Women’s Hormonal Supplements Market Projected to Reach USD 8.50 Billion by 2032 | SNS Insider

Rising Awareness of Women’s Health Issues, Increasing Hormonal Disorders, and Advancements in Supplement Formulations Drive Market Expansion

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Research by SNS Insider, the global Women’s Hormonal Supplements Market is expanding rapidly, owing to the growing consciousness of hormonal health and rising demand for natural wellness solutions. In 2023, the value of the market was USD 4.50 billion and is estimated to reach USD 8.50 billion by 2032 growing by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6% from 2024 to2032. Factors such as the increasing occurrence of hormonal disorder, increasing awareness among women about health, and the increasing accessibility over the counter supplements are fuelling this growth.

Key Players in Women's Hormonal Supplements Market
• Nature Made
• Garden of Life
• Nature's Way
• Now Foods
• Blackmores
• Swisse Wellness
• Vitabiotics
• Church & Dwight
• Bayer
• Pfizer

Segmentation Insights

By Type
Vitamins and minerals dominated the market in 2023, accounting for approximately 42% of the total share. This segment's popularity is attributed to the essential role these nutrients play in maintaining hormonal balance and overall health. The growing demand for multivitamin blends focused on hormonal health will help the hormonal health segment gain traction during the forecast period.

By Form
Tablets accounted for the largest revenue share in 2023. Tablets, the most preferred form, because of that, tablets are easier to carry in a bag, deliver the right amount of dose, and have a long shelf life compared to other forms.By Consumer GroupMenopausal women represented the largest consumer group, accounting for 51% of sales in 2023. This dominance reflects the significant demand for supplements addressing menopausal symptoms and hormonal changes.By Distribution ChannelPharmacies and Drug Stores held the significant share in 2023. This channel's dominance is due to the trust consumers place in these establishments for health-related products.By IndicationMenopause Relief emerged as the largest segment in 2023. This trend aligns with the growing aging female population and increased awareness of menopause-related health issues.Women’s Hormonal Supplements Market SegmentationBy Type• Vitamins and Minerals• Proteins and Amino Acids• Probiotics and Enzymes• Omega-3 Fatty Acids• OthersBy Consumer Group• Menopausal Women• Premenopausal Women• Postmenopausal Women• Women with Hormonal ImbalancesBy Indication• Hormonal Balance• Menopause Relief• PMS Management• Fertility Support• Weight Management• Sleep ImprovementBy Form• Tablets• Powders• Capsules• Liquid Drops• GummiesBy Distribution Channel• Pharmacies and Drug Stores• Health and Beauty Stores• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets• Online RetailIn 2023, North America region led the market and accounted for 35% revenue share.The growth of the region is further attributed to increasing healthcare awareness, developed healthcare infrastructure, and diversified presence of the market players. A high level of consumer awareness, strong retail networks and high penetration of women related health supplements in the U.S. and Canadian markets create the largest foothold for women nutritional bars in the region. New supplement labeling and quality assurance regulations from the U.S. FDA are increasing consumer confidence. Rising number of brands dealing in natural and organic supplements for women health further propel growth of the market. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has recently increased its scrutiny of hormonal supplements, emphasizing the need for proper labeling and evidence-based claims. During the forecast period, the Asia Pacific region is projected to exhibit the fastest CAGR, with rising demand for women's health supplements expected in countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea due to new approaches for urbanization, and improving access to healthcare, accompanied by increasing awareness about hormonal health. Online retail and E-commerce become popular in the supplements market. 