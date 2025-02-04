Input wanted on Poverty Elimination Strategy

CANADA, February 4 - The provincial government wants to hear from Island residents to help shape the next Poverty Elimination Strategy for the province.

In collaboration with the Poverty Elimination Council, an updated Strategy is being developed with input from Islanders who are asked to share their thoughts on important issues such as poverty, food insecurity and homelessness. The Poverty Elimination Strategy Act that was passed in 2021 requires the Poverty Elimination Strategy to be updated every five years.

“Islanders continue to face challenges, including the rising cost of living,” said Minister of Social Development and Seniors, Barb Ramsay. “We understand the importance of a strong Poverty Elimination Strategy and look forward to working with the Poverty Elimination Council and engaging with communities and stakeholders to develop the best plan we can to support Island residents moving forward.”

There are several ways that Island residents can provide input on the Poverty Elimination Strategy:

Poverty Elimination Strategy

c/o Department of Social Development and Seniors

11 Kent Street PO Box 2000

Charlottetown, PE C1A 7N8

Consulting firm MQO Research, chosen through a Request for Proposals process, will lead the public and stakeholder engagement process.

The deadline to submit feedback is February 24, 2025. All submitted information will be de-identified to ensure that participants remain anonymous.

For more information, visit Poverty Elimination Strategy.

Media contact:

Jill Edwards

Department of Social Development and Seniors

jedwards@gov.pe.ca