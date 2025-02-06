5.6% CAGR Projected for Tire Recycling Market, Reaching $9,511.02 Million by 2034

Tire Recycling Market

The growing consciousness about ecological worries is driving the market demand.

Recycling is obtained through procedures such as granulating, pyrolysis, and devulcanization generating rubber crumbs, reclaimed rubber or fuel.” — Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Our tire recycling market report has been prepared using advanced methodologies and research techniques to help businesses make strategic business decisions.The most recent research study by Polaris Market Research reveals that the tire recycling market is anticipated to flourish at a stable rate. With a projected CAGR of 5.6%, the market was valued at USD 5,536.48 million in 2024. It is ready to grow to USD 9,511.02 million by 2034.𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:Tire recycling is the procedure of transforming terminated tires that cannot be utilized anymore because of destruction or wear into reusable substances. Tires have a restricted longevity as they endure damage through everyday usage. Tread depth escalates through regular wear and tear.Civil engineering utilizes intact tires due to their shape, size, elasticity, steadiness, and capacity to humidify noise and shock vibrations. They also have applications in civil engineering, such as paving blocks and tiles and athletic tracks. Strict government directives and growing concentration on a circular economy are pushing the tire recycling market demand.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐓𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐲𝐜𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:• Klean Industries• Rueda Verde• Genan• Lehigh Technologies (A Michelin Group Company)• Neoland SAS• Duramos S.A.S.• Liberty Tire Recycling• EcotireGreen• Ecolomondo Corporation• Drummond Company, Inc.𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬:• Growing Vehicles on Road: An elevated aggregate of vehicles on the road causes more used tires generating a desperate requirement for productive recycling solutions. It decreases ecological influence and also creates treasured commodities such as rubber crumbs and asphalt boosting the demand for tire recycling market growth.• Escalating Usage in Diverse Industries: Industries such as automotive, construction, and manufacturing are diligently looking for green options to decrease waste and lessen ecological influence. It is a low-end and green alternative utilized in the making of automotive constituents such as mats, seals, and gaskets.• Technological Progressions: Inventions such as pyrolysis and cryogenic grinding are enhancing productivity and sanctioning the removal of treasured substances such as carbon black, steel, and oil from used tires.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞:𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:• The tire recycling market segmentation is based on tire types, recycling methods, applications, and regions.• By tire type analysis, the on-the-road tire recycling segment held the largest market share. This is due to progressions in recycling technologies, enhanced gathering systems, and escalating directives inspiring green practices.• By recycling methods analysis, the pyrolysis segment is poised to register a significant CAGR. This is due to its capacity to productively transform tires into treasured by-products such as oil, gas, and carbon black.𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:The research report covers all the major regions and sub-regions of the tire recycling market. The study provides market insights into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.• North America: North America accounted for the largest market share. This is primarily because of growing ecological directives and a move towards sustainability.• Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2034. The region’s growing concentration on sustainable refuse handling and ecological directives.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐛𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐩𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞:𝐅𝐀𝐐𝐬:What are the segments covered in the tire recycling market?The segments covered in the market are tire type, recycling method, and application.Which region dominated the tire recycling market share in 2024?North America dominated the market in 2024.Which segment, by tire type, dominated the market revenue share in 2024?The on-the-road tires recycling segment led the market share in 2024.What is the growth rate of the market?The global market is projected to register a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐏𝐌𝐑'𝐬 𝐓𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐲𝐜𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐃𝐢𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬:The tire recycling industry is expected to reach USD 9,511.02 million by 2034, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:Hydrogen Fluoride Gas Detection Market:Collagen Peptides Market:Thermal Barrier Coatings Market:Food Container Market:Wire & Cable Compounds Market:𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 & 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐈𝐧𝐜:Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. 