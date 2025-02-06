PHILIPPINES, February 6 - Press Release

February 6, 2025 Cayetano steers PHIVOLCS Modernization Act to Senate ratification Senator Alan Peter Cayetano on Tuesday led the Senate in ratifying the final version of the PHIVOLCS Modernization Act (House Bill No. 10730 and Senate Bill No. 2825), following the successful bicameral conference committee last week. As the sponsor of the bill and head of the Senate panel, Cayetano delivered the highlights of the bicameral conference committee report during the Senate session on February 4, 2025 which reconciled differences between the Senate and House versions of the measure. "By modernizing PHIVOLCS, we are making a bold move to ensure that science and innovation are at the heart of our disaster response and preparedness," he said. The bicameral conference committee adopted the Senate version as the working draft, incorporating several key provisions. One provision allows PHIVOLCS to lease, with an option to purchase, an area within the Clark Special Economic Zone in Tarlac from the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) based on terms and conditions to be agreed upon by the BCDA and PHIVOLCS. Another key provision mandates the development of collaborative arrangements with regional and international bodies to enhance PHIVOLCS' modernization efforts and complement national disaster response initiatives. In his speech, Cayetano emphasized that the bill will be a crucial step toward strengthening the country's disaster preparedness and response. "What we can do is to be prepared, warn people, and of course what we can do is honor God's creation by protecting nature," he said. "Through this bill, we will enable PHIVOLCS to modernize, hire the people they need, to provide career paths for them, and of course, to provide the equipment that they need," he added. The PHIVOLCS Modernization Act aims to expand and upgrade the agency's equipment, facilities, and workforce to improve its ability to monitor and respond to disasters. One major goal of the measure is to install seismic monitoring systems in all 24 active volcanoes in the country, having an increase from the current 10. It also seeks to expand earthquake monitoring stations from 125 to 300, ensuring broader and more accurate seismic data collection. Additionally, the bill provides for better salaries and training programs for PHIVOLCS personnel to attract and retain experts in the field. The measure is set to be sent to Malacañang for the President's approval. Cayetano, pinangunahan ang pag-ratipika ng PHIVOLCS Modernization Act sa Senado Pinangunahan ni Senador Alan Peter Cayetano ang pag-apruba ng Senado sa huling bersyon ng PHIVOLCS Modernization Act (House Bill No. 10730 at Senate Bill No. 2825) nitong Martes, kasunod ng matagumpay na bicameral conference committee noong nakaraang linggo. Bilang sponsor ng batas at lider ng Senado sa panel, inilatag ni Cayetano ang mga pangunahing punto mula sa ulat ng bicameral conference committee sa sesyon ng Senado nitong February 4, 2025, na nag-ayos ng mga pagkakaiba sa bersyon ng Senado at ng Kamara. "By modernizing PHIVOLCS we are making a bold move to ensure that science and innovation are at the heart of our disaster response and preparedness," sabi niya. Ipinasa ng conference committee ang bersyon ng Senado bilang working draft at isinama ang ilang mahahalagang probisyon. Isa sa mga probisyon ay ang pagpapahintulot sa PHIVOLCS na magrenta ng isang lugar sa loob ng Clark Special Economic Zone sa Tarlac mula sa Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA), na may opsyon na bilhin ito batay sa mga kasunduan na aayusin ng BCDA at PHIVOLCS. Isa pang mahalagang probisyon ang nag-aatas na mag-develop ng mga kasunduan sa mga rehiyonal at internasyonal na ahensya upang mapalakas ang modernisasyon ng PHIVOLCS at matulungan ang mga pambansang inisyatibo sa disaster response. Sa kanyang talumpati, binigyang diin ng senador na ang batas na ito ay magiging isang mahalagang hakbang upang palakasin ang paghahanda at pagtugon ng bansa sa mga kalamidad. "What we can do is to be prepared, warn people, and of course what we can do is honor God's creation by protecting nature," sabi niya. "Through this bill, we will enable PHIVOLCS to modernize, hire the people they need, to provide career paths for them, and of course, to provide the equipment that they need," dagdag niya. Layunin ng PHIVOLCS Modernization Act na palawakin at i-upgrade ang mga kagamitan, pasilidad, at mga tauhan ng ahensya upang mapabuti ang kakayahan nitong magmonitor at tumugon sa mga kalamidad. Layon din ng panukala na mag-install ng seismic monitoring systems sa lahat ng 24 aktibong bulkan sa bansa, mula sa kasalukuyang 10. Nais din nitong palawakin ang mga earthquake monitoring stations mula 125 hanggang 300 upang matiyak ang mas malawak at mas tumpak na pagkolekta ng seismic data. Dagdag pa rito, ang batas ay magbibigay ng mas mataas na sahod at mga training program para sa mga tauhan ng PHIVOLCS upang makapag-akit at makapagpanatili ng mga eksperto sa larangan. Nakatakdang ipadala ang panukala sa Malacañang para sa pag-apruba ng Pangulo.

