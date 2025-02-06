Tree Trimming and Removal Business, Barefoot Tree Co., Announces 2025 Launch, Now Serving Etowah County

The family owned-and-operated business brings 15+ years of tree-focused experience to the county, led by Jason Jenkins.

While other companies may aim to leave a property looking like their own yard, we want to leave it as we would for the Kingdom of God.” — Jason Jenkins, founder and owner of Barefoot Tree Company

GADSEDEN, AL, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Barefoot Tree Co. , a family-owned and operated business founded by husband-and-wife duo Jason and Hannah Jenkins in 2023, is now offering professional tree services in Gadsden, Alabama and surrounding communities throughout Etowah County. Property owners can access reliable tree trimming, removal, and storm cleanup services, all delivered with an eco-friendly approach and underscored by a commitment to excellence.Jason Jenkins began his journey with trees over 16 years ago, working in West Africa where he lived as part of a missionary family.“I enjoy climbing—I rock climb—and I love being outside. Tree work felt like something I could do well,” Jason explained, describing his passion for the field.His wife, Hannah, initially had reservations about the dangers of the job but quickly realized his expertise.“When I saw how good he was at it, I knew this was what he was meant to do,” she said.Barefoot Tree Co. serves the greater Etowah County area, bringing not just skill but a commitment to environmental stewardship.“We don’t want to be tree butchers,” said Hannah. “We care for the trees and the environment. It’s really what sets us apart in the industry.”Barefoot Tree Co. is further differentiated by its core value of excellence. Jason emphasized the guiding principle behind their work."We operate by the Bible verse, 'In all that you do, do it as working for the Lord, not for man.' While other companies may aim to leave a property looking like their own yard, we want to leave it as we would for the Kingdom of God," he said.Barefoot Tree Co. team works from a skill set refined by nearly two decades of hands-on projects. The Alabama tree removal company works to maintain the health and beauty of trees and responsibly manage their removal when necessary.“We are taking care of the earth,” Hannah adds. “This is more than just a business for us. Our approach is stewardship-minded, working to combine precision and professionalism with respect for our environment.”For more information about Barefoot Tree Co. and its services in Etowah County, please visit www.thebarefootreeco.com or contact Jason and Hannah Jenkins at 678-729-7179.ABOUT BAREFOOT TREE CO.Founded in 2023 by Jason and Hannah Jenkins, Barefoot Tree Co. is a family-owned business based in Gadsden, Alabama, offering tree trimming, removal, and storm cleanup services. Serving Etowah County, the company is driven by a mission to provide eco-friendly, high-quality tree care. Property owners will find a tree removal service driven by both excellence and a purposeful stewardship of the earth. Learn more about Barefoot Tree Co.’s tree services by visiting www.barefoottreeco.com

