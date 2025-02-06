Global Automotive Logistics Market Size, Growth, Industry Trends | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global automotive logistics market is poised for significant growth, expanding from an estimated USD 338.42 billion in 2024 to USD 758.13 billion by 2034, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%.

Market Drivers

Several factors are propelling the growth of the automotive logistics market:

Increasing Vehicle Production: The rise in global vehicle production necessitates efficient logistics solutions to manage the supply chain effectively.

Technological Advancements: The adoption of digital technologies, such as real-time tracking and automation, enhances supply chain visibility and operational efficiency.

Electric Vehicle (EV) Expansion: The growing demand for EVs requires specialized logistics to handle batteries and other unique components.

Market Challenges

Despite the positive outlook, the automotive logistics market faces several challenges:

Supply Chain Disruptions: Events like the COVID-19 pandemic have highlighted vulnerabilities in global supply chains, leading to delays and increased costs.

Regulatory Compliance: Navigating complex international regulations, including environmental standards, adds to operational challenges.

Labor Shortages: A shortage of skilled labor in logistics and transportation can hinder market growth.

Segment Insights

The automotive logistics market is segmented into various categories:

By Type:

Automobile Parts: This segment held the largest market share in 2024, driven by the need for efficient transportation of components.

Finished Vehicles: Expected to grow at a remarkable CAGR between 2025 and 2034, reflecting increased global vehicle distribution.

By Activity:

Transportation: Generated the largest revenue share in 2024, highlighting its critical role in the supply chain.

Warehousing: Anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR over the projected period, due to the need for efficient storage solutions.

Regional Outlook

The Asia-Pacific region dominated the industry with a market share of 51.41% in 2023, attributed to economic growth in countries like China and India.

Key Companies

Some of the key players in the global automotive logistics market include:

DHL Supply Chain

Kuehne + Nagel

XPO Logistics

CEVA Logistics

DB Schenker

Recent Industry Updates

In January 2025, DHL Supply Chain announced the expansion of its automotive logistics services in the Asia-Pacific region, aiming to enhance supply chain efficiency for electric vehicle manufacturers.

In March 2025, Kuehne + Nagel launched a new digital platform to improve real-time tracking and visibility in automotive logistics, catering to the growing demand for transparency in the supply chain.

Market Segmentation Analysis

By Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2024-2034):

Automobile Parts

Finished Vehicles

By Logistics Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2024-2034):

Inbound Logistics

Outbound Logistics

Reverse Logistics

Aftermarket Logistics

By Distribution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2024-2034):

Domestic

International

By Activity Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2024-2034):

Transportation

Warehousing

Value-added Services

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2024-2034):

North America:

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe:

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific:

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America:

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa:

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA



