APEJ Automotive Aftermarket Set for Robust Growth Amid Rising Vehicle Ownership and Maintenance Demand

APEJ Automotive Aftermarket Market APEJ Automotive Aftermarket Regional Market

The APEJ Automotive Aftermarket is experiencing steady growth, driven by rising vehicle sales and demand for repair, replacement, and maintenance services.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The APEJ (Asia-Pacific excluding Japan) Automotive Aftermarket is poised for substantial expansion as increasing vehicle ownership, growing consumer awareness of vehicle maintenance, and advancements in automotive technology drive market demand. The aftermarket sector, encompassing replacement parts, accessories, lubricants, and repair services, plays a crucial role in ensuring vehicle longevity and performance. The surge in e-commerce platforms for automotive components, rising disposable income, and evolving mobility trends are key factors fueling market growth.𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 & 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬The APEJ Automotive Aftermarket is estimated to be worth USD 205.7 billion in 2025 and is anticipated to reach a value of USD 344.7 billion by 2035. Demand for Automotive Aftermarket is projected to rise at a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period between 2025 and 2035.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐀𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐮𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐍𝐨𝐰!𝐔𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐜𝐤 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬: 𝐌𝐮𝐬𝐭-𝐊𝐧𝐨𝐰 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬• Increasing vehicle parc (vehicles in operation) is a primary driver of aftermarket expansion.• The rising penetration of e-commerce platforms is transforming the distribution landscape for spare parts and accessories.• Growing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) is reshaping aftermarket demand, particularly in battery replacement and maintenance services.𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞: 𝐄𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬• Expanding Vehicle Ownership & Aging Fleet: The rising number of vehicles on the road and their prolonged lifespan are increasing demand for replacement parts and maintenance services.• Technological Advancements in Automotive Components: Smart vehicle diagnostics, telematics, and connected aftermarket solutions are gaining traction.• Surge in DIY & DIFM Trends: The do-it-yourself (DIY) and do-it-for-me (DIFM) trends are driving demand for replacement parts, tools, and professional repair services.• Growth of Online Aftermarket Retail: E-commerce platforms are enhancing accessibility to automotive components, offering competitive pricing and wider product availability.𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲: 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬• Replacement Parts: Essential for vehicle repair and maintenance, including engine components, brake pads, filters, and tires.• Accessories & Customization: Growing consumer interest in vehicle personalization and comfort enhancements.• Lubricants & Fluids: Demand for engine oils, coolants, and transmission fluids remains high with increasing vehicle usage.• Repair & Maintenance Services: Expansion of service centers and independent workshops catering to a wide range of vehicle brands and models.𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤• China & India: Leading the market with rapid urbanization, increasing disposable incomes, and expanding vehicle fleets.• Southeast Asia: Experiencing strong growth due to rising automotive sales and a developing aftermarket ecosystem.• Australia & South Korea: Established markets with a mature automotive service industry, focusing on advanced vehicle technologies and aftermarket innovation.𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐥 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐒𝐮𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬: 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐎𝐮𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐟𝐮𝐥 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰!𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬• Bosch Automotive Aftermarket• Denso Corporation• Continental AG• Valeo S.A.• ZF Friedrichshafen AG• Delphi Technologies• Hella GmbH & Co. KGaA• Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.• Federal-Mogul Corporation• 3M Automotive Aftermarket𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:The segment is further categorized into Parts, Accessories and Services.𝐁𝐲 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:The segment is further categorized into Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles.𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:Regions considered in the study include China, South Korea, India, Australia and New Zealand and Rest of APEJ.

