Pipeline Monitoring System Market Expected to Double, Reaching $31.05 Billion by 2032 | SNS Insider
Pipeline Monitoring System Market Expands Amid Rising Demand for Safety and Automation Solutions.AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The SNS Insider report indicates that the Pipeline Monitoring System Market Size was valued at USD 15.85 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 31.05 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.80% over the forecast period 2024-2032. The demand for real-time monitoring, safety improvements, and the prevention of failures are the primary drivers of rapid growth in the pipeline monitoring system market.
Get a Free Sample Report of Pipeline Monitoring System Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/4850
Key Players:
• Honeywell (Pipeline Monitoring Solutions, Smart Pressure Sensors)
• Emerson (DeltaV Pipeline Management, SmartSignal Pipeline Monitoring)
• Siemens (SITRANS, COMOS)
• Schneider Electric (EcoStruxure, Modicon)
• IBM (IBM Maximo, IBM Watson IoT)
• KROHNE (OPTIMASS, H250 MFC)
• TE Connectivity (FLEXIM, OPTI-TEK)
• Xylem (Flygt, Wedeco)
• Aegion Corporation (Corrpro, Insituform)
• Perma-pipe (Pre-Insulated Piping Systems, SmartPigs)
• Propipe (Pipe Inspection, Pipeline Integrity Management)
• MISTRAS Group (Pipeline Integrity Management, Condition Monitoring)
• Pipelines Integrity Services (PIS) (Data Analytics, Risk Assessment)
• Keller Group plc (Geotechnical Monitoring, Environmental Monitoring)
• Intergraph (SmartPlant, Smart 3D)
• Sensus (FlexNet, Sensus Analytics)
• NDT Global (Ultrasonic Inspection, Pipeline Integrity Management)
• Aquatech (Integrated Water Management, Wastewater Treatment)
• Altus Intervention (Well Intervention Services, Pipeline Inspection)
• H2O Innovation (Water Treatment Solutions, Integrated Monitoring Systems)
Market Segmentation and Sub-Segmentation Included are:
By Technology: In 2023, the acoustic/ultrasonic segment held the largest share of the overall market at 25%, owing to the advantages of the technique, in terms of efficiency and reliability in leak detection and monitoring of pipeline integrity. Acoustic and ultrasonic technologies are already well-established within the industry, identifying pressure variances and sound waves that appear during leaks.
By Type: In 2023, the metallic pipeline monitoring system accounted for 74% of the overall market. Metallic pipelines (example: steel) are extensively used in pipeline construction owing to their resilient properties to high temperature & pressure.
By Application: The leakage detection segment had the largest contribution, with about 45% of the market share in 2023. In industries where safety and environmental considerations are a top priority such as oil & gas, water supply, and chemicals, leakage detection systems are essential. Identifying leaks in real time avoids disastrous results such as environmental impacts, operational downtime, and financial losses.
By Industry: The oil and gas segment dominated the global market, with a revenue share of approximately 65% in 2023. Pipeline infrastructure is essential for the oil and gas industry for the transportation of crude oil, natural gas, and refined products. In this area, pipeline monitoring systems also play a vital role, allowing to spot leaks, corrosion, and integrity issues that can enable a reduction of the environmental risks, operational interruptions and costs of accidents or shutdowns.
North America Leads Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market in 2023, While Asia Pacific Poised for Significant Growth
North America held the largest share in the market in 2023, accounting for nearly 29% of revenue as a result of an extensive pipeline network and regulatory mandates requiring high safety and environmental standards. Regional oil and gas companies have invested in advanced pipeline monitoring technologies to adhere to US regulations (i.e., those enforced by the United States Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) which requires frequent monitoring and reporting of pipeline integrity).
The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at a significant rate and is expected to register an 8.1% CAGR during the forecast period. Growth is due to broad industrialization and urbanization in countries like China and India, which are consuming more energy and building out pipeline infrastructure. To illustrate, Chinese investment that expands its natural gas pipeline networks is essential to increasing its energy supply, ensuring energy security, and promoting environmental protection. Such modernization and safety-centric initiatives will propel the growth of the Asia Pacific market for pipeline monitoring systems.
Buy Full Research Report on Pipeline Monitoring System Market 2024-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/4850
Recent Developments
• In May 2024: Schneider Electric launched a cloud-based platform for pipeline monitoring aiming to reduce downtime by up to 25% through enhanced data analytics. This platform provides real-time insights into pipeline conditions and offers predictive maintenance features, enabling operators to detect potential failures before they occur.
• In March 2024: Rockwell Automation acquired a startup specializing in sensor technologies to expand its pipeline monitoring capabilities. This acquisition enables the integration of advanced sensors into pipeline monitoring systems, improving leak detection accuracy and pipeline integrity assessments.
About Us:
SNS Insider is a global leader in market research and consulting, shaping the future of the industry. Our mission is to empower clients with the insights they need to thrive in dynamic environments. Utilizing advanced methodologies such as surveys, video interviews, and focus groups, we provide up-to-date, accurate market intelligence and consumer insights, ensuring you make confident, informed decisions.
Jagney Dave
SNS Insider Pvt. Ltd
+1 315 636 4242
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.