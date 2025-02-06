Vehicle Exhaust Hose Industry to Expand at 4% CAGR, Reaching $760.60 Million by 2030

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ Vehicle Exhaust Hose Market ," The vehicle exhaust hose market was valued at $525.40 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $760.60 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4% from 2022 to 2030.Vehicle exhaust hose is a pipe that is used to remove harmful pollutants and fumes from the engine of a vehicle. Car exhaust pipe is a flexible line used to evacuate vehicle fumes from an indoor auto repair shop. It is essential to release automobile exhaust as it includes highly toxic carbon monoxide, which is hazardous to human health. Gasoline engine exhaust emissions are the most common source of carbon monoxide, which is a colorless & odorless gas. Carbon monoxide poisoning can occur in minutes, causing a person to lose consciousness and suffocate. The main purpose of vehicle exhaust hose is to remove harmful vehicle fumes from a vehicle. There are different types of vehicle exhaust hose such as manual hose, motorized hose, hose drop, and exhaust extraction.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A17189 However, pollution is becoming a major issue due to emission of harmful gases from vehicles such as sulfur during fuel combustion and sulfur trioxide. Governments of various countries across the world are now concerned regarding the environment, and as a result, we now have emission criteria for automotive industry to be followed during design process of vehicle exhaust, in order to emit less gases into the environment. To control emission and environment, governments are focusing and promoting electric vehicles (EVs). Since EVs run on electric powered motor , they do not emit any harmful gases, this factor is going to hamper vehicle exhaust hose market revenue growth. Moreover, rising prices of petrol and diesel are expected to have a detrimental influence on the vehicle industry. For example, India promised at 21st Conference of the Parties to reduce its carbon footprint by 33-35% by 2030, compared to 2005 levels. Furthermore, India has set a national target of 30% EV market penetration by 2030.The use of exhaust hose as a fume extraction system is anticipated to gain traction. This is because vehicle exhaust hose is a cost-effective exhaust system as well as it can meet stringent emission regulations of the industry to avoid environmental hazards such as air pollution. It is used in automobile repair centers to lower the emissions of hazardous vehicles engine fumes and other harmful particulate matter. Moreover, vehicle exhaust hose system helps to maintain healthy working condition inside automobile garages. Rising application of vehicle exhaust hose in automobile repair centers and garages encourages major players in the market to invest more in new innovation and new product development. These factors are anticipated to boost the market revenue growth in the upcoming years.The global vehicle exhaust hose market is segmented based on type, end-use, and region. By type, it is classified into single layer, double layer, and three layer. By end-use, it is classified into passenger cars and commercial cars. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global vehicle exhaust hose market trends by thoroughly studying different aspects of the market including major segments, market statistics, market dynamics, regional market outlook, investment opportunities, and top players working towards revenue growth of the market. The report also sheds light on the present scenario and upcoming trends & developments that are contributing to revenue growth of the market. Moreover, restraints and challenges that hold power to obstruct the market revenue growth are also profiled in the report along with the Porter’s five forces analysis of the market to elucidate factors such as competitive landscape, bargaining power of buyers and suppliers, threats of new players, and emergence of substitutes in the market.𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/vehicle-exhaust-hose-market/purchase-options 𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 :Sales of vehicle exhaust hose is directly proportional to demand from automobile garages and others. However, automotive was negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has affected the production and demand for vehicle exhaust hose due to disrupted supply chain.COVID-19 impacted almost all industries across the globe. Vehicle exhaust hose producing companies ceased their operations owing to import-export restrictions, lockdown imposed across several countries, shortage of labor; and fear of contracting the novel coronavirus, which led to sluggish demand in the market.Social distancing norms, closed borders, and production constraints, due to the pandemic, across various countries such as China, India, and the U.S. affected the global market𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲 :Based on type, the single layer sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2021Based on end-use, the commercial cars sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2021Based on region, the North America market registered the highest market share in 2021, and is projected to maintain its position during the forecast period𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A17189 The key players included in the vehicle exhaust hose market report are Masterflex Group., Air Cleaning Specialists, Inc., Nederman Holding AB, Novaflex Group, Eurovac, Flexaust Inc., Precision Hose & Expansion Joints, BISCO Enterprise, Inc., Dayco Products, LLC, and KEMPER GmbH.𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐮𝐬 :Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.