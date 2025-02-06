PHILIPPINES, February 6 - Press Release

February 6, 2025 More Cayetano-led higher education bills pass Senate's Second Reading The Senate approved on Second Reading seven more bills led by Senator Alan Peter Cayetano, all aimed at expanding and improving higher education institutions particularly in Visayas and Mindanao. Passed during Senate sessions on February 3 and 4, 2025, these measures seek to enhance accessibility and elevate the quality of education for Filipino students. A significant milestone among the approved bills is House Bill No. 10181 under Committee Report No. 510, which will establish a College of Medicine at the Sultan Kudarat State University (SKSU). This initiative is aimed at addressing the critical shortage of medical professionals in Central Mindanao by offering a Doctor of Medicine Program and an Integrated Liberal Arts and Medicine Program. "The primary goal of the College shall be to develop a corps of professional physicians to help strengthen the healthcare system of the country, as well as to respond to the human resource development needs of the Province of Sultan Kudarat and the Central Mindanao Region," Cayetano stated in the committee report. Another key measure, House Bill No. 9334 under Committee Report No. 467, will transform Sulu State College into Sulu State University, marking a major leap in educational opportunities for students in the region. The upgraded university will become the first state university in Sulu and its neighboring provinces, Basilan and Tawi-Tawi. It will offer a broader array of degree programs and research opportunities while adhering to Commission on Higher Education (CHED) standards. In Western Mindanao, House Bill No. 9315 under Committee Report No. 491 paves the way for JH Cerilles State College to become Zamboanga del Sur State University, ensuring enhanced academic offerings like technical-vocational, undergraduate, and graduate programs in engineering, medical sciences, and business. A similar upgrade awaits Zamboanga del Sur School of Arts and Trades, as House Bill No. 9332 under Committee Report No. 492 seeks to convert it to Zamboanga del Sur Polytechnic State College. The move will expand its technical and vocational courses in engineering, agriculture, and trade, reinforcing the region's workforce development. Higher education institutions in the Visayas also received a boost with the passage of House Bills No. 10408 and 10619 under Committee Reports No. 509 and 511, officially converting Cebu Normal University's Medellin and Balamban extension campuses into regular campuses. This change will allow both campuses to offer expanded programs in education, science and technology, tourism, and agriculture. Likewise, House Bill No. 10822 under Committee Report No. 512 grants Guimaras State University's Mosqueda and Baterna extension campuses full-fledged regular campus status. With this development, students in Guimaras and nearby provinces will gain better access to higher education and skill development programs tailored to the region's economic needs. Cayetano, who chairs the Senate Committee on Higher, Technical, and Vocational Education, consistently advocated for legislation that promotes equitable access to quality education. "This is one issue we could all agree on, no matter what political color you carry: that access to quality education is a right, not a privilege. Let us provide Filipino families, especially the poor, the kind of education that would make their lives better," he said. The aforementioned bills are now poised for Third and Final Reading as the Senate concludes its session this week. Higher education bills ni Cayetano, pasado sa Second Reading ng Senado Aprubado ng Senado sa Second Reading ang pito pang panukalang batas ni Senador Alan Peter Cayetano na nakatuon sa pagpapabuti sa mga higher education institusyon, partikular sa Visayas at Mindanao. Inaprubahan sa plenaryo ang mga panukala nitong February 3 at 4, 2025. Kabilang dito ang House Bill No. 10181 under Committee Report No. 510 na magtatag ng College of Medicine sa Sultan Kudarat State University (SKSU). Layunin nitong tutukan ang kakulangan ng medical professionals sa Central Mindanao sa pamamagitan ng pag-aalok ng Doctor of Medicine Program at Integrated Liberal Arts and Medicine Program ng pamantasan. "The primary goal of the College shall be to develop a corps of professional physicians to help strengthen the healthcare system of the country, as well as to respond to the human resource development needs of the Province of Sultan Kudarat and the Central Mindanao Region," saad ni Cayetano sa committee report. Pasado rin ang House Bill No. 9334 under Committee Report No. 467 na nais baguhin ang Sulu State College bilang Sulu State University upang magkaroon ng marami pang oportunidad para sa mga estudyante sa rehiyon. Layunin nitong makapag-alok ang unibersidad ng mas malawak na kurso at research opportunities alinsunod sa pamantayan ng Commission on Higher Education (CHED). Sa Western Mindanao, pasado na ang House Bill No. 9315 under Committee Report No. 491 na naglalayong gawing Zamboanga del Sur State University ang JH Cerilles State College upang mas palawakin ang mga inaalok na kurso sa technical-vocational, undergraduate, at graduate programs sa engineering, medical sciences, at business. Pagpapaigtingin din ang Zamboanga del Sur School of Arts and Trades sa pagpasa ng House Bill No. 9332 under Committee Report No. 492 na gagawin itong Zamboanga del Sur Polytechnic State College upang mapalawak ang technical at vocational courses nito sa engineering, agriculture, at trade upang tugunan ang workforce development sa rehiyon. Ilang institusyon din sa Visayas ang magkakaroon ng suporta sa pagpasa ng House Bills No. 10408 and 10619 under Committee Reports No. 509 and 511 upang opisyal na gawin ang extension campuses ng Cebu Normal University sa Medellin at Balamban bulang regular campuses. Magbibigay daan ito para sa parehong paaralan upang makapag-alok ng mas pinalawak na mga programa sa edukasyon, science and technology, tourism, at agriculture. Katulad ng mga ito, pasado na rin ang House Bill No. 10822 under Committee Report No. 512 na magbibigay sa Guimaras State University's Mosqueda at Baterna extension campuses ng full-fledged regular campuses status. Sa pamamagitan nito, mas madali na ang pag-access ng mga mag-aaral sa Guimaras at mga kalapit na lalawigan sa skill development programs na nakatuon sa economic needs ng rehiyon. Bilang chair ng Senate Committee on Higher, Technical, and Vocational Education, patuloy ang adbokasiya ni Cayetano sa mga batas na nakatuon sa pantay na pag-access sa kalidad na edukasyon ng mga Pilipino. "This is one issue we could all agree on, no matter what political color you carry: that access to quality education is a right, not a privilege. Let us provide Filipino families, especially the poor, the kind of education that would make their lives better," wika niya. Ang mga nasabing panukalang batas ay isasalang na sa Third at Final reading sa nalalapit na pagtatapos ng sesyon ng Senado ngayong Linggo.

