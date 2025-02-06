Video Encoder Market to Surpass USD 4.81 Billion by 2032 | SNS Insider
The increasing demand for high-definition video content and higher adoption of video surveillance systems in commercial and public sectorsAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Size & Industry Insights
As Per the SNS Insider,“The Video Encoder Market was valued at USD 2.47 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 4.81 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.”
1-Channel Segment Led with Highest Growth in Surveillance Solutions
The 1-channel segment accounted for 28% of Video Encoder Market by Number of Channels in 2023. This is expected to remain the market's leading segment during the forecast period and will have the highest CAGR. This is because there is a surge in the implementation of compact and cost-effective solutions in small-scale video surveillance configurations, especially in residential and small commercial applications.
Rack-Mounted Encoders Led the Market Due to Scalability and Multi-Channel Support
The rack-mounted segment dominated the Video Encoder Market by Type with 62% share in 2023 and is expected to register the highest CAGR during the period through 2032. The reasons for the preference for rack-mounted encoders include their scalability, ability to support multiple channels, and suitability in large enterprise installations, broadcasting centers, and environments with high security.
Broadcasting Led Video Encoder Market, Surveillance Segment Shows Rapid Expansion
Broadcasting had the highest share in the Video Encoder Market by Application, with 48% in 2023. High definition video encoding solutions for media production and broadcasting continue to drive growth in high demand. However, the surveillance segment will have the fastest-growing CAGR in the forecast period, primarily due to increased adoption of video surveillance in public safety applications, transportation, and smart city projects.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:
BY TYPE
Rack-mounted
Standalone
BY NUMBER OF CHANNEL
1-channel
2-channels
4-channels
8-channels
16-channels
BY COMPONENT
Software Video Encoders
Hardware Video Encoders
BY APPLICATION
Surveillance
Broadcast
Software Video Encoder Dominated Video Encoder Market with Flexible, Advanced Solutions
Software video encoder had the highest market share in Component in 2023. This is attributed to the need for flexible, upgradable encoding solutions that could easily integrate into existing video management systems and also offer advanced features such as compression and real-time analytics.
North America's Video Surveillance Leadership and Asia-Pacific's Growth Opportunities
North America held the dominant market share of 37% in 2023. The leadership of the region is attributed to the widespread use of video surveillance technologies across the government, transportation, and retail sectors, coupled with a mature broadcasting industry. Technological innovation and investment in high-definition video solutions also promote growth in the market.
During the same period, from 2024 to 2032, Asia-Pacific is predicted to achieve the highest CAGR. Urbanization, smart cities, and rapidly increasing demands of advanced video surveillance systems across such countries as China, India, and Japan provide growth opportunities. Moreover, with the rise in the media and entertainment industries across the region, the demand for high-quality video encoding solutions goes up as well.
