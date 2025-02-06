Antifungal Drugs Market Growth Outlook : Projected to Hit $ 25.0 Billion by 2030 at 3.9% CAGR

PORTLAND, KS, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rise in incidences of fungal and nosocomial infections, surge in initiatives by public and private organizations to spread awareness about myriad of fungal infections, and growth in prevalence of fungal infections such as aspergillosis and candidiasis drive the growth of the global antifungal drugs market . According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Antifungal Drugs Market generated $16.6 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $25.0 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 3.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Market Segmentation:-By Drug Class:AzolesPolyenesAllylaminesEchinocandinsOthersBy Infection Type:Superficial Antifungal InfectionsSystemic Antifungal InfectionsBy Therapeutic Indications:AspergillosisDermatophytosisCandidiasisOthersBy Dosage Forms:OralTopicalOthersBy Region:North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

Regional Growth Dynamics:North America contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.Competitive Landscape:Pfizer Inc.Novartis AGMerck & Co., Inc.Johnson & JohnsonAstellas Pharma Inc.GlaxoSmithKline plcAbbVie Inc.SanofiBayer AGMylan N.V.Recent developments:Approval of New Antifungal Drugs: In recent years, several new antifungal drugs have received regulatory approvals. For example, in 2021, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Brexafemme (ibrexafungerp) from SCYNEXIS, Inc. for the treatment of vulvovaginal candidiasis. This approval marked the first new oral antifungal drug class approved for this indication in over 20 years. Similarly, other drugs such as bafinetant and olorofim are in late-stage clinical development and show promise in addressing drug-resistant fungal infections.Increased Focus on Drug-Resistant Fungal Infections: The rise in antifungal drug resistance has prompted increased research and development activities to address drug-resistant fungal infections. Pharmaceutical companies are investing in developing new antifungal agents, combination therapies, and alternative treatment options to combat resistant strains. 