5G Chipset Market to USD 181.25 Billion by 2032 | SNS Insider

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The SNS Insider report indicates that the 5G Chipset Market size was valued at USD 37.80 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to USD 181.25 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 19.04% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.The growth of the market is driven by the surge in 5G network deployment, increasing adoption of smart devices, and the rising demand for low-latency, high-bandwidth connectivity.Get Sample Copy of Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/1280 Some of Major Keyplayers:- Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (Snapdragon X70 5G Modem-RF System, Snapdragon 8 Elite)- MediaTek Inc. (Dimensity 9000, Dimensity 1200)- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Exynos 2200, Exynos 2100)- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (Kirin 9000, Balong 5000)- Intel Corporation (XMM 8160 5G modem, Atom P5900)- Broadcom Inc. (BCM43752, BCM4389)- NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Layerscape Access LA1200, QorIQ LS1046A)- Qorvo, Inc. (QM19000, QPF4006)- Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (Sky5RF Front-End Solutions, SKY66423-11)- Analog Devices, Inc. (ADRV9026, AD9375)- Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (OCTEON Fusion, Prestera DX)- Unisoc Communications, Inc. (T7520, T7510)- ZTE Corporation (ZX297520, ZX297510)- Apple Inc. (Custom 5G modem in development)- NVIDIA Corporation (Mellanox ConnectX-6 Dx, BlueField-2 DPU)- Infineon Technologies AG (BGT60TR13C, BGT24MTR11)- Texas Instruments Incorporated (AWR6843AOP, DRA829V)- Xilinx, Inc. (Zynq UltraScale+ RFSoC, Versal AI Core)- Renesas Electronics Corporation (R-Car M3, RZ/G2M)- Anokiwave, Inc. (AWMF-0156, AWMF-0123)By Type, RFICs Dominate the Market While Modems Grow Fastest with Advancing 5G TechnologyRFICs segment dominated the market and accounted for a significant revenue share in 2023, is primarily responsible for signal processing, and wireless communication. By Deployment, Smartphones and Tablets Dominate the MarketSmartphones/Tablets dominated the market and held the largest share of the 5G Devices market owing to the rising penetration of 5G-enabled smartphones and increasing consumer preference for high-speed internet wireless connectivity.By processing Mode, the 7 nm Segment Leads the Market with Superior Power EfficiencyThe 7 nm segment dominated the market owing to the higher power efficiency and performance optimization of 5G chipsets in smartphones and network infrastructure.The 10 nm segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to its low cost and increasing application in mid-tier 5G smartphones and IoT devices, the 10 nm segment is poised for rapid growth.By Operating Frequency, Sub-6 GHz Dominates While 24-39 GHz Grows Fastest with mmWave AdoptionThe Sub-6 GHz segment dominated the market as it is widely adopted in 5G deployments across telecom networks early stage.The 24-39 GHz segment is projected to have the fastest CAGR, as it will be exponentially adopted in the high-speed 5G network with mmWave technology.By Vertical, IT & Telecom Lead Market While Manufacturing Grows Fastest with 5G AutomationIT & Telecom segment dominated the market and accounted for a significant revenue share in 2023, Due to hefty spending on the rollout and expansion of 5G networks, IT & Telecom held the major share in the market.The Manufacturing segment is expected to achieve the fastest CAGR, due to the convergence of smart factories and industrial automation, which drives 5G enabled solutions for seamless connectivity between devices.5G Chipset Market Segmentation:By Type- Modems- RFICs- Millimeter Wave Integrated Circuit (mmWave IC)- Cellular Integrated Circuit (Cellular IC)- OthersBy Deployment Type- Smartphone/Tablets- Connected Vehicles- Connected Devices- Broadband Access Gateway Devices- OthersBy Processing Node- 7 nm- 10 nm- OthersBy Operating Frequency- Sub-6 GHz- 24-39 GHz- Above 39 GHzBy Vertical- Manufacturing- Energy & Utilities- Media & Entertainment- IT & Telecom- Transportation & Logistics- Healthcare- OthersNorth America Leads 5G Chipset Market While Asia-Pacific Sees Fastest GrowthNorth America dominated the market and accounted for the largest share of the 5G chipset market in 2023, owing to the early adoption of 5G technologies, heavy investments made by the government in 5G infrastructure, and the presence of large chipset vendors such as Qualcomm and Intel. The U.S. and Canada are rapidly expanding 5G networks in the region which further drives market growth. 