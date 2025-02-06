congatec launches aReady.IOT

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- congatec – a leading provider of embedded and edge computing technology – is expanding the application-ready functionality of aReady.COM with aReady.IOT, introducing powerful software building blocks for secure IoT connectivity from the Computer-on-Module (COM) to the cloud. The aim is to further simplify the use of modern embedded applications and accelerate innovation. With aReady.IOT, users can focus entirely on their core competencies while congatec reduces the complexity of application development, enabling seamless communication and data transfer between different systems and devices. congatec delivers the required software building blocks in the desired combinations, ready for immediate use.

The preconfigured building blocks enable communication with machines, systems, devices, and even sensors via protocols such as OPCUA, MQTT, and REST. Users can leverage them for data acquisition, remote monitoring, maintenance and management (e.g., OEE – Overall Equipment Efficiency), as well as predictive maintenance. Additionally, they have the option to process data directly at the edge for storage and visualization. This enables quick and easy implementation of automated processes such as data analysis, software updates, or event-triggered calls to action. OEMs can use aReady.IOT to implement service-based business models, enhance customer support, and unlock new revenue streams. This convenient off-the-shelf solution requires no additional expertise. Customers can save development time, accelerate time-to-market, respond more quickly to market demands, and maintain a high rate of innovation.

Andreas Bergbauer, Manager Solution Management at congatec, explains: “With aReady.IOT, we are driving the next level of value for our aReady.COM customers. The advanced application integration we enable with aReady.IOT is unmatched. For OEMs and their customers, connectivity becomes a seamless and integral part of their applications. They gain the benefits of homogeneous and convenient operation, a secure connection, and significant cost savings – without needing any additional devices or software.”

“With our new aReady.IOT offering combined with Computer-on-Modules, OEMs can unlock new, future-ready business models. Recurring revenues, such as those from service contracts or Everything-as-a-Service, are becoming increasingly important. To create these sustainable revenue streams, it’s critical to have detailed usage data, simple, secure, and cost-effective maintenance, as well as long-lasting products. Our aReady.COM and aReady.IOT product portfolio, with secure IoT connectivity and easy upgrades across technology generations, provides the perfect basis for this,” explains Daniel Jürgens, CFO of the congatec group.

Preconfigured modules save development time and reduce overall costs

With aReady.IOT, customers gain a versatile range of services for both the hardware and software levels of their applications, consisting of the following packages: The innovative ‘COM Manager’ enables the enhancement of a Computer-on-Module with features such as remote management, software maintenance, and system visualization via a dashboard. The ‘Application Manager’ allows customers to extend COM management to connected peripherals and carrier boards, offering capabilities like rule sets and push notifications for their applications. The ‘Fleet Manager’ enables over-the-air (OTA) updates and facilitates the efficient roll-out of configurations across all existing installations. Upon request, congatec also offers a cloud connection – bi-directional, if needed – through the ‘Cloud Connector’ to services such as AWS, Azure, or Telekom Cloud, providing full flexibility for aReady.IOT applications.

To simplify the configuration of IoT data flows, congatec offers an advanced web interface for creating zero-code solutions using visual or flow-based programming. This makes it easy to implement even complex data flows as no programming expertise or extensive training is required.

With these versatile and scalable service packages, congatec enhances resource and cost efficiency for its customers. Above all, the user-friendly design and high operability provide great flexibility for roll-outs, whether for small batches, custom solutions, or large-scale deployments. The company also offers a comprehensive software maintenance and update package to support its customers.

About congatec

congatec is a leading global provider of high-performance hardware and software building blocks for embedded and edge computing solutions based on Computer-on-Modules (COMs). These advanced computer modules drive systems and devices across industries such as industrial automation, medical technology, robotics, telecommunications, and more. congatec's high-performance aReady. ecosystems simplify and accelerate the solution development, from COM to cloud. This application-ready approach combines COMs with services and customizable technologies that enable cutting-edge advancements in system consolidation, IoT, security, and artificial intelligence. Supported by its majority shareholder, DBAG Fund VIII – a German mid-market fund focused on driving growth for industrial enterprises – congatec has the financial backing and M&A expertise to capitalize on expanding market opportunities. For more information, visit www.congatec.com or follow us on LinkedIn and YouTube.

