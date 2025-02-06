ATM Market to Reach USD 34.23 Billion by 2032| SNS Insider

The ATM market, valued at USD 23.86 Bn in 2023, is projected to reach USD 34.23 Bn by 2032, growing at a 4.11% CAGR from 2024 to 2032 (SNS Insider).

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The SNS Insider report indicates that the ATM market was valued at USD 23.86 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to USD 34.23 billion by 2032, with a compound annual growth rate of 4.11% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032.The increasing demand for ATMs equipped with advanced features, such as cash recycling, enhanced security measures, and contactless payment capabilities, is fueling this growth.Get Sample Copy of Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/1281 Some of Major Keyplayers:- Diebold Nixdorf (Opteva Series, ActivEdge Card Reader)- NCR Corporation (SelfServ ATMs, Interactive Teller Machines)- Triton Systems of Delaware LLC (RL2000, FT5000)- Hitachi Channel Solutions Corp (Cash Recycling ATMs, Card Readers)- Hyosung TNS Inc. (Halo II, 2700 CE)- GRG Banking Equipment Co. Ltd. (H68N Series, P2800L)- Fujitsu Frontech Ltd. (Series 8000 ATMs, PalmSecure Vein Authentication)- Euronet Worldwide Inc. (REN Self-Service ATM, iCash ATMs)- OKI Electric Industry Co. Ltd. (ATM-Recycler G7, ATM-Recycler G8)- Glory Ltd. (RG Series ATMs, TellerInfinity)- Hantle USA (1700W, T4000)- Genmega Inc. (G2500, GT3000)- Nautilus Hyosung America Inc. (MX8800, MX5600)- Wincor Nixdorf AG (ProCash Series, Cineo Series)- Sigma ATM (Monimax 5000CE, Monimax 5100T)- Shenzhen Zhongji Technology Co. Ltd. (ZJ6000, ZJ8000)- KingTeller Technology Co. Ltd. (KT ATM-7000, KT ATM-8000)- Hitachi-Omron Terminal Solutions Corp. (HT-2845-V, HT-2845-S)- Keba AG (KePlus D10, KePlus D6)- Euronet India (Euronet ATMs, REN ATMs)By Solution, Deployment Dominates ATM Market While Managed Services Grow Fastest with Outsourcing DemandIn 2023, Deployment dominated the market and held the largest share in the ATM market of around 52.7%, particularly due to the growing adoption of traditional and smart ATMs in different segments such as banking and retail.The fastest CAGR during the forecast period for the Managed Service segment is mainly driven by growing demand for ATM outsourcing services in both entry-level and established markets because banks especially in emerging markets aim to reduce cost by outsourcing of ATM management to focus on core banking operations. The option of managed services for ATM networks is expected to continue to grow in popularity as financial institutions seek efficient and economical solutions.By Type, Conventional ATMs Lead Market While Smart ATMs Grow Rapidly with Advanced FeaturesThe Conventional/Bank ATMs segment dominated the market and accounted for 54.7% in 2023 owing to a widespread adoption of Conventional/Bank ATMs in traditional banking environment.The Smart ATMs segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. These high-end devices which provide cash recycling, multi-language functionality, video banking, and self-care capabilities are becoming a popular trend in developed and developing parts of the world.ATM Market Segmentation:By Solution- Deployment- Managed ServiceBy Type- Conventional/Bank ATMs- Brown ATMs- White ATMs- Cash Dispenser ATM- Smart ATMsEnquiry Before Buy this Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/1281 North America Leads ATM Market While Asia-Pacific Grows Fastest with Digital BankingNorth America dominated the ATM market and accounted for 30.7% in 2023 due to the presence of leading banks, high penetration of ATMs and technological advancements in financial technology. The growing consumer preference for speed, security and contactless banking is fueling the adoption of smart ATMs. In addition, the North America market dominance is aided by a number of regulatory change and the development of digital financial services.The Asia - Pacific region is projected to experience for the fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to the rise of digital banking, financial inclusion, and urbanization across emerging economies such as India, China, etc.NCR and Diebold Nixdorf Unveil Innovative ATMs with Advanced Features for Enhanced Efficiency- In January 2024, NCR Corporation launched its new "NCR SelfServ 90" series ATMs with enhanced cash recycling and contactless payment features, helping banks improve operational efficiency.- In February 2024, Diebold Nixdorf introduced "DN Series 7000" ATMs with integrated biometric authentication for improved security and faster transactions.Access Complete Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/atm-market-1281 Table of Content:1. 