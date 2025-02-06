Penetration Testing Market to Reach USD 6.71B by 2032, Driven by Cloud Adoption & Cybersecurity Growth

The penetration testing market is growing rapidly, fueled by cloud adoption, rising cyber threats, and increasing regulatory demands across industries.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Penetration Testing Market was valued at USD 1.57 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 6.71 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 18.73% from 2024-2032.The penetration testing market is expected to grow significantly because of the rising adoption of cloud technology, a rise in data centers, and supportive government regulations. The introduction of machine learning, AI, and the rise of PTaaS offerings are providing new growth paths, especially for remote working security assessments.Get Sample Copy of Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/3469 Keyplayers:Breachlock Inc., Astra Security, Isecurion, NetSPI LLC, Rapid 7, Vumetric Cybersecurity, CovertSwarm, SecurityMetrics, PortSwigger Ltd, Nowsecure, Vairav Technology, Cisco Systems, Inc., Rebot Security, Netragard, Cigniti Technology Ltd., Bugcrowd, Synopsys, TrustWave Holdings, Inc.By Type, Web Applications Lead the Penetration Testing Market, While Mobile Applications Set for Rapid GrowthIn 2023, the penetration testing market was dominated by the web applications segment due to rapid growth in cloud services and a rise in sophisticated cyber threats that target such configurations. Businesses digitizing their operations and expanding their online presence create web applications as a gateway for customer interaction and data exchange, making them vulnerable to attacks from cybercriminals using methods like SQL injection, RCE, and XSS.The mobile application segment is expected to grow significantly due to the rising use of mobile devices and the widespread adoption of mobile. Business apps, which facilitate billions in sales daily, are major targets for cyberattack.By Vertical, BFSI Sector Leads the Penetration Testing Market, While Healthcare Sector Poised for Fastest GrowthIn 2023, the BFSI sector held the largest share for penetration testing market, as penetration testing is vulnerable and attractive because of the massive amounts of money and sensitive individual data that must be handled with BFSI services.The health care sector will grow at the highest CAGR during the forecasting period. It is one of the most susceptible sectors to cyberattacks due to the large volume of personal health data and rapid adoption of electronic health records and medical devices.Enquiry Before Buy: https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/3469 North America Leads the Penetration Testing Market, While Asia-Pacific Set for Fastest GrowthIn 2023, North America held the largest share of the penetration testing market, accounting for over 36% of the revenue. This dominance is driven by substantial investments in cybersecurity to protect sensitive data and maintain operational integrity.Asia-Pacific is expected to grow the fastest in the penetration testing market between 2024 and 2032. The growth in penetration testing is primarily driven by advanced technologies, an expansion of digital infrastructures, and an increased use of data centers.Recent HighlightsIn March 2024, F5, Inc. introduced new penetration testing capabilities and automated reconnaissance for its F5 Distributed Cloud Services, enhancing application and API runtime protection in multi-cloud environments through integration with the Heyhack deal.In December 2023, Chubb partnered with NetSPI to improve its cyber risk management services, enhancing Attack Surface Management and Penetration Testing solutions for better protection of its customers.Access Full Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/penetration-testing-market-3469 About Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

