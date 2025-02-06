Power Over Ethernet Lighting Market to Reach USD 5481.98 Million by 2032 | SNS INSIDER

Power Over Ethernet Lighting Market Size & Growth Report

The Power over Ethernet (PoE) Lighting Market is growing with demand for energy-efficient, smart lighting solutions, enabling control, and data analytics.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Size & Industry InsightsAccording to the SNS Insider Report,“The Power Over Ethernet Lighting Market was valued at USD 526.03 million in 2023 and is expected to grow to USD 5481.98 million by 2032, at a CAGR of 29.76% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.”The Power over Ethernet lighting market is evolving owing to growing need for energy-efficient, cost effective and scalable lighting. The Power over Ethernet lighting market is evolving owing to growing need for energy-efficient, cost effective and scalable lighting. Power over Ethernet allows both power and data to be delivered over a single cable, thus simplifying and cutting the costs of installation. These hardware solutions help in providing the infrastructure required for powering all types of lighting and controlling these lighting, thus driving the overall market.By Wattage: In 2023, PoE lighting systems above 25 watts dominated the market. These systems accommodate energy-hungry lighting fixtures high-bay lights and other architectural applications that demand additional wattage.By Application: In 2023, the commercial segment dominated the Power over Ethernet lighting market, owing to increasing penetration of smart building technologies and energy-efficient solutions in offices, retail, and industrial facilities. The benefits of using PoE systems help save costs by eliminating the need for separate electrical wiring, ease of installation, and a centralized control system suitable for commercial environments.Connect with Our Expert for any Queries @ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/2286 KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:BY OFFERINGHardwareSoftwareServicesBY WATTAGEUp to 25 WattAbove 25 WattBY APPLICATIONCommercialResidentialIndustrialOthersNorth America Leads PoE Lighting Market in 2023 with Asia-Pacific Set for Fast GrowthIn 2023, North America dominated the PoE market, as high demand for energy-efficient lighting solutions continued to be driven by a regulatory environment supportive of sustainability and green building initiatives. High smart technologies adoption, improved infrastructure, and a large number of commercial and industrial investments in the region contributed to its market leadership.Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2024-2032, owing to the swift urbanization, growing industrialization alongside a rise in government initiatives concerning energy-efficient solutions. The continued growth in commercial and industrial activities in the region along with the increasing requirement for smart city projects will drive demand for PoE lighting.Purchase Single User PDF of Power Over Ethernet Lighting Market Forecast Report @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/2286 Recent Developments:-In July 2024, Acuity Brands launched the Cell Connect™ solution for outdoor lighting, integrating cellular photocontrols and LED drivers for smart city applications.-In May 2024, Versa Technology joined the PoE Consortium, collaborating with industry leaders to promote and standardize Power over Ethernet technology. The partnership aims to enhance implementation practices and raise awareness of PoE's benefits in smart building solution.-In October 2024, Allied Telesis launched the x240 Series of 90W PoE++ Multi-Gigabit Edge Switches, offering high-performance power delivery and seamless upgrades to Wi-Fi 6/7.TABLE OF CONTENT - Key PointsChapter 1. IntroductionChapter 2. 