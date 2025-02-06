Robotic Welding Market on the Rise, Set to Attain USD 13.2 Billion by 2032 | SNS Insider

Robotic Welding Market

Robotic Welding Market Accelerates as Automation Drives Efficiency and Quality in Manufacturing.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to SNS Insider, the robotic welding market was valued at USD 7.0 billion in 2023 and reach USD 13.2 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.42% from 2024-2032. The robotic welding market is on an upward trajectory, propelled by the pressing demand for increased precision, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness in manufacturing processes. The demand for robotic welding solutions is driven in part by initiatives to automate across industries, particularly automotive and aerospace.Get a Free Sample Report of Robotic Welding Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/4757 Key Players:• KUKA AG - KUKA KR AGILUS• FANUC Corporation - FANUC ARC Mate 100iD• ABB Ltd. - ABB IRB 6700• Yaskawa Electric Corporation - Yaskawa MOTOMAN MA2010• MOTOMAN Robotics - Yaskawa MOTOMAN-MH24• COMAU S.p.A. - COMAU Racer3• Panasonic Corporation - Panasonic TA1800• CLOOS GmbH - QINEO PULSE• EWM AG - EWM Taktis• Lincoln Electric Company - Lincoln Electric Robotic Welding Systems• Hyundai Robotics - Hyundai HSR Series• Stäubli Robotics - Stäubli TX2 Series• ESAB Corporation - ESAB Rebel EMP 215IC• Universal Robots A/S - UR10e• Daihen Corporation - Daihen HLR Series• TriStar Automation - TriStar Robot Welding Cell• Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. - Kawasaki K-Rex• Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp. - Nachi MZ Series• Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd. - Toshiba Machine Robot Series• SABER Technologies - SABER Robotic Welding SolutionsMarket Segmentation and Sub-Segmentation Included are:By Type• Arc• Spot• MIG/TIG• Laser• Others (Plasma etc.)The spot-welding segment dominated the robotic welding market in 2023 due to its extensive applications in the automotive industry. Due to the limited space, and excellent efficiency, the best choice for these applications is spot welding robots. Because of this, they can provide accurate and powerful welds, thus being a necessity within mass production settings. Its flexibility coupled with heavy payload capability makes it suitable for large scale manufacturing operations.By Payload Capacity• Low (6-22 kg)• Medium (30-60 kg)• High (80-300kg)In 2023, Medium (30-60 kg) accounted for a high market share, due to their widespread use in diverse applications, particularly in demanding environments such as the automotive sector. These arc welding robots, ideal for prolonged use with minimal upkeep and operational expenses, are offered in a range of configurations by companies like Kuka AG and FANUC Corporation.By Industry• Automotive• Aerospace & Defense• Construction• Mining• Oil & Gas• Railway & Shipbuilding• Electrical & Electronics• Others (Steel Plant, Wind Turbines, etc.)The automotive segment dominated the robotic welding market as this industry requires the manufacturing of electric vehicles (EVs) and automation of its processes. While automating welding with robotic systems is one of the critical processes to improve the production efficiency of automotive parts and also facilitate the application of weight-saving materials and the mass production of EVs. Additionally, increasing focus on vehicle safety and the quality of the vehicle parts is contributing to the surge in the adoption of robotic welding systems for vehicle manufacturing.Buy Full Research Report on Robotic Welding Market 2024-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/4757 In 2023, Asia Pacific contributed the largest revenue in the robotic welding market.Rapid increases in industrial automation in addition to a strong manufacturing base of nations such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India are driving the regional market. The adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies is also contributing to the growth of the robotic welding market in this region. Moreover, Asia Pacific has several long-standing companies and new developing providers that stabilize their market position globally. Cost-effectiveness, scalability, and the requirement for high-quality solutions provided by robotic welding systems in sectors such as automotive, electronics, and aerospace are also other key factors contributing to the growing adoption of robotic welding in the region.About Us:SNS Insider is a global leader in market research and consulting, shaping the future of the industry. Our mission is to empower clients with the insights they need to thrive in dynamic environments. Utilizing advanced methodologies such as surveys, video interviews, and focus groups, we provide up-to-date, accurate market intelligence and consumer insights, ensuring you make confident, informed decisions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.