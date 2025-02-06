Canterbury Singer-Songwriter Livvy Lauren Announces Exciting Plans for 2025

Livvy Lauren's bold pop sound and raw storytelling have propelled her into the spotlight. With major goals ahead, 2025 is set to be her biggest year yet!

CANTERBURY, KENT, UNITED KINGDOM, February 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Canterbury’s own Livvy Lauren is set for a breakthrough year in 2025, following making waves last year with her debut single, 'Felt Love'. The emerging pop sensation gained widespread recognition after the track was featured on the hit TV show Love Island. The artist has now announced new music this year.

Building on her momentum, Lauren showcased her versatility with 'Another Sad Song', an emotional duet with acclaimed artist Maddox Jones. Their collaboration reached new heights in November when she joined Jones on tour, performing alongside him during multiple dates supporting Will Young.

As she steps into 2025, Lauren has an ambitious year ahead, with new music releases and live performances planned.

Lauren’s journey to this moment has been shaped by a deep passion for music and personal resilience. With a background in classical training and a love for musical theatre, she later discovered songwriting as an expressive outlet. Her experiences navigating ADHD have played a significant role in shaping her creative process, influencing the energy and emotion in her music. In an interview with Head Above The Clouds magazine, Livvy discussed her musical upbringing, ongoing struggles with ADHD, and how it influences her creative process.

Her struggles with ADHD have significantly influenced her creative process. “After years of therapy, I learnt that writing could be a powerful form of therapy,” she explains. “With my ADHD, I struggle with guilt if I’m not productive, making downtime hard for me. Songwriting became a way to merge my need for accomplishment with emotional release.”

By channelling her challenges into her music, she hopes to inspire others to embrace their own struggles and transform them into strengths.

“After being diagnosed with ADHD, I understood my hyperactivity better and wanted to write music that reflects that energy,” she reveals. Her goal is to craft songs that tell real stories—often about pain and struggles—but with an uplifting, empowering twist. “A great beat and catchy melody can instantly make you want to move, and dancing is a fantastic way to relieve stress.”

A major milestone in Livvy’s career came when Felt Love was featured on the hit TV show Love Island. The exposure brought newfound recognition and validation. “This industry is tough, and being vulnerable can be scary! I want everything to happen at 100 miles an hour. After a release, I’m already thinking about the next one,” she admits. But the success of Felt Love has given her the confidence to keep pushing forward.

Reflecting on her progress, she shares, “I often forget to applaud myself for the small wins. I try to take time to reflect on how far I’ve come. If I told myself last year that I’d have a single played on Love Island this year, I would have been so proud!”

Looking ahead, Lauren has set her sights on performing at major UK festivals and making an appearance on BBC’s Live Lounge. With new projects on the horizon and an ever-growing fan base, 2025 is poised to be a defining year for the rising star.“I dream of performing at major UK festivals and appearing on a BBC Live Lounge session. Making it onto the UK official charts is my most important goal right now!”

It’s going to be an exciting year ahead…

Follow Livvy Lauren: Instagram Spotify TikTok

