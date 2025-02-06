Global Automotive Logistics Market Size, Growth, Industry Trends | Emergen Research
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global automotive logistics market is poised for significant growth, expanding from an estimated USD 338.42 billion in 2024 to USD 758.13 billion by 2034, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%.
Market Drivers
Several factors are propelling the growth of the automotive logistics market:
Increasing Vehicle Production: The rise in global vehicle production necessitates efficient logistics solutions to manage the supply chain effectively.
Technological Advancements: The adoption of digital technologies, such as real-time tracking and automation, enhances supply chain visibility and operational efficiency.
Electric Vehicle (EV) Expansion: The growing demand for EVs requires specialized logistics to handle batteries and other unique components.
Market Challenges
Despite the positive outlook, the automotive logistics market faces several challenges:
Supply Chain Disruptions: Events like the COVID-19 pandemic have highlighted vulnerabilities in global supply chains, leading to delays and increased costs.
Regulatory Compliance: Navigating complex international regulations, including environmental standards, adds to operational challenges.
Labor Shortages: A shortage of skilled labor in logistics and transportation can hinder market growth.
Segment Insights
The automotive logistics market is segmented into various categories:
By Type:
Automobile Parts: This segment held the largest market share in 2024, driven by the need for efficient transportation of components.
Finished Vehicles: Expected to grow at a remarkable CAGR between 2025 and 2034, reflecting increased global vehicle distribution.
By Activity:
Transportation: Generated the largest revenue share in 2024, highlighting its critical role in the supply chain.
Warehousing: Anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR over the projected period, due to the need for efficient storage solutions.
Regional Outlook
The Asia-Pacific region dominated the industry with a market share of 51.41% in 2023, attributed to economic growth in countries like China and India.
Key Companies
Some of the key players in the global automotive logistics market include:
DHL Supply Chain
Kuehne + Nagel
XPO Logistics
CEVA Logistics
DB Schenker
Recent Industry Updates
In January 2025, DHL Supply Chain announced the expansion of its automotive logistics services in the Asia-Pacific region, aiming to enhance supply chain efficiency for electric vehicle manufacturers.
In March 2025, Kuehne + Nagel launched a new digital platform to improve real-time tracking and visibility in automotive logistics, catering to the growing demand for transparency in the supply chain.
Market Segmentation Analysis
By Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2024-2034):
Automobile Parts
Finished Vehicles
By Logistics Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2024-2034):
Inbound Logistics
Outbound Logistics
Reverse Logistics
Aftermarket Logistics
By Distribution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2024-2034):
Domestic
International
By Activity Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2024-2034):
Transportation
Warehousing
Value-added Services
By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2024-2034):
North America:
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe:
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific:
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America:
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East and Africa:
Saudi Arabia
UAE
South Africa
Turkey
Rest of MEA
