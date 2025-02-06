Global Australia Architectural Coatings Market Size, Growth, Industry Trends | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Over the next few years, the Australian architectural coatings market is likely to grow a lot.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Australian architectural coatings market is set to experience steady growth, expanding from an estimated USD 1.5 billion in 2024 to USD 2.3 billion by 2032, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. This growth is driven by the ongoing demand for innovative coatings solutions in residential, commercial, and industrial applications, as well as the increasing emphasis on sustainability, durability, and aesthetic appeal in building materials.

Architectural coatings play a crucial role in enhancing the performance and appearance of buildings, offering protective features such as weather resistance, anti-corrosion properties, and UV protection. The market is largely influenced by the construction industry’s expansion, with significant investments in infrastructure, residential developments, and commercial properties across Australia. In addition, rising consumer awareness about energy-efficient solutions and eco-friendly materials is pushing demand for low-VOC (volatile organic compound) and environmentally friendly coatings.

Market Drivers

Several factors are contributing to the growth of the Australian architectural coatings market. One of the key drivers is the increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly coatings. Australian regulations around building and construction are becoming more stringent in terms of environmental impact, which has encouraged the development of low-VOC and water-based coatings that comply with environmental standards.

The growing trend towards energy-efficient buildings, especially in the residential and commercial sectors, has fueled the demand for coatings that provide thermal insulation, energy-saving benefits, and improved indoor air quality. The introduction of smart coatings, which offer enhanced performance features such as self-cleaning surfaces, anti-fouling, and energy-saving properties, is also contributing to the market's expansion.

Increased construction and renovation activities in both urban and suburban areas are positively impacting the market. Government initiatives and investments in the public infrastructure sector, such as transportation projects and government buildings, are further supporting the market’s growth. Additionally, Australia’s thriving real estate sector is driving demand for decorative and protective coatings in both new and refurbished buildings.

Market Challenges

Despite strong growth prospects, the Australian architectural coatings market faces several challenges. The high cost of premium coatings and the increased price of raw materials, such as resins and pigments, can impact the affordability of these products. Additionally, the volatility in the prices of crude oil, which is a key raw material in the production of many architectural coatings, could affect profit margins for manufacturers.

The market also faces challenges related to the regulatory environment. While the growing demand for eco-friendly coatings is a positive trend, complying with increasingly stringent environmental and health regulations can be costly for manufacturers. Moreover, the introduction of new regulations related to environmental impact and waste disposal during the production process is putting pressure on companies to invest in greener technologies and processes.

Segment Insights

The Australian architectural coatings market is segmented by product type, application, and end-user.

By Product Type:

Exterior Coatings: This segment dominates the market due to the growing demand for weather-resistant and durable coatings that protect buildings from harsh outdoor conditions. Exterior coatings are typically used for surfaces such as facades, walls, roofs, and decks.

Interior Coatings: Interior coatings are gaining popularity due to their ability to enhance the aesthetic appeal and durability of indoor spaces. These coatings are used for walls, ceilings, and floors, offering features such as scratch resistance, stain resistance, and easy cleaning.

By Application:

Residential: The residential segment is witnessing significant growth due to the booming real estate market, particularly in urban areas where new housing projects and renovations are frequent.

Commercial: The commercial sector is growing rapidly, driven by the demand for durable and aesthetically pleasing coatings in office buildings, retail spaces, and industrial buildings.

Industrial: Industrial coatings are essential for protecting surfaces from wear and tear in sectors such as manufacturing, logistics, and warehousing, driving demand in this segment.

By End-User:

New Construction: Coatings are widely used in new construction projects to provide protection and improve the visual appeal of structures.

Renovation and Maintenance: Renovation and maintenance projects also account for a large share of the market, as buildings require periodic re-coating to maintain their appearance and protect against environmental damage.

Regional Outlook

The Australian architectural coatings market is seeing significant growth across both urban and regional areas. The demand is particularly strong in major cities such as Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, and Perth, where residential, commercial, and infrastructure development is flourishing.

Urban centers are expected to continue driving the market due to ongoing construction activities, government initiatives to improve infrastructure, and the growing focus on sustainability in building practices. Regional areas, on the other hand, are expected to witness growth in demand for architectural coatings as part of rural development projects and residential construction initiatives.

Key Players in the Australian Architectural Coatings Market

Some of the key companies operating in the Australian architectural coatings market include:

DuluxGroup (Aust) Pty Ltd.

PPG Industries, Inc.

Sherwin-Williams Company

Jotun Group

AkzoNobel N.V.

BASF SE

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.

Hempel A/S

Tikkurila Oyj

RPM International Inc.

Australian Architectural Coatings Market Latest Industry Updates

In October 2024, DuluxGroup launched a new line of eco-friendly coatings designed for residential and commercial use, reducing VOC emissions and improving energy efficiency in buildings.

In June 2025, PPG Industries introduced a new high-performance exterior coating that offers enhanced weather resistance and self-cleaning properties, catering to the growing demand for low-maintenance building materials.

Australian Architectural Coatings Market Segmentation Analysis

By Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2024-2032)

Exterior Coatings

Interior Coatings

By Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2024-2032)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

By End-User (Revenue, USD Million; 2024-2032)

New Construction

Renovation and Maintenance

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2024-2032)

New South Wales

Victoria

Queensland

Western Australia

South Australia

Tasmania

Northern Territory

Australian Capital Territory



