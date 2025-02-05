Prince Edward Island achieves a record year for tourism

CANADA, February 5 - Prince Edward Island is celebrating a record-breaking year for tourism, setting new annual records for both visitation and economic impact.

In 2024, the Island welcomed 1.7 million visitors, generating $520.7 million in direct visitor spending to the province’s local economy.

Together, PEI’s tourism industry and government have been actively implementing an all-of-industry tourism strategy focused on establishing the Island as a vibrant, year-round destination for vacations, meetings and conventions, sports and other events. This strong alignment and collaboration between government and industry are delivering results.

Key Indicators:

PEI welcomed an estimated 1.71 million non-resident visitors in 2024, up 6 per cent from 2023, and up 5 per cent from the previous record set in 2019.

PEI generated an estimated $520.7 million in visitor spending during 2024, a 4 per cent increase from 2023 and up 7 per cent from 2019.

In 2024, tourism spending on PEI generated a record-setting $87.9 million in provincial tax revenue, a 4.5 per cent increase over the previous record in 2023, and up 7 per cent increase from 2019.

Confederation Bridge traffic reached a record high in 2024, increasing 5 per cent over 2023 and 11 per cent over 2019.

Charlottetown Airport recorded its highest-ever air traffic in 2024, up 2 per cent over 2023 and 7 per cent over 2019.

In 2024, ferry traffic at Wood Island’s Ferry Terminal increased 4 per cent over 2023 and was down 24 per cent compared to 2019.

Port of Charlottetown cruise traffic achieved a record high in 2024, up 25 per cent over 2023 and up 21 per cent over 2019.

PEI saw a 3 per cent growth in paid overnight stays compared to 2023, despite hosting the Canada Winter Games in 2023, and a 2 per cent growth compared to 2019.

A record number of accommodation operations were open every month in 2024, resulting in a 25 per cent increase in licensed operations compared to 2019.

PEI golf had a record year in 2024 with total paid rounds exceeding the previous record by 12 per cent surpassing 2019 levels by 50 per cent. Also, total golf vacation sales through Golf PEI were 24 per cent higher than the previous record and 48 per cent above 2019.

PEI had a record number of food and drinking establishments operating in 2024, up 35 per cent compared to 2019 and receipts for food and drinking places reached a record level, increasing 2 per cent over 2023 and 39 per cent over 2019 (YTD, as of Nov. 30).

PEI Museum and Heritage sites welcomed a record number of visitors in 2024, up 5 per cent over the previous record in 2019.

In 2024, Tourism PEI’s English and French websites generated a record 4.87 million web visits, up 71 per cent over 2023 and up 136% over 2019.

Prince Edward Island’s tourism industry accounts for approximately 6 per cent of the province’s gross domestic product - three times the national average - and supports 8,900 full-time equivalent jobs annually in communities across the province. Looking ahead to 2025, the Government of Prince Edward Island and industry partners will continue to innovate and drive strategic growth in alignment with the all-of-industry five-year tourism strategy.

For more information about visiting Prince Edward Island, visit www.tourismpei.com.

Quotes:

“In my time as minister of tourism, I have been beyond impressed with the engagement and leadership demonstrated by our tourism operators. These records are a testament to the sector and the tourism product they continue to cultivate. While we are celebrating our achievements this year, we know there is more to be done to realize our shared vision for tourism. The Government of Prince Edward Island will continue to make strategic investments that support our tourism sector and its significant contributions to our provincial economy.”

- Hon. Zack Bell, Minister of Fisheries, Tourism, Sport and Culture

“This success is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our industry partners, who continue to elevate our products and experiences, setting PEI apart as a must-visit destination. As we celebrate these achievements, we also recognize the importance of building a thriving, year-round tourism industry—one that supports businesses, creates jobs, and strengthens our communities in every season. Our new five-year strategy provides the strategic direction needed to align our initiatives, ensuring that we move forward together with a clear focus. By working collaboratively, we are securing a strong and sustainable future for tourism on Prince Edward Island.”

- Corryn Clemence, CEO, Tourism Industry Association of Prince Edward Island

“All of us at YYG Charlottetown Airport are incredibly proud of the record-breaking year we experienced and the quality level of service we are able to provide to our guests. We are pleased to be part of what has been a monumental year for our entire tourism industry. There is a growing demand for travel to and from Prince Edward Island and we will continue to focus on building our air service network. We look forward to continuing to work with all tourism stakeholders in our province to help achieve the goals set out in the five-year strategy for tourism.”

- Doug Newson, CEO, Charlottetown Airport Authority

“Golf's record-breaking season on Prince Edward Island has been a combination of our product, charm, value, and collaboration across the tourism industry. Few destinations can compare to PEI; we have all the right ingredients for guests to experience great golf and so much more."

- Sam MacPhail, Executive Director, Golf PEI

“2024 has been an unforgettable year for tourism on Prince Edward Island. We've had the privilege of welcoming guests eager to experience the island's beauty, flavors, and warm hospitality. The excitement has been undeniable, and this season’s success is a true testament to the passion of our industry and the unique magic that makes PEI a must-visit destination."

- Marsha Doiron, co-owner Prince Edward Island, Preserve Company and Kindred Spirits Inn and Cottages.

Media contact:

April Gallant

Fisheries, Tourism, Sport and Culture

aldgallant@gov.pe.ca