 181,134
Restricted cash (1)   41,724     37,941
Accounts receivable and contract assets   869,948     726,764
Mortgage warehouse receivables (2)   77,559     177,104
Prepaids and other assets   323,117     306,829
Warehouse fund assets   110,779     44,492
  Current assets   1,599,384     1,474,264
Other non-current assets   220,299     188,745
Warehouse fund assets   94,334     47,536
Fixed assets   227,311     202,837
Operating lease right-of-use assets   398,507     390,565
Deferred tax assets, net   79,258     59,468
Goodwill and intangible assets   3,481,524     3,118,711
  Total assets $ 6,100,617   $ 5,482,126
             
Liabilities and shareholders' equity          
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 1,140,605   $ 1,104,935
Other current liabilities   109,439     75,764
Long-term debt - current   6,061     1,796
Mortgage warehouse credit facilities (2)   72,642     168,780
Operating lease liabilities - current   92,950     89,938
Liabilities related to warehouse fund assets   86,344     -
  Current liabilities   1,508,041     1,441,213
Long-term debt - non-current   1,502,414     1,500,843
Operating lease liabilities - non-current   383,921     375,454
Other liabilities   135,479     151,333
Deferred tax liabilities, net   78,459     43,191
Liabilities related to warehouse fund assets   14,103     47,536
Redeemable non-controlling interests   1,152,618     1,072,066
Shareholders' equity   1,325,582     850,490
  Total liabilities and equity $ 6,100,617   $ 5,482,126
             
Supplemental balance sheet information          
Total debt (3) $ 1,508,475   $ 1,502,639
Total debt, net of cash and cash equivalents (3)   1,332,218     1,321,505
Net debt / pro forma adjusted EBITDA ratio (4)   2.0     2.2


Notes to Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(1) Restricted cash consists primarily of cash amounts set aside to satisfy legal or contractual requirements arising in the normal course of business.
(2) Mortgage warehouse receivables represent mortgage loans receivable, the majority of which are offset by borrowings under mortgage warehouse credit facilities which fund loans that financial institutions have committed to purchase.
(3) Excluding mortgage warehouse credit facilities.
(4) Net debt for financial leverage ratio excludes restricted cash and mortgage warehouse credit facilities, in accordance with debt agreements.

Colliers International Group Inc.                        
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows              
(in thousands of US$)
        Three months ended     Twelve months ended
        December 31     December 31
(unaudited)     2024   2023   2024 2023
                           
Cash provided by (used in)                        
                           
Operating activities                        
Net earnings   $ 81,496     $ 81,221     $ 236,936     $ 144,691  
Items not affecting cash:                        
  Depreciation and amortization     65,176       51,087       221,602       202,536  
  Loss on disposal of operations     -       -       -       2,282  
  Gains attributable to mortgage servicing rights     (4,185 )     (5,436 )     (15,363 )     (17,722 )
  Gains attributable to the fair value of loan                        
  premiums and origination fees     (3,776 )     (5,422 )     (13,000 )     (16,335 )
  Deferred income tax     (16,615 )     10,522       (30,538 )     (9,924 )
  Other     44,105       17,374       44,581       112,450  
        166,201       149,346       444,218       417,978  
                           
Increase in accounts receivable, prepaid                        
  expenses and other assets     (45,720 )     (70,451 )     (209,951 )     (203,727 )
Increase (decrease) in accounts payable, accrued                        
  expenses and other liabilities     (22,071 )     15,118       16,054       9,036  
Increase (decrease) in accrued compensation     111,622       54,793       63,173       (70,395 )
Contingent acquisition consideration paid     (250 )     (469 )     (3,357 )     (39,115 )
Mortgage origination activities, net     4,078       6,633       14,861       20,667  
Sales to AR Facility, net     1,447       2,133       1,011       31,217  
Net cash provided by operating activities     215,307       157,103       326,009       165,661  
                           
Investing activities                        
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired     (44,766 )     952       (517,176 )     (60,343 )
Purchases of fixed assets     (19,574 )     (24,113 )     (65,085 )     (84,524 )
Purchases of warehouse fund assets     (46,231 )     (73,039 )     (319,250 )     (122,604 )
Proceeds from disposal of warehouse fund assets     -       24,258       76,438       74,627  
Cash collections on AR Facility deferred purchase price     35,776       33,106       137,581       124,313  
Other investing activities     6,041       (17,656 )     (95,610 )     (65,452 )
Net cash used in investing activities     (68,754 )     (56,492 )     (783,102 )     (133,983 )
                           
Financing activities                        
Increase (decrease) in long-term debt, net     (198,110 )     (117,779 )     221,573       92,046  
Purchases of non-controlling interests, net     6,721       (8,072 )     (11,068 )     (32,661 )
Dividends paid to common shareholders     -       -       (14,674 )     (13,517 )
Distributions paid to non-controlling interests     (5,316 )     (9,578 )     (71,618 )     (77,400 )
Issuance of subordinate voting shares     -       -       286,924       -  
Other financing activities     12,979       15,981       41,075       23,726  
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities     (183,726 )     (119,448 )     452,212       (7,806 )
                           
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash,                        
  cash equivalents and restricted cash     9,896       (679 )     3,787       (3,839 )
                           
Net change in cash and cash                        
  equivalents and restricted cash     (27,277 )     (19,516 )     (1,094 )     20,033  
Cash and cash equivalents and                        
  restricted cash, beginning of period     245,258       238,591       219,075       199,042  
Cash and cash equivalents and                        
  restricted cash, end of period   $ 217,981     $ 219,075     $ 217,981     $ 219,075  

 

Colliers International Group Inc.                        
Segmented Results
(in thousands of US dollars)
                               
    Real Estate       Investment        
(unaudited) Services   Engineering   Management   Corporate   Total
Three months ended December 31                          
2024                            
  Revenues $ 943,528   $ 421,361   $ 136,616   $ 112     $ 1,501,617
  Adjusted EBITDA   136,164     38,115     54,374     (3,363 )     225,290
  Operating earnings (loss)   107,884     7,995     37,976     (32,455 )     121,400
                               
2023                            
  Revenues $ 843,450   $ 262,482   $ 129,134   $ 102     $ 1,235,168
  Adjusted EBITDA   121,722     25,207     53,825     (2,376 )     198,378
  Operating earnings (loss)   96,229     11,918     41,540     (17,057 )     132,630
                               
                               
    Real Estate       Investment        
  Services   Engineering   Management   Corporate   Total
Twelve months ended December 31                          
2024                            
  Revenues $ 3,071,610   $ 1,237,384   $ 512,593   $ 437     $ 4,822,024
  Adjusted EBITDA   333,400     109,929     213,675     (12,759 )     644,245
  Operating earnings (loss)   231,392     40,609     199,105     (81,894 )     389,212
                               
2023                            
  Revenues $ 2,856,738   $ 990,477   $ 487,457   $ 469     $ 4,335,141
  Adjusted EBITDA   291,710     96,803     213,925     (7,445 )     594,993
  Operating earnings (loss)   188,220     54,585     103,139     (45,009 )     300,935


Notes
Non-GAAP Measures
1. Reconciliation of net earnings to Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net earnings, adjusted to exclude: (i) income tax; (ii) other income; (iii) interest expense; (iv) loss on disposal of operations; (v) depreciation and amortization, including amortization of mortgage servicing rights ("MSRs"); (vi) gains attributable to MSRs; (vii) acquisition-related items (including contingent acquisition consideration fair value adjustments, contingent acquisition consideration-related compensation expense and transaction costs); (viii) restructuring costs and (ix) stock-based compensation expense, including related to the CEO's performance-based long-term incentive plan ("LTIP"). We use Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate our own operating performance and our ability to service debt, as well as an integral part of our planning and reporting systems. Additionally, we use this measure in conjunction with discounted cash flow models to determine the Company's overall enterprise valuation and to evaluate acquisition targets. We present Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measure because we believe such measure is useful to investors as a reasonable indicator of operating performance because of the low capital intensity of the Company's service operations. We believe this measure is a financial metric used by many investors to compare companies, especially in the services industry. This measure is not a recognized measure of financial performance of the consolidated Company under GAAP in the United States, and should not be considered as a substitute for operating earnings, net earnings or cash flow from operating activities, as determined in accordance with GAAP. Our method of calculating Adjusted EBITDA may differ from other issuers and accordingly, this measure may not be comparable to measures used by other issuers. A reconciliation of net earnings to Adjusted EBITDA appears below.

    Three months ended   Twelve months ended
  December 31   December 31
(in thousands of US$) 2024   2023   2024   2023
                         
Net earnings $ 81,496     $ 81,221     $ 236,936     $ 144,691  
Income tax   18,699       29,974       74,177       68,086  
Other income, including equity earnings from non-consolidated investments   (1,976 )     (912 )     (7,680 )     (5,919 )
Interest expense, net   23,181       22,347       85,779       94,077  
Operating earnings   121,400       132,630       389,212       300,935  
Loss on disposal of operations   -       -       -       2,282  
Depreciation and amortization   65,176       51,087       221,602       202,536  
Gains attributable to MSRs   (4,185 )     (5,436 )     (15,363 )     (17,722 )
Equity earnings from non-consolidated investments   2,030       707       7,270       5,078  
Acquisition-related items   6,410       (6,406 )     (27,802 )     47,096  
Restructuring costs   9,365       15,435       23,285       27,701  
Stock-based compensation expense   25,094       10,361       46,041       27,087  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 225,290     $ 198,378     $ 644,245     $ 594,993  

2. Reconciliation of net earnings and diluted net earnings per common share to adjusted net earnings and Adjusted EPS

Adjusted EPS is defined as diluted net earnings per share adjusted for the effect, after income tax, of: (i) the non-controlling interest redemption increment; (ii) loss on disposal of operations; (iii) amortization expense related to intangible assets recognized in connection with acquisitions and MSRs; (iv) gains attributable to MSRs; (v) acquisition-related items; (vi) restructuring costs and (vii) stock-based compensation expense, including related to the CEO's LTIP. We believe this measure is useful to investors because it provides a supplemental way to understand the underlying operating performance of the Company and enhances the comparability of operating results from period to period. Adjusted EPS is not a recognized measure of financial performance under GAAP, and should not be considered as a substitute for diluted net earnings per share from continuing operations, as determined in accordance with GAAP. Our method of calculating this non-GAAP measure may differ from other issuers and, accordingly, this measure may not be comparable to measures used by other issuers. A reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted net earnings and of diluted net earnings per share to adjusted EPS appears below.

Similar to GAAP diluted EPS, Adjusted EPS is calculated using the "if-converted" method of calculating earnings per share in relation to the Convertible Notes, which were fully converted or redeemed by June 1, 2023. As such, the interest (net of tax) on the Convertible Notes is added to the numerator and the additional shares issuable on conversion of the Convertible Notes are added to the denominator of the earnings per share calculation to determine if an assumed conversion is more dilutive than no assumption of conversion. The "if-converted" method is used if the impact of the assumed conversion is dilutive. The "if-converted" method is dilutive for the Adjusted EPS calculation for all periods where the Convertible Notes were outstanding. 

    Three months ended   Twelve months ended
  December 31   December 31
(in thousands of US$) 2024   2023   2024   2023
                         
Net earnings $ 81,496     $ 81,221     $ 236,936     $ 144,691  
Non-controlling interest share of earnings   (18,894 )     (17,593 )     (53,968 )     (56,560 )
Interest on Convertible Notes   -       -       -       2,861  
Loss on disposal of operations   -       -       -       2,282  
Amortization of intangible assets   47,666       36,269       155,363       147,928  
Gains attributable to MSRs   (4,185 )     (5,436 )     (15,363 )     (17,722 )
Acquisition-related items   6,410       (6,406 )     (27,802 )     47,096  
Restructuring costs   9,365       15,435       23,285       27,701  
Stock-based compensation expense   25,094       10,361       46,041       27,087  
Income tax on adjustments   (24,287 )     (13,313 )     (50,403 )     (48,359 )
Non-controlling interest on adjustments   (7,409 )     (5,534 )     (25,740 )     (22,667 )
Adjusted net earnings $ 115,256     $ 95,004     $ 288,349     $ 254,338  
                         
    Three months ended   Twelve months ended
  December 31   December 31
(in US$) 2024   2023   2024   2023
                         
Diluted net earnings per common share(1) $ 1.47     $ 1.42     $ 3.22     $ 1.38  
Interest on Convertible Notes, net of tax   -       -       -       0.04  
Non-controlling interest redemption increment   (0.25 )     (0.08 )     0.42       0.47  
Loss on disposal of operations   -       -       -       0.05  
Amortization expense, net of tax   0.50       0.47       1.98       1.92  
Gains attributable to MSRs, net of tax   (0.05 )     (0.07 )     (0.17 )     (0.21 )
Acquisition-related items   0.08       (0.14 )     (0.75 )     0.83  
Restructuring costs, net of tax   0.14       0.24       0.35       0.43  
Stock-based compensation expense, net of tax   0.37       0.16       0.70       0.44  
Adjusted EPS $ 2.26     $ 2.00     $ 5.75     $ 5.35  
                         
Diluted weighted average shares for Adjusted EPS (thousands)   51,036       47,582       50,182       47,504  
(1) Amount shown for the year ended December 31, 2023, reflects the "if-converted" method's dilutive impact on the adjusted EPS calculation.

3. Reconciliation of net cash flow from operations to free cash flow 

Free cash flow is defined as net cash flow from operating activities plus contingent acquisition consideration paid, less purchases of fixed assets, plus cash collections on AR Facility deferred purchase price less distributions to non-controlling interests. We use free cash flow as a measure to evaluate and monitor operating performance as well as our ability to service debt, fund acquisitions and pay dividends to shareholders. We present free cash flow as a supplemental measure because we believe this measure is a financial metric used by many investors to compare valuation and liquidity measures across companies, especially in the services industry. This measure is not a recognized measure of financial performance under GAAP in the United States, and should not be considered as a substitute for operating earnings, net earnings or cash flow from operating activities, as determined in accordance with GAAP. Our method of calculating free cash flow may differ from other issuers and accordingly, this measure may not be comparable to measures used by other issuers. A reconciliation of net cash flow from operating activities to free cash flow appears below.

    Three months ended   Twelve months ended
  December 31   December 31
(in thousands of US$) 2024   2023   2024   2023
                         
Net cash provided by operating activities $ 215,307     $ 157,103     $ 326,009     $ 165,661  
Contingent acquisition consideration paid   250       469       3,357       39,115  
Purchase of fixed assets   (19,574 )     (24,113 )     (65,085 )     (84,524 )
Cash collections on AR Facility deferred purchase price   35,776       33,106       137,581       124,313  
Distributions paid to non-controlling interests   (5,316 )     (9,578 )     (71,618 )     (77,400 )
Free cash flow $ 226,443     $ 156,987     $ 330,244     $ 167,165  

4. Reconciliation of Engineering revenue to net service revenue 

Net service revenue is defined as revenue excluding pass-through subconsultant and other direct expenses to better reflect the operating performance of our Engineering segment.

    Three months ended   Twelve months ended
  December 31   December 31
(in thousands of US$) 2024   2023   2024   2023
                         
Engineering revenues $ 421,361     $ 262,482     $ 1,237,384     $ 990,477  
Subconsultant and other direct expenses   (121,187 )     (75,582 )     (306,142 )     (274,030 )
Engineering net service revenues $ 300,174     $ 186,900     $ 931,242     $ 716,447  

5. Local currency revenue and Adjusted EBITDA growth rate and internal revenue growth rate measures 

Percentage revenue and Adjusted EBITDA variances presented on a local currency basis are calculated by translating the current period results of our non-US dollar denominated operations to US dollars using the foreign currency exchange rates from the periods against which the current period results are being compared. Percentage revenue variances presented on an internal growth basis are calculated assuming no impact from acquired entities in the current and prior periods. Revenue from acquired entities, including any foreign exchange impacts, are treated as acquisition growth until the respective anniversaries of the acquisitions. We believe that these revenue growth rate methodologies provide a framework for assessing the Company's performance and operations excluding the effects of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations and acquisitions. Since these revenue growth rate measures are not calculated under GAAP, they may not be comparable to similar measures used by other issuers.

6. Assets under management 

We use the term assets under management ("AUM") as a measure of the scale of our Investment Management operations. AUM is defined as the gross market value of operating assets and the projected gross cost of development assets of the funds, partnerships and accounts to which we provide management and advisory services, including capital that such funds, partnerships and accounts have the right to call from investors pursuant to capital commitments. Our definition of AUM may differ from those used by other issuers and as such may not be directly comparable to similar measures used by other issuers.

7. Adjusted EBITDA from recurring revenue percentage 

Adjusted EBITDA from recurring revenue percentage is computed on a trailing twelve-month basis and represents the proportion of Adjusted EBITDA (note 1) that is derived from Engineering, Outsourcing and Investment Management service lines. All these service lines represent medium to long-term duration revenue streams that are either contractual or repeatable in nature. Adjusted EBITDA for this purpose is calculated in the same manner as for our debt agreement covenant calculation purposes, incorporating the expected full year impact of business acquisitions and dispositions.

COMPANY CONTACTS:
Jay S. Hennick
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer 

Christian Mayer
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 960-9500

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


