Video On Demand Market Size to Surpass USD 480.54 Billion by 2032 | SNS Insider

The Video On Demand market is growing rapidly, driven by streaming services, personalized content, and increasing consumer demand for flexible viewing.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Video on Demand Market size was USD 146 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 480.54 Billion by 2032, growing at a robust CAGR of 14.21% over the forecast period of 2024-2032. The video on-demand market content continues to expand, the demand for streaming services has accelerated globally, driven by factors such as greater internet access, an increase in the adoption of mobile devices, and the growing popularity of subscription-based models.Get Sample Copy of Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/3770 Keyplayers:Netflix (Streaming service, Netflix Originals)Amazon (Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Fire TV)Google (YouTube, Google TV)The Walt Disney Company (Disney+, ESPN+)Apple (Apple TV+, Apple TV)Warner Bros Discovery (HBO Max, Discovery+)Comcast Corporation (Peacock, Xfinity Stream)Paramount Global (Paramount+, Pluto TV)Sony (Sony Crackle, PlayStation Video)Fox Corporation (Tubi, Fox Now)Facebook, Inc. (Facebook Watch, Instagram TV)Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Ericsson Media Solutions, Ericsson Video Processing)Verizon Communications Inc. (Fios TV, Verizon 5G Home Internet)Roku (Roku Channel, Roku Express)Reliance Jio (JioCinema, JioTV)DISH (Sling TV, DISH Anywhere)Sky (Sky Go, Now TV)TargetVideo (TargetVideo Streaming, TargetVideo On Demand)DirecTV (DirecTV Stream, AT&T TV)Fujitsu (Fujitsu Media Solutions, Fujitsu Video Cloud)Midwest Tape LLC (Hoopla Digital, Library Streaming Solutions)Vubiquity Inc. (Vubiquity Content Services, Vubiquity Video Distribution)Fandango Media LLC (Vudu, FandangoNOW)Edgio (Edgio Streaming, Edgio Video Delivery)Dacast Inc. (Dacast Streaming Platform, Dacast Video Hosting)By Offering Type, Solutions Segment Leads VOD Market with 65% Revenue Share, Driven by Cloud and AI IntegrationThe Solutions segment dominated the market in 2023, accounting for 65% of the revenue share. This can be attributed to the increasing demand for end-to-end solutions that streamline the entire content delivery process. Service providers are investing in cloud infrastructure and AI-driven technology to improve scalability and efficiency.The Services segment is expected to maintain its dominance, with a predicted CAGR of 15.56% from 2024 to 2032.By Monetization Model, SVOD Dominates VOD Market with 57% Share, While AVOD Sees Fastest Growth in the forecasted periodSubscription Video on Demand (SVOD) leads the market with 57% of the revenue share. Consumers are increasingly drawn to SVOD platforms that offer ad-free and on-demand content. This leadership is fueled by the growing consumer desire for ad-free, on-demand content through a reliable, monthly subscription model.The AVOD segment, however, is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 16.89% In the forecasted period 2024-2032.By Platform, Smart TVs Lead VOD Market in 2023, While Smartphones Drive Fastest Growth in Video StreamingSmart TVs dominated the VOD market in 2023 with 51% of the revenue share, largely because they offer seamless integration with VOD platforms. the increasing demand for home entertainment, Smart TVs have become essential for offering an enhanced viewing experience, granting users effortless access to numerous streaming services and on-demand content whenever they desire.The smartphones are the fastest-growing segment in this Market. which are expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.84%, as more people use mobile devices for on-the-go video streaming.Enquiry Before Buy: https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/3770 By Content Type, Movies Lead Video on Demand Market, While Educational/Fitness Programs Show Fastest GrowthThe Movies segment continues to lead, representing 40% of the total market revenue. The growing demand for exclusive movie releases on streaming platforms, along with the success of global streaming services, has made the Movies category particularly dominant.The Educational/Fitness Programs segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate, with a CAGR of 18.41%, as consumers increasingly seek flexible educational and wellness content.By Deployment, Cloud Segment Dominates Video on Demand Market in 2023, Boosted by Scalability and EfficiencyIn 2023, the Cloud segment dominated the Video on Demand market due to its scalability, cost-effectiveness, and ability to handle large volumes of content. Cloud-based infrastructure allows VOD platforms to efficiently store and deliver content worldwide, offering enhanced flexibility, faster streaming, and seamless user experiences, driving its market leadership.North America Leads VOD Market in 2023, While Asia Pacific Poised for Fastest GrowthNorth America led the Video on Demand market in 2023, accounting for approximately 43% of the market's revenue share. This dominance is driven by a combination of factors such as high disposable income, robust internet infrastructure, and a strong consumer preference for digital entertainment.The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth, with a projected CAGR of 15.94% from 2024 to 2032. The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth, with a projected CAGR of 15.94% from 2024 to 2032. This is due to the region's rapid digitalization, increasing internet penetration, and a large, young, tech-savvy population eager to adopt streaming services.

