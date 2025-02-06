Multivitamin for Women Market to Hit USD 13.64 Billion by 2032, Growing at 4.83% CAGR | SNS Insider
Rising Demand for Age-Specific Nutrition and Personalized Health Solutions Driving Growth in the Women's Multivitamin MarketAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to SNS insider, The global Multivitamins for Women Market was valued at USD 9.05 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 13.64 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 4.83% over the forecast period. Growth of the market is attributed to increasing health consciousness among women, growing prevalence of nutritional deficiencies and growing awareness regarding the benefits of personalized supplementation. With the convenience of online shopping and a wider variety of products, online retail is becoming the leading distribution channel.
Key Players in Multivitamins for Women Market
• New Chapter
• Nature Made
• Garden of Life
• Swisse
• MegaFood
• Rainbow Light
• Suku Vitamins
• Bayer
• Gaia Herbs
• Ritual & other players
By Product Form, in 2023, the tablets and capsules accounted for over 41% of the overall multivitamin for women market.
The reason these forms are preferred these days is that they have a longer shelf-life. Gummies type projected to grow with a significant CAGR, throughout the forecast period. The rising popularity of chewable and flavored supplements among younger consumers and those seeking an alternative to traditional pills is driving demand in this segment.
By Life Stage, the Pregnant and Lactating Women segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2023.
This is attributed to the increased demand for essential nutrients such as folic acid, iron, and calcium during pregnancy and postpartum recovery. Healthcare professionals widely recommend prenatal multivitamins, further fueling market growth.
By Distribution Channel, the Online Retail segment notched 43% market share in 2023 of total multivitamin for women market.
A variety of supplement options with in-depth product information and customer reviews has been made available to consumers through online shopping channels and subscription-based vitamin services. The Pharmacies and Drug Stores segment is also a major contributor to the distribution channel, especially for formulations recommended by doctors and also medical grade nutritional supplements.
Multivitamins for Women Market Segmentation
By Type
• Tablets/Capsules
• Liquids and Powders
• Chewable & Gummies
By Life Stage
• Adolescence
• Pregnant and Lactating Women
• Postmenopausal Women
By Distribution Channel
• Online Retail
• Pharmacies/Drugstores
• Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
• Specialty Stores
North America dominated the multivitamin for women market, held a 44% share in 2023.
The region’s strong presence of key supplement manufacturers, high consumer awareness, and widespread adoption of preventive healthcare practices contribute to its leadership position. The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, with a significant CAGR. Countries such as China, India, and Japan are driving demand due to increasing health awareness, rising disposable income, and the growing preference for personalized nutrition. For instance, companies like Blackmores and Amway are expanding their presence in APAC by offering customized multivitamin solutions tailored to regional dietary habits and lifestyle needs.
Table of Contents – Major Key Points
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Research Methodology
4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis
5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting
6. Competitive Landscape
7. Multivitamins for Women Market by Type
8. Multivitamins for Women Market by Life Stage
9. Multivitamins for Women Market by Distribution Channel
10. Regional Analysis
11. Company Profiles
12. Use Cases and Best Practices
13. Conclusion
