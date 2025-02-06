Aerospace Legend Tim Pickens Joins Titans Space Industries as Founding Advisor

Tim Pickens Tim Pickens with Burt Rutan at White Knight and SpaceShipOne Titans Spaceplane Design Overview Titans Spaceplane Passenger Cabin Details Titans Spaceplane Triple-Engine System

Pickens worked on some of the most iconic space projects, including Paul Allen's SpaceShipOne and Stratolaunch, and Richard Branson's SpaceshipTwo.

I am honored to join the Titans Space's Advisory Board and contribute to their bold vision of opening space for everyone. I believe TSI has the potential to revolutionize the space industry.” — Tim Pickens

FLORIDA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Titans Space Industries Inc. (TSI) , an emerging leader in space exploration, transportation, and commercialization, today proudly announced the appointment of Tim Pickens, a legendary aerospace expert, to its Advisory Board. Pickens brings decades of unparalleled experience in spacecraft design, development, and testing to TSI, significantly bolstering the company's leadership as it pushes the boundaries of space accessibility.This strategic move follows TSI's recent hiring of Inspiration4 astronaut Chris Sembroski and the announcement of a $1 billion investment campaign for 2025. This investment will propel the company's ambitious growth strategy, including the construction of U.S.-based manufacturing facilities and the accelerated development of its flagship reusable spaceplanes designed for Low-Earth Orbit (LEO) missions. This funding round mainly focuses on attracting ultra-high-net-worth individuals (" Titans Astronauts ") who are passionate about TSI's vision of a future where space is within everyone's reach.Pickens will be instrumental in guiding the technical development of TSI's groundbreaking spaceplane program. He will collaborate closely with FranklinRatliff, TSI's Chief Technology Officer and main architect of the Titans Spaceplane, and the company's talented engineering team to provide expert counsel and insights on critical aspects of spacecraft design, propulsion systems, and flight operations.“Tim Pickens is a true icon in the aerospace industry. His experience on programs like SpaceShipOne, SpaceShipTwo, and Stratolaunch is invaluable in terms of relevant and comparable technology and engineering," said Neal Lachman, CEO and Chief of Spacecraft Design of Titans Space Industries. "Having Tim on our Advisory Board as a proactive contributor is a testament of our commitment to building a world-class team and developing cutting-edge technology. We are honored to welcome him to the Titans family.”“Tim's deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities in spaceflight has been and will be critical as we build out our spaceplane program," said Doug Kohl, COO of Titans Space Industries. "His expertise aligns perfectly with our mission to commercialize space access and make space travel safe, reliable, and affordable for all.”“I'm incredibly excited to work alongside Tim," said Franklin Ratliff, CTO of Titans Space Industries. "His insights into propulsion systems and spacecraft design will be​ invaluable as we push the boundaries of what's possible in aerospace engineering. This is a game-changer for TSI.”“I am honored to join the Titans Space Industries Advisory Board and contribute to their bold vision of opening space for everyone," said Tim Pickens. "I believe TSI has the potential to revolutionize the space industry, and I am eager to lend my expertise to help them achieve their goals.”About Tim PickensTim Pickens is a legend in the space engineering field. He is an entrepreneur, inventor, innovator, engineer, and educator with over 25 years of experience in the aerospace industry. He has worked on some of the most iconic space projects of our time, including SpaceShipOne, Stratolaunch, Spaceship 2, and Blue Origin launch systems.- Paul Allen's SpaceshipOne: Pickens served as the Chief Propulsion Engineer for Burt Rutan's SpaceShipOne project-the world's first private suborbital manned spaceplane-which won the $10 million Ansari X-Prize in 2004.- Paul Allen's Stratolaunch: Pickens supported Stratolaunch, the world's largest airplane designed to carry rockets and other payloads to high altitudes. He also supported the Stratolaunch-to-Spaceship Mating and Integration System, and the Hydrogen/Oxygen propulsion hot-fire testing for Stratolaunch's Orbital Spaceplane efforts.- Sir Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic: Pickens was a subject matter expert on Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo hybrid rocket motor and Virgin Orbit's liquid rocket engine.- Robert Bigelow's Bigelow Aerospace: Pickens was personally selected by Robert Bigelow to lead the development of human-rated GH2/Gox RCS systems for the BA330 space station. Later, as Chief Propulsion Engineer for Bigelow Aerospace Huntsville, Pickens was responsible for developing thrusters for the BA330.- Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin: Pickens' company, Pickens Scientific, is a subcontractor to Blue Origin, working on propulsion research and development.Pickens is a serial entrepreneur, having founded several companies over the last 20 years. These include Orion Propulsion, which grew to $6.4 million and 40 employees and was acquired by Dynetics in 2009. In 2012 he started Pickens Innovations, which supported Paul Allen’s Stratolaunch effort. He founded Pickens Scientific in 2022, and as CTO he is currently consulting and supporting launch efforts of Blue Origin.In the local community, Pickens has led multiple amateur rocket design efforts in his garage to promote education and to support local rocket enthusiasts in their endeavors. Pickens is a frequent speaker at space conferences and has been ​featured in such media outlets as The Discovery Channel, The National Geographic Channel, and The Smithsonian magazine. His contributions to the space industry have been widely recognized.Pickens is an Associate Fellow of the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA), and has received the AIAA Huntsville Section Earl Pierce Professional of the Year Award, the National Space Society's ISDC "Crystal Pyramid" Award, and the NASA Marshall Space Flight Center Small Business Prime Contractor of the Year Award.Pickens is a passionate advocate for commercial space and believes that it has the potential to revolutionize our world.About Titans Space IndustriesTitans Space Industries is a privately held company dedicated to developing innovative and cost-effective space exploration technologies. The company iscommitted to making space accessible to all and is working to develop a variety of spaceflight programs, including human spaceflight, cargo transportation, and space tourism. TSI's vision is to lead the way in making space travel a reality for millions of people around the worldWith a combined 600 years of experience in business and aerospace, Titan Space Industries' founding team boasts an unparalleled depth of knowledge and expertise. Such seasoned leadership brings together the sharpest minds in both fields, ensuring strategic brilliance and operational excellence. Further amplifying this expertise, the company's $1 billion development of factories and facilities throughout the U.S. in 2025 will be under the leadership of a senior management team with a combined 1,000 years in aerospace, including former director roles of the NASA Space Shuttle program and ISS missions.This wealth of hands-on experience guarantees the highest manufacturing, safety, and innovation standards for all Titans Space projects.

Titans Spaceplane Design, Engineering, and Engines

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.