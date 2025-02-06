Agriculture Robots Market Poised for Expansion, Projected to Reach $89.34 Billion by 2032 | SNS Insider

Agriculture Robots Market

Agriculture Robots Gain Traction as Farmers Turn to Automation for Efficiency, Sustainability, and Labor Shortage Solutions.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global Agriculture Robots Market , valued at USD 13.08 billion in 2023, is expected to reach USD 89.34 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 23.8% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032. The market expansion is largely driven by the increasing adoption of precision farming technologies, the rising labor shortages in the agricultural sector, and the growing demand for automation in farming operations to enhance productivity and efficiency.Government initiatives and innovations in technology drive market growthTo drive the adoption of agricultural robots, many regulators all over the world are actively promoting them by providing initiatives, subsidies, and policies providing a roadmap for modernizing the farming sector. The USDA also announced more funding for smart farm technologies, which consists of autonomous tractors, robotic harvesters, and aerial drone monitoring solutions, in April 2024.However, various advancement in technologies namely AI integrated robotic systems, machine learning for crop monitoring, and improved GPS-based navigation systems is projected to further propel growth of the market. This allows for precision application of fertilizers, pesticides, and irrigation, resulting in higher yields and reduced waste of resources. The Integration of IoT and big data analytics in agricultural robots is expected to revolutionize the agribusiness system by giving the appropriate insight to real-time based farm management.Get a Free Sample Report of Agriculture Robots Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/2548 Key Players:- AGCO Corporation- Autonomous Solutions, Inc.- BouMatic- CNH Industrial N.V.- CLAAS KGaA mbH- GEA Group- Harvest Automation, Inc.- Trimble, Inc.- Monarch Tractor- Clearpath RoboticsMarket Segmentation and Sub-Segmentation Included are:By Offering- Hardware- Software- ServiceHardware segment Dominated the Market in 2023 around 55%Hardware components, including robotic arms, sensors, GPS units, and automated steering systems, accounted for the largest market share. The demand for high-precision sensors and AI-enabled robotic systems is increasing, as they enable real-time monitoring and efficient farm management. Companies are investing heavily in developing durable and high-performance hardware components to improve robot functionality and reliability in agricultural applications.By Farming Environment- Indoor- OutdoorBy Type- Milking Robots- Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) Drones- Driverless Tractors- Automated Harvesting System- OthersUnmanned Aerial Vehicles Led the Market in 2023Unmanned Aerial Vehicle should witness substantial growth. Casualty support for UAVs / drones Homesite breakdown and cost-effectiveness It uses drone photogrammetry to use Ortho mosaics; During the forecast period, milking robots are expected to gain acceptance as a result of labor savings and improved milk quality. It takes a low level of physical input, so administrators can divert their focus to other areas of farm management.By Farm Produce- Field Crops- Fruits & Vegetables- Dairy & Livestock- OthersBy Application- Planting & Seeding Management- Spraying Management- Field Farming- Harvest Management- Soil Management- Dairy Management- OthersHarvesting Robots Held the Largest Market Share of Around 45% in 2023The harvesting segment dominated the market due to the rising adoption of robotic harvesters for fruits and vegetables. The increasing labor shortages, coupled with the high costs associated with manual harvesting, have led to a surge in demand for robotic solutions. Companies such as Agrobot and Octinion have launched advanced robotic harvesters capable of picking delicate fruits like strawberries and apples without damage, further driving the segment's growth.Buy Full Research Report on Agriculture Robots Market 2024-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/2548 North America Held the Largest Market Share of Around 50% in 2023This dominance is driven by the strong presence of agricultural technology companies, increased adoption of smart farming solutions, and favorable government policies. The availability of advanced infrastructure, coupled with growing investments in agri-tech startups, has propelled the region’s market growth. Additionally, the Canadian government’s support for automation in agriculture, including grants and tax incentives for farmers adopting robotic solutions, has further fueled market expansion.About Us:SNS Insider is a global leader in market research and consulting, shaping the future of the industry. Our mission is to empower clients with the insights they need to thrive in dynamic environments. Utilizing advanced methodologies such as surveys, video interviews, and focus groups, we provide up-to-date, accurate market intelligence and consumer insights, ensuring you make confident, informed decisions.

