Organic Acids Market Size, Share, Trends Report 2017-2023

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Organic Acids Market Report, published by Allied Market Research, projects that the global market was valued $16,837 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $29,197 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2017 to 2023. The acetic acid segment held approximately one-third of the total market share in 2016.An organic acid is a type of organic compound that generally has acidic properties, a common example of an organic acid is called a carboxylic acid, which is generally known as a weak acid and, unlike strong minerals, does not completely dissolve in a medium such as water. The simplest types of organic acids, such as acetic and formic, are especially used in gas and oil corrosion prevention treatments, as they are less reactive than hydrochloric acid and other strong acids.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2181 The traditional production of organic acids relies heavily on petrochemicals, which pose significant environmental risks. In response to these concerns, manufacturers are increasingly turning to eco-friendly raw materials, particularly through fermentation processes that utilize microbes. This shift not only reduces the environmental footprint but also helps producers adhere to stricter regulations. Advances in genetic engineering are further enhancing the efficiency of this microbial production method.While the food and beverage sector, including applications in poultry and functional foods, remains the primary driver of organic acid demand, the textile industry is emerging as a significant market. Organic acids are employed in various textile processes such as dyeing and neutralizing, contributing to the industry's growth. The textile chemicals market in Asia is projected to exceed USD 25 Billion by 2034, creating ample opportunities for organic acid applications.𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2181 In 2016, Asia-Pacific accounted for nearly half of the total organic acids market, and is expected to continue this trend, due to increase in demand for organic acids in the manufacture of drugs and oil & gas industries for corrosion resistance, specifically in China, India, Japan, Brazil, and other developing countries.Organic Acid Market Segmentation Analysis:By Product Type:Acetic AcidFormic AcidPropionic AcidAscorbic AcidLactic AcidCitric AcidGluconic AcidFumaric AcidMalic AcidOther AcidsBy Application:Poultry & FarmingPharmaceuticalsIndustrialFood & Beverages𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐭 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/organic-acids-market/purchase-options The major companies profiled in the report include BASF SE, Cargill, Inc., The Dow Chemical Company, Eastman Chemical Company, Myriant Corporation, Calanese Corporation, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Henan Jindan Lactic Acid Technology Co. Ltd., Tate & Lyle Plc., and E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company.About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

