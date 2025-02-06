Teniz Capital to Lead Second Phase of Black Sea Trade and Development Bank Bond Placement on the Astana International Exchange



Almaty, Kazakhstan, 6 February 2025 – Teniz Capital Investment Banking, a leading investment bank in Central Asia and the Middle East, will lead the second phase of bond placement for multilateral financial institution Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (BSTDB) on the Astana International Exchange (AIX).



This follows a first tranche of 100 million USD, completed in 2024, in which Teniz Capital facilitated the transaction.



The second tranche will be directed to supporting BSTDB’s funding capacity and enhance investor participation in Central Asian markets.



“Our objective is to open financial opportunities in the Caspian and Central Asia to Western investors. This second placement, which we expect will be closed quite soon, is a clear indicator of market interest in the region, and in its future economic growth," the management committee of the entity said.



Founded in 1999, the BSTDB is an international financial institution based in Thessaloniki, Greece. The institution was created to accelerate regional development through financial instruments such as bond issuances. It has 11 member states, including Greece, Russia, Turkey, and Ukraine.



Teniz Capital employs 50 professionals, with its main headquarters in Almaty and additional offices in Astana's International Finance Centre and Abu Dhabi.



In 2023, Teniz Capital completed 13 bond transactions across in AIX as well the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange. These transactions included JSC AIFN Retam, Capitalleasing Group Ltd., Jet Group Ltd., Kisamos Shipping DMCC, several placements of Kazakhstan’s sovereign bonds, and underwriting complex, high-value transactions.



Last year, on 29 August, the company announced the expansion of its operations with the launch of a sister company, Teniz Capital Brokerage Ltd.

For further information, members of the media can contact teniz@definition.city



This press release contains statements regarding the future of the company and its innovations. Statements regarding the future may be accompanied by words such as "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "will", "anticipate", "pretend", "power", "plan", "potential", the use of future time and other terms of similar meaning. No undue reliance should be placed on these claims. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements, including uncertainty of the company's commercial success, ability to protect our intellectual property rights, and other risks. These statements are based on current beliefs and forecasts and refer only to the date of this press release. The company assumes no obligation to publicly update its forward-looking statements, regardless of whether new information, future events or any other circumstance arise.











Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.